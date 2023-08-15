On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

I made a second trip to Italy in February 2011. It was sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me…” It was a week in Rome with side trips to other points of interest.

A day trip from Rome was to Orvieto, in Umbria. Orvieto was originally a major centre of Etruscan civilization and later annexed by Rome in the third century BC. The territory of Orvieto was added to the Papal States; it remained a papal possession until 1860, when Italy was unified.