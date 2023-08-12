Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Let there be snark.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

He really is that stupid.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog will pay for itself.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Let’s finish the job.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

This fight is for everything.

The willow is too close to the house.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I was promised a recession.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Enjoy Our Wins

Saturday Morning Open Thread 21

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    6. 6.

      Kay

      My youngest son is working this summer to save money to go to Spain for study abroad. He was at a carwash then Wal Mart but he wanted a better hourly so he asked my middle son, the electrician, to get him on a construction site. My middle son got him on as a laborer on a demolition – lowest possible rung- he carries things and gets yelled at by heavy equipment operators.

      So one of the operators told him, by way of telling him to toughen up, that it’s a “doggy dog world” so my son said “I think it’s ‘dog eat dog'” and the operator told him “you are a fucking idiot, professor”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      p.a.

      The trend will be the Rethugs trying to whittle down voting rights until only the local Rethug Party Chairmen (emphasis on men) can vote.

      It’s won’t work, but they will try…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HeartlandLiberal

      Here is what I posted on Twitter in response to the Tweet by Kat Abu:

      It’s too late for me. I have a BA, an MA (an ABD, I was that close to a PhD), an AS in computer programming. This education is why I see thru everything the right claims, all the bullshit, all the conspiracy theories they have devolved into. (Kelly Conway: Alternate Reality.)

      A classic book on this from 1964 is Anti-Intellectualism in American Life, by Richard Hofstadter. Winner of the 1964 Pulitzer Prize in Nonfiction. It still stands today as a seminal work in exposing the anti-intellectualism threads in American society. I read it then and learned.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      I look at it like a boxing match.

      The MAGOP are doing everything they can in there; biting, gouging, tripping, faking injury, playing on the biased referee to pull them apart when they run into trouble. But the Democrats are faster, fitter, hungrier and are winning most every round on points.

      Sure, you’re going to come out of the bout with cuts and bruises and a face like a pug, but I’d much rather be you than the other guy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      DeWine says a ballot measure guaranteeing reproduction rights is “extreme”.  What a joke.

      He says he wants a compromise, but when asked he couldn’t name one.

      Reply

