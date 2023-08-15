President Biden addresses the Maui wildfire crisis. pic.twitter.com/J0JS6eORLW — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 15, 2023

1. @FEMA’s Temporary Sheltering Assistance is now available for residents who were displaced from their homes by the wildfires, allowing survivors to shelter in hotels or motels temporarily as they develop a long-term housing plan. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

3. We're making sure all residents receive critical information so they can take steps to move forward in their recovery. This includes translating materials into the most common languages spoken in the islands and working closely with trusted community-led organizations. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

5. And for those trying to locate loved ones, a Family Assistance Center is open at the Kahului Community Center. Those with phone access can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

A message to #MauiFire survivors from @WHIAANHPI Director Krystal Ka'ai, a native of Hawai'i ?? pic.twitter.com/KPUf9ozXWi — FEMA (@fema) August 13, 2023

It will take all of us coming together and doing what we can to help those in need in Maui and Lāhainā right now. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Hawai'i Red Cross today: https://t.co/CPtVJ8fGSq pic.twitter.com/yvIDCG15MP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 15, 2023

Hi friends. Very worthy cause. Even if you can’t give, please boost this. https://t.co/EJTghMzEc9 — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) August 13, 2023

If you are from Lahaina & are receiving phone calls from realtors asking to purchase your property following the fire, please record their name, company & home address for us & post it. — Keoni #ProtectPololuValley?? (@Keoni_DiFranco) August 13, 2023