Something to remember this week as we trash Trump voters:

Text in full

People who voted for Trump:

– were also part of the resistance that stopped him from stealing votes in GA and AZ.

– were also part of the jury that held him liable for sexual assault.

– were also part of grand juries that voted to indict him.

– are also capable of convicting him for his crimes.

Don’t fall for the artificial hype around him.

The rule of law still matters to most.

Also, I just sent zoom links to everyone who sent email requesting them.  It’s the same link for the Legal Zoom today and the Legal Zoom link with Imm next Sunday.  If you didn’t receive a zoom link, send up a flair!

And if you missed the threads about the Legal Zoom but want to attend, send me an email message and I’ll reply with the link.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Having just been on jury duty, I think Prosecutors (and Defense) are pretty good at vetting which people can’t put their biases aside to do their duty and follow the law.  And my understanding is that they prioritize people who have already been on juries before and were able to do their duty effectively.  Which isn’t a group that I think the really hardcore MAGA people are likely to be a part of.  Which is to say: I’m confident that plenty of Trump voters can still be unbiased if they end up on these juries.  It’s really only the foaming-at-the-mouth MAGA people that I think would try to ratfuck the trial, and I think the Prosecution will be able to weed them out during jury selection.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      @UncleEbeneezer: This makes sense.

      And yeah, while some days it’s hard for me to believe it, I do know there are some GOP voters out there who aren’t Trump groupies. Also, some of them are probably getting tired of hearing from him just like we are. Like, just go away already.

    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @UncleEbeneezer:  I have been on a jury only once, as an alternate.  My chorister daughter would say, “that means you have to learn the music but you don’t get to sing.”

      This one instance did increase my respect for the judicial system.

    4. 4.

      Redshift

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yeah, and the weight of the duty is impressed on you really heavily. Given that getting in people’s faces and owning the libs is a core part of the maga identity, I think the chances that one of them could hide it well enough to pull off jury nullification is pretty small.

    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Alison Rose: They literally ask you “can you put X aside to do the job?” and they do it in a rather intimidating way that would make it hard to lie.  The jury I was on was an elder-abuse case.  A couple potential jurors had histories of that in their lives or families.  Both the Prosecution and Defense grilled the F out of them.  The jurors would say things like “I don’t know, I THINK so…” and the attorneys would come back forcefully with “If we were on a plane and the pilot passed out and I asked if you could land the plane, do you see how a mere ‘I think so’ wouldn’t be enough?”  The attorneys also hammered us all on whether we would just go along with the majority if we were the loan hold-out despite the peer pressure.  They really did seem to want to find the best jury possible to ensure a fair trial.  I’m guessing the attorneys who try these cases all have many of these sorts of approaches in their toolboxes for weeding out problematic jurors.

    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Redshift: Exactly.  So much so that I resisted bringing up experiences from my own family that might have gotten me out of jury duty (but it would have been a bit of a stretch) because I really felt the weight of the duty and that it would be wrong to try and weasel out of it, when both attorneys seemed to want me on the jury.

