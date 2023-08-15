Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Maui Aid Updates

For the third watch. Any other groups worth supporting, leave a link in the comments!

  • Alison Rose
  • cain
  • Evap
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • YY_Sima Qian

      Jackie

      YAY! I’m at the BEGINNING of a new post instead of starting 150+ replies behind!

      And I had to reload nym/email address and I’m STILL FIRST! 😁

      Evap

      I donated to World Central Kitchen and the Maui Humane Society.  The latter is providing pet food and supplies to people in shelters with pets.

      SpaceUnit

      What a nightmare.  It looks like the apocalypse.  We had that insane Marshall fire here in Colorado about a year and a half ago, but there wasn’t anywhere near the loss of life.  It wiped out about a thousand homes though.

      OT but I just watched an Arizona news broadcast on Youtube, and they were speculating on whether their state would pursue indictments regarding election interference.  Apparently it’s being discussed.  Dare we dream?

      HumboldtBlue

      If you are from Lāhainā & are receiving phone calls from realtors asking to purchase your property following the fire, please record their name, company & home address for us & post it.

      That comes in the face of the hedge fund assholes and developers looking to rebuild Lahaina as a luxury resort and price out the regular folks who have lived there for generations. That storyline is worth watching.

      Alison Rose

      Sigh. I don’t like that the chyron on Biden’s presser says “Biden: ‘I don’t want to get in the way’ by visiting Hawaii” — when he says that he and Jill are going to travel there as soon as they can. The channel is making it sound like he’s refusing to go and making excuses, when that’s completely not the case. But anyway, I’m very glad for Maui that we have a president with a heart and soul who they can count on to do more than toss paper towels at them.

      Also glad that California is sending personnel, vehicles, and equipment to help out. We certainly know what this experience is like.

      cain

      @Alison Rose: I interpreted all of that as “me coming there is a distraction, and there work to be done.” The security arrangements alone will also cost tax payers money at a time it needs to be spent on recovery.

      YY_Sima Qian

      This is just the beginning of the impact from AGW. Just over the past 3 years we have seen historic wild fires in the US, Australia, Russia, Canada & around the Mediterranean Basin. We saw a historic drought in SW China last year that depleted reservoirs & hydropower potential, forcing Chinese provinces to curtail industrial power consumption & burn more coal to make up the power short fall, made worse by a historic heat wave across much of China that lasted most of the summer. A few weeks ago we saw a single Typhoon that made land fall in Fujian Province in SE China, went up across inland China, leaving severe flash flooding in its wake (in Fujian, Anhui, Shandong, Hebei & Beijing). Even at Beijing it still dumped historical amount of rainfall in a few days. I have never seen a Typhoon wreak so much destruction so long after making land fall. Typhoon season has just gotten started.

      It’s great that China, the US & the EU are now waging a subsidies war to boost domestic production of green energy, batteries & EVs. It is not so good that green tech has become another securitized arena for Great Power Competition, which will slow the global energy transition & undermine the needed global cooperation & coordination.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Since this is an Open Thread, here is a disheartening development
      ‘Blind Side’ subject Oher alleges Tuohys made millions off lie
      I had enjoyed watching the movie, in an “opium for the masses” kind of way, even though the White Savior Syndrome was pretty on the nose, & portrayal of Oher was rather patronizing. I enjoyed reading Michael Lewis’ book of the same title, mainly for the half that delved into the evolution of professional football (& by extension CFB) touched off by the emergence of Lawrence Taylor.

      Even then, details in the book should have touched off alarm bells w/ the movie’s portrayal. Oher was already a top football prospect before the Tuohys took him in. In hindsight, the “adoption” was clearly intended to enable Oher to attend Ole Miss, w/o running afoul of NCAA rules regarding boosters providing benefits to prospects. The conservatorship was the fastest path there, w/ the added benefit of ensuring that Oher would never have a claim on the substantial Tuohy inheritance. It was also striking reading the book just how incestuous the relationships were among the cast of characters around Oher: Michael Lewis (the author) was a HS friend of Sean Tuohy (“the father”), SJ Tuohy (“the enterprising kid”) was college roommate of “Cannon” Smith, youngest son of Frederick Smith, the founder of FedEx, & Collins Tuohy (“the cheerleading daughter”) married “Cannon” Smith. It just so happens that the Frederick Smith was one of the investors to the studio (or production company?) that made the Blind Side. The HS football coach was Hugh Freeze. As I have not followed NFL or CFB for nearly a decade, I had to look up why Hugh Freeze is so reviled. Michael Lewis sure made a determined effort not to pull at these threads in his book.

      The allegations that Oher filed will play out in court, but the fact that the 4 Tuohys were represented by the CAA (one of the largest talent/sport agencies in the US) for the movie deal, while Oher was represented by a close associate of the Tuohy family, & the same person who drew up the conservatorship papers, is pretty damning by itself.

      Looking back, I don’t know why I never though deeply about these issues when watching the movie & reading the book, content to be entertained instead. Rich white southern do gooders, who are evangelical Christians & CFB boosters, should have been suspect from the start. I guess Lewis is talented story teller, & Sandra Bullock & Tim McGraw really carried their performances. Now I feel I need a shower after typing all of the above. Reading the discussions precipitated by the Oher allegations, it is crystal clear White Savior Syndrome is a pervasive trope in Hollywood movies, including the likes of the Green Book, the Help, & Hidden Figures. Well, Mahershala Ali & Virgo Mortensen are among my favorite actors, too. I alway knew that White Savior Syndrome is a thing, & it has always been off putting. For some reason it hits harder now.

