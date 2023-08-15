Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Do They Find The Time?

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: ,

Reading the Georgia indictment today (and these god damned things keep getting longer and longer), it reminded me of one of the things I just do not get about these fucking guys, primarily, HOW THE FUCK DO THEY FIND THE TIME TO BREAK THIS MANY LAWS?

At this point, Trump has so many god damned charged against him that just one of the, if they stick, will land him in prison. And there are more to come. How do they find the time?

If Trump had read 1/100th of the briefings he needed to do to be an actual informed President, he would have not had the time to commit half these crimes. Who was actually running the country? Breaking this many fucking laws is a full time job.

I just do not get it.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      John, you know the answer.  How much of your life do you devote to the care, feeding, and rescuing of cats and dogs?  Lots, because it brings you joy.  The PAB is the same way, except his hobby is flouting norms and the law.  He MAKES time for it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      He didn’t run the country – that was everyone else. He mostly read fox news and reacted to that or called his friends. This is the guy that mega churches across the country say his name with reverence.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterDancer

      We are VERY lucky that we have such a deep bench of civil servants and laws/regulations managing many aspects of this country, regardless of who’s in the Executive Branch. It’s also a mixed blessing how much power devolves to states, in our system. And that Trump and cronies were, indeed, so damn busy scheming for money and power they failed to dismantle a lot of those processes when they were in power.

      It should really be scarier that America can kind of run for so long, with so little leadership and care.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I think the reason TFG has pushed the “Biden Crime Family” bullshit is that he wanted to get ahead of the news eventually figuring out that he leads a family of criminals. I think “Don Don”, like the head of a mob family and my mind then goes to an orange, fat Jar-Jar Binks type of toy that says “Send me money!” when you smack it.

      I just wanted to say that after years of abuse from TFG and his supporting polyps, I am loving every single minute of this Summer of Indictments.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mike S

      91 felonies isn’t that much, is it?

      I am fond of this headline and story. Trump stiffed his alleged co-conspirators, whose false claims brought in $250 million. 

      According to the final report by the House select committee, “After raising $250 million dollars on false voter fraud claims, mostly from small-dollar donors, President Trump did not spend it on fighting an election he knew he lost.” Trump’s entire political network, including his joint fundraising committees, spent over $47 million combined from the start of 2020 through the end of 2021 on legal fees, according to a report by OpenSecrets.

      Today, that money raised by Trump’s political operation is instead helping Trump pay his own legal bills in the criminal cases against him. Trump’s Save America PAC spent over $20 million in the first half of the year alone on legal fees as the president faced the first two of his four indictments.

      The PAC began the second half of the year with only about $3 million in cash on hand.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jess

      I once had a boss who used to say that anyone can do any amount of work…as long as it’s not the work they’re supposed to be doing. I wonder if that applies here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      wjca

      @MisterDancer: Trump and cronies were, indeed, so damn busy scheming for money and power they failed to dismantle a lot of those processes when they were in power.

      That’s what makes DeSantis so scary.  He seems likely to be vastly more competent as (mis)managing the country.

      Although it’s possible that folks who want the same will brown-nose their way close enough to TIFG to hand him those kinds of disasterously destructive things to sign.  Unread naturally.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      Who was actually running the country?

      Running the Country? Like flying the plane? We were on auto pilot for 4 years. Shit, only thing he cared about was how to profit from the post and how to spend more time with the love of his life (and I’m not talking Melania).

      I hope I don’t offend given the horror of this disease, but Trump is a cancer on the Republican Party and they need to excise him (relax Donald, NOT exercise, you fat piece of shit). Excise. Yes, the Republicans Party will get boned for a few election cycles but that day is coming anyway. Pay me now or pay me later. Kinda like Fram instead it’s Flim Flam.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      neabinorb

      The don has thousands of fools more than willing to part with their money, and these hangers on were all feeding from the same trough. When you have that kind of money, you can fuck around. These people hardly work for a living. They’ve got the time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      I am not sure if this has been posted here yet.

      Mark Meadows seeks to move Fulton County election interference case to federal court

      Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of the co-defendants charged with racketeering in the Georgia 2020 election probe, filed court documents Tuesday seeking to move the new Fulton County case to federal court.
       
      In a 14-page filing, Meadows argued that the charges in the indictment pertain to actions he took while he served in the Trump administration.
       
      “Mr. Meadows has the right to remove this matter. The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff,” Meadows’ lawyers wrote.
       
      They requested “prompt removal,” citing a federal law that allows U.S. officers to remove civil actions or criminal prosecutions in state court for alleged actions taken “under color” of their offices to U.S. District Court. Meadows also intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment “as soon as is feasible,” his lawyers wrote.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RSA

      How do they find the time?

      I take this to be a positive reflection on the U.S. justice system.

      Imagine some amoral asshole who wants to accumulate as much wealth and power as possible as quickly as possible. It turns out that some of the easiest paths involve actions that have been made illegal by legislatures, typically upheld by courts.  But of course he doesn’t think the laws apply to him.

      It surprises me that this description fits not only Trump but apparently some of his lawyers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HumboldtBlue

      Also, can we set up a betting pool for Trump’s height and weight when he gets his mugshot taken and fingerprinted?

      I’m going 5’10, 260.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Urza

      There was a new impeachment worthy offense just about every single day he wasn’t off golfing, and most of those anyway.  There should have been 1000 special investigators each on a different case.  But he had Congress those first 2 years and after that everyone was just so used to it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      If Trump had read 1/100th of the briefings he needed to do to be an actual informed President, he would have not had the time to commit half these crimes.

      Haha, like Putin’s Puppet The Pussy-grabbing Pile of Shit ever wanted the job part of the office. :)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @Scout211: I just saw someone discussing this on MSNBC and she noted that while he does have a good chance of getting it moved, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s Georgia law undergirding it, and Willis and her team would still prosecute the case. It also would not mean that he would be eligible for a federal pardon, even if it’s moved to a federal court.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Dangerman: The orange shitstain was who the Rethuglican party was working on electing for 40+ years.  Or really electing for 40+ years – scumbag conmen.

      They’re just pissed Dump’s not a team player but is only in it for himself.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      Who worked for Trump?  People who were grabbing everything that wasn’t nailed down, and that they couldn’t pry loose.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BruceFromOhio

      HOW THE FUCK DO THEY FIND THE TIME TO BREAK THIS MANY LAWS?

      Being a two-bit ratfuck soulless criminal transcends mere mortal constructs like the passage of time. And you have your liege lords paying all your bills and maintaining your bubble, that’s a force multiplier. Think of it as Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, with someone else taking care of all that mundane shit so you can self-actualize your badass fascist criminal self, rapidly and efficiently.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      @Mike S: That’s gonna come back and bite him.

      It’s got to be difficult to continue defending someone whose refusal to pay you, denies you the finances needed to defend him – much less the finances needed to defend yourself!

      Reply

