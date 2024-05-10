Multiple outbursts from the sun could trigger magnificent aurora in the northern half of the United States this weekend. https://t.co/rMNUUAYQNe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 9, 2024

(Since I’m a devout animist, I’m hoping the outbursts will reset some emotional meters among our more excitable fellow citizens.)

Momentum is on our side. Reproductive freedom has won in every election where it was on the ballot since Roe v. Wade was overturned. From California to Kentucky, the people of America have voted in favor of freedom. pic.twitter.com/RehnuzxuKo — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2024

.@VP @KamalaHarris's nationwide economic opportunity tour highlights how the Biden-Harris admin is ✅ lowering costs

✅ supporting communities

✅ and helping people thrive#DemsDeliverhttps://t.co/vxWCdYqgBj — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) May 9, 2024

Four years ago today, amid an out of control pandemic, the unemployment rate hit the highest level since the Great Depression. It's now been under four percent for more than two years. The Biden administration did a remarkable job leading us out of covid and bringing back jobs. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2024





The scene tonight at the ?@VP? house. Night Market! pic.twitter.com/6I6MCxqpLG — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 10, 2024

Loved bringing Nina with me to the Night Market celebrating #AANHPI Heritage Month at the residence of our first ever South Asian and Black @VP! The fact of this event, and how it makes our communities feel seen, recognized, and welcomed, is why representation matters. pic.twitter.com/lvGLskTIjb — Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) May 10, 2024

Don’t you hate it when corporations outsource their customer service? We’re working to protect American call center workers & hold corporations accountable for sending these jobs overseas. Ohioans should have the option to talk with workers based in the US. pic.twitter.com/BusSU1gSSM — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 9, 2024





Another well-deserved shout-out to our own DougJ!

Do you think the important big accounts out there who follow us enjoy us completely clowning the idiots on here because they wish they could do it too but they can’t? ?? I’m convinced of it. — LadyGrey ???????????? (@TWLadyGrey) May 10, 2024





Sadly, YES…