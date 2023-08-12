Conservatives are trying to convince Americans that just *being educated* is a bad thing.
And the kicker? Most of the pundits saying this have a college degree: pic.twitter.com/nWsm7MtKdb
— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 9, 2023
New: Republicans are freaking out and sounding the alarm over Ohio’s landslide election this week for abortion rights:
“[This] needs to be a five-alarm fire for the pro-life movement.”
“[This is] going to provide rocket fuel [for Biden’s campaign].”
🔗https://t.co/zgSDorrIsB pic.twitter.com/uUy0mf51ij
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 10, 2023
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Ohio rejecting Issue 1:
"This was four times the turnout that the Secretary of State had predicted. And the race was overwhelming — it was clearly a rejection of the power grab that politicians in Columbus were making." pic.twitter.com/MDIbEJZMkY
— The Recount (@therecount) August 9, 2023
And no one is beating police officers with the American flag. Imagine that. https://t.co/wu3sm1dGNu
— I am Jack’s smirking revenge (@KylieInCali84) August 9, 2023
