Elma
I made a second trip to Italy in February 2011. It was sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me…” It was a week in Rome with side trips to other points of interest.
A day trip from Rome was to Orvieto, in Umbria. Orvieto was originally a major centre of Etruscan civilization and later annexed by Rome in the third century BC. The territory of Orvieto was added to the Papal States; it remained a papal possession until 1860, when Italy was unified.
Access to Orvieto, on the flat summit of a large butte of volcanic tuff from the car park below, is via a series of escalators.
We were taken first to a restaurant operated by an American ex-pat chef, whose name I have forgotten, for a meal and cooking demo. The name of the restaurant amused me because we had just acquired a new puppy that our daughter named Zeppelin (as in Led…)
Later the chef, on the right, took us on a tour of the local market.
The variety of stuff available at the market was amazing.
Clearly there must be a back road up to the city to permit all these vans and trucks to come to market.
