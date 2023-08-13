Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Cole is on a roll !

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I was promised a recession.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I really should read my own blog.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Commentary / Asshole / Let’s Talk About The Marion County Record

Let’s Talk About The Marion County Record

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

In case you missed it, this is chilling:

Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions in his newspaper office Friday after police seized computers, servers, cellphones and other items.

 Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions in his newspaper office Friday after police seized computers, servers, cellphones and other items. He says he doesn’t know how they will get the newspaper out on Tuesday, but, “We will publish something.” (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

MARION — In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper’s reporters, and the publisher’s home.

Eric Meyer, owner and publisher of the newspaper, said police were motivated by a confidential source who leaked sensitive documents to the newspaper, and the message was clear: “Mind your own business or we’re going to step on you.”

The city’s entire five-officer police force and two sheriff’s deputies took “everything we have,” Meyer said, and it wasn’t clear how the newspaper staff would take the weekly publication to press Tuesday night.

The raid followed news stories about a restaurant owner who kicked reporters out of a meeting last week with U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, and revelations about the restaurant owner’s lack of a driver’s license and conviction for drunken driving.

Meyer said he had never heard of police raiding a newspaper office during his 20 years at the Milwaukee Journal or 26 years teaching journalism at the University of Illinois.

“It’s going to have a chilling effect on us even tackling issues,” Meyer said, as well as “a chilling effect on people giving us information.”

The search warrant, signed by Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, appears to violate federal law that provides protections against searching and seizing materials from journalists. The law requires law enforcement to subpoena materials instead. Viar didn’t respond to a request to comment for this story or explain why she would authorize a potentially illegal raid.  Read more here

===========

And it gets worse:

 

Image

 

 

marionrecord.com

Back in the 1990s, on my very first day at my very first newspaper job, my boss — a sometimes-crusty, often-jolly Battle of the Bulge veteran by the name of Bill Meyer — told me to call up a local businessman who was, rumor had it, about to open a new branch of a popular chain restaurant in our small central Kansas town.

“Ask him when it’s going to open,” Bill told me. “And ask him if he’s going to serve beer.”

It wasn’t an idle question. The businessman owned another restaurant from the same franchise the next town over, in a small Mennonite community, and certainly no beer was served there.

So I did what I was told. I called the businessman. I asked him about his new restaurant. And, finally — not thinking much of it — asked him the final question: Would the new establishment serve beer?

There was a long silence on the phone.

“What kind of reporter are you anyway?” he sputtered. “What do you think you’re doing asking questions like that?” If memory serves, he then hung up on me. It was an unexpectedly fractious start to my journalism career.

The paper where I had just started? The Marion County Record.

You’ve probably heard of the newspaper by now. It was raided Friday by the Marion police, many of its computers and all the other stuff its staff uses to, well, put out the newspaper, were hauled away with no guarantee of their quick or safe return.

“We’re going to have to reinvent the wheel to put out this week’s paper,” Eric Meyer, Bill’s son, told me on Friday after news of the raid became public and very quickly went viral nationally.

We’re not entirely sure of the reasons behind the raid. Marion’s police chief wasn’t taking questions, at least initially. But the apparent cause — unsurprisingly to me, given my own first-day memories of the paper — had something to do with the paper’s unpublished investigation of a liquor license for a catering business.

The mixture of alcohol, business and journalism in Marion has always been touchy, apparently.

Since we don’t know the full details behind the raid, though, I’m not going to get into all the nitty-gritty. Bill, who died in 2006, wouldn’t want me to write without having a firm command of all the facts.

But it’s scary when police raid a newspaper. It looks and smells like a threat to the First Amendment. Investigators had better have a damned good — even extraordinary — justification for the search warrant. God help them otherwise.

I do want you to know about the Marion County Record, though.

It’s one of those small town newspapers that serves as both the backbone of its community, and of the journalism profession at large. I wasn’t the only young reporter to get my start there: Bill — a member of the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame and a KU alum who had the Jayhawk fight song played at his funeral — regularly hosted summer interns from the university, sending them back out into the world after a few months of doing everything: Taking pictures, writing features, covering city council meetings, you name it. It was an immersive education.

Sometimes, the paper threw elbows. Bill once told me about coming into work to find a bullet hole in his office window.

Small town journalism is a delicate balance, though. Everybody knows everybody. You can’t hide from the people you write about. When the paper ran a rather prominent correction about an error I’d made, I was razzed on the streets of Marion for a solid week.

A few years before he passed, Bill called me to talk about maybe coming back to town. It’s a nice community, he told me, a place where you can serve that community and make a comfortable living.

He loved the town. And he loved the newspaper. Rural Kansas and community journalism both face brisk headwinds these days. The two situations are probably related. Whatever the outcome of this ugly mess, Marion and its newspaper will still need each other to survive.

===========

I think the best thing we can do to help this small paper get through this  is to subscribe (here).

Personally, I think Police Chief Gideon Cody, Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, and drunk driver Kari Newell are about to go through some things.

(note: the dying bird is randomly NOT supplying the full tweet, so you may have to click through to see images. Apologies).

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • JMG
  • Rusty
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Yarrow

      Thank you for frontpaging this. I first saw it last night and hoped someone would highlight it. It’s horrific. I’m so outraged by what they did to the publisher’s mother. Just appalling. And more than that, the attack on journalists is terrifying.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      JFC. In a just world, the cops and everyone else responsible would be prosecuted for that woman’s death. But since it’s not possible to definitively prove that what they did led to it, they’ll get away with it. This whole story is really horrifying. The FREE SPEECH crowd sure loves to forget about it when it comes to people speeching things they don’t like.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @Yarrow: I could not stop thinking about it after I read it last night and subscribed to the paper right away. I’m hoping they come to work on Monday to find thousands of new subscribers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      Horribly sad but true is that the death of this innocent old woman will be the spur that sends national media bigfeet out to Kansas, will lead to many uncomfortable questions for the governor of the state (a Democrat, I believe) and most of all, will introduce Marion County to a number of polite, conservatively dressed men and women who say hello by flashing their FBI credentials.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yarrow

      Btw, in addition to rallying around the Marion County paper, please also support the Kansas Reflector, which is doing yeoman work amplifying stories like this one https://t.co/9zIEA6U4cL— Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) August 12, 2023

      If you click through there’s an embedded tweet for the Kansas Reflector.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Rusty

      Elsewhere it’s been reported that the court doesn’t even have on file the supposed affidavits used to justify the raids.  The whole thing stinks from the judge on down.  Hopefully the federal system steps in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anoniminous

      I find it hysterically funny white people are always amazed and outraged to discover the police and courts in the US are corrupt to the core.​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yarrow

      I just Googled Marion County Record and see there are stories about it on CNN, The Guardian, USA Today, The Daily Beast, The New York Post, and that’s just what showed up in the thumbnails for “News.” Maybe it’ll get some national attention. The death of a 98 year old woman as a result of her home being searched is a good hook for the story. Sadly.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Where’s Marion? Kansas?

      Sam Brownback’s idea of “almost heaven.”

      Nice little Gestapo you’ve got there, be a shame if anything happened to it.

      When folks dismiss the notion of state and local po-lice tracking girls and women traveling out of state for abortions (or other hanky panky they might disapprove of) they should ponder what they’re doing already.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @Anoniminous: I don’t think there’s anything naive about being outraged. To get to a point of such cynicism as to NOT be outraged by things like this is far worse. And for me personally, I’m not amazed by it, I’m disgusted and contemptuous. There’s a difference.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.