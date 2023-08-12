Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Legal Zoom with Imm Plans Adjusted

Hey everybody,

About 25 of you RSVP’d for the legal zoom were were planning with Imm for this Sunday, but we need to have that on the following Sunday, which is Aug 20th.

Sometimes life just intervenes.  Besides, it’s not like anything interesting happened on the legal front this week. :-)  We will have all that much more to talk about next week.

OPTION:  But seriously we can still have the legal zoom tomorrow just to TALK ABOUT all the legal happenings, and then have the legal zoom next week with Imm.

Let me know what you guys think about whether we still want to get together and gab about the current legal events tomorrow.  Either way, mark your schedules for next Sunday, Aug 20.

If you RSVP’d for this week, you don’t need to send me another email for the one next week.  But if you hadn’t already RSVP’d you get another bite at the apple!

Totally open thread.

      twbrandt

      The 20th works for me. I’ll email an RSVP to you, WG, shortly.

      On another note, I returned Thursday night from a fabulous trip to Iceland. I’ll submit an OTR once I get my pix sorted.

      In addition to wonderful memories, a ton of photos, and a pile of dirty laundry, I also brought back that little virus that’s been going around. Symptoms are mild so far; hopefully they remain so.

      (Edit for spelling)

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’d like to do both — a legal free-for-all tomorrow, and then one with Imm next week so he can patiently explain to us why all our great suggestions for judge and prosecutors are actually, you know, not in accordance with the Constitution.

      :-)

      ETA: Or what Alison Rose said.

      delphinium

      @twbrandt: Iceland is beautiful and the people are so friendly. Hope to make another trip back there sometime. Hope you feel better soon!

      @SiubhanDuinne: I ‘d like to do both too for the reasons stated.

      WG-will send you an email shortly for the link.

