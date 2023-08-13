Something to remember this week as we trash Trump voters:

People who voted for Trump: – were also part of the resistance that stopped him from stealing votes in GA and AZ. – were also part of the jury that held him liable for sexual assault. – were also part of grand juries that voted to indict him. – are also capable of convicting… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 13, 2023

Text in full

People who voted for Trump: – were also part of the resistance that stopped him from stealing votes in GA and AZ. – were also part of the jury that held him liable for sexual assault. – were also part of grand juries that voted to indict him. – are also capable of convicting him for his crimes. Don’t fall for the artificial hype around him. The rule of law still matters to most.

Also, I just sent zoom links to everyone who sent email requesting them. It’s the same link for the Legal Zoom today and the Legal Zoom link with Imm next Sunday. If you didn’t receive a zoom link, send up a flair!

And if you missed the threads about the Legal Zoom but want to attend, send me an email message and I’ll reply with the link.

Open thread.