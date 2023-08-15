Reading the Georgia indictment today (and these god damned things keep getting longer and longer), it reminded me of one of the things I just do not get about these fucking guys, primarily, HOW THE FUCK DO THEY FIND THE TIME TO BREAK THIS MANY LAWS?

At this point, Trump has so many god damned charged against him that just one of the, if they stick, will land him in prison. And there are more to come. How do they find the time?

If Trump had read 1/100th of the briefings he needed to do to be an actual informed President, he would have not had the time to commit half these crimes. Who was actually running the country? Breaking this many fucking laws is a full time job.

I just do not get it.