Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Republicans in disarray!

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Come on, man.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I was promised a recession.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We still have time to mess this up!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Some Well-Earned Schadenfreude

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Some Well-Earned Schadenfreude

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Data-rich update from the Washington Post, company paper for the town where national politics is the main industry — [unpaywalled gif link]:

ATLANTA — Former president Donald Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in Georgia on Monday in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, according to an indictment made public late Monday night.

Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

The historic indictment, the fourth to implicate the former president, follows a 2½-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D). The probe was launched after audio leaked from a January 2021 phone call during which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to question the validity of thousands of ballots, especially in the heavily Democratic Atlanta area, and said he wanted to “find” the votes to erase his 2020 loss in the state.

Willis’s investigation quickly expanded to other alleged efforts by Trump or his supporters, including trying to thwart the electoral college process, harassing election workers, spreading false information about the voting process in Georgia and compromising election equipment in a rural county. Trump has long decried the Georgia investigation as a “political witch hunt,” defending his calls to Raffensperger and others as “perfect.”…

Willis had signaled for months that she planned to use Georgia’s expansive anti-racketeering statutes, which allow prosecutors not only to charge in-state wrongdoing but to use activities in other states to prove criminal intent in Georgia. The statute is broader than federal law in terms of how prosecutors can define a criminal enterprise or conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that the enterprise “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state [and] acts involving theft and perjury.” The indictment takes an expansive view of the behaviors it alleges were acts “in furtherance of the conspiracy” — including, as an example, at least a dozen instances of Trump’s tweets alleging fraud and other claims. Such details from the indictment quickly drew criticism as potential violations of the defendants’ free speech protections…

Trump has intensified his attacks on Willis and other prosecutors examining his activities, describing them as “vicious, horrible people” and “mentally sick.” He has referred to Willis, who is Black, as the “racist DA from Atlanta.” His 2024 campaign included her in a recent video attacking prosecutors investigating Trump. Willis has generally declined to respond directly to Trump’s attacks, but in a rare exception, she said in an email last week sent to the entire district attorney’s office that Trump’s ad contained “derogatory and false information about me,” and ordered her employees to ignore it.

“You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in coming days, weeks or months,” Willis wrote in the email, obtained by The Washington Post. “We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal.”

Still, Willis has repeatedly raised concerns about security as her investigation has progressed, citing Trump’s “alarming” rhetoric and the racist threats she and her staff have received. Willis is often accompanied by armed guards at public appearances, and security at her office and her residence was increased even more in recent days ahead of the expected charging announcement, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive security matters.

Another excellent WaPo story — “4 things revealed by Trump’s Georgia indictment”:

The indictment features 41 counts — 13 against Trump — and charges against Trump-aligned lawyers including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The core of the indictment, a racketeering charge, implicates all 19 defendants.

That brings the total number of criminal charges this year against the runaway front-runner in the GOP presidential primary to 91…

1. The ‘co-conspirators’ do get indicted — in Georgia, at least

The biggest way in which this indictment isn’t like the others? The Trump allies it ensnared.

Those 18 include five of the six unindicted co-conspirators from the federal indictment, most notably former New York mayor and federal prosecutor Giuliani, who faces 13 counts of his own….

2. The indictment focuses on false statements, oaths

A core Trump defense in the federal Jan. 6 case is the idea that he was merely exercising free speech.

But that defense won’t work as easily in Georgia, which has a broad prohibition against making “a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation … in any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of state government.”…

Another frequently included crime is solicitation of violation of public oath by a public officer. Essentially, this amounts to asking someone to violate their sworn duties, including by asking them to help overturn a legitimate election result. The most notable example: Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) during which he told Raffensperger he needed to “find” just enough votes to overturn the result. Meadows was also indicted over his role in the call…

3. The crimes allegedly went well past Jan. 6

One of the more striking details comes in the 38th and 39th counts — the last charges against Trump — which date to Sept. 17, 2021, nearly eight months after Trump left office.

The charge has to do with a letter Trump sent to Raffensperger in which he enclosed a report alleging that 43,000 ballots in Atlanta-based DeKalb County were not properly handled using chain-of-custody rules. Trump suggested that Raffensperger “start the process of decertifying the election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner.”…

4. The political impact might not be the trial

The prosecution of Trump and the others in Fulton County will stand out for one distinct reason: Unlike the federal trials (unless the rules change), it should be televised.

That will seemingly bring a measure of transparency to the high-stakes proceedings and create appointment viewing — just as the House Jan. 6 committee hearings did last year but potentially with even greater numbers…

This clip might be embarrassing, if the widely circulated rumors about Graham flipping to save his own skin are true…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Bugboy
  • Burnspbesq
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Joey Maloney
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Matt McIrvin
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • WereBear
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Burnspbesq

      The best line I saw overnight: “Trump is now under indictment in every NL East city except Philadelphia.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kay

      Another frequently included crime is solicitation of violation of public oath by a public officer.

      That’s a crime in Ohio too.

      Trump suggested that Raffensperger “start the process of decertifying the election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner.”…

      They can’t help themselves. They always go too far. Not content with just inventing a pretext to throw out 43,000 ballots, they also want him to “declare the true winner” upon doing so. It’s like they all think they’re great negotiators because they make outrageous demands, when really it’s just clownish bluffing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      It’s gonna be TELEVISED!

      Georgia law. And it is so needed. They have to see it all for themselves.

      Drip drip drip. We’re the water, and we know they are the rock.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      I find myself actually agreeing with that last Fox chyron, though probably not in the way they mean it. Let’s see what happens when one of the judges calls Trump in for violating his bail terms — or for that matter whether he even gets bail in Georgia, where (if all the internet lawyers are right) he has to convince the judge he won’t interfere with the process. Trump in jail for a few days (or months) would definitely show there’s no double standard at work.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Low Key Swagger

      Newt out there calling for the House to defund Smith.  I’m betting there are too many R’s that want to be rid of TFG for that too happen.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Political media are deeply conventional and rigid people and they can’t adjust to “unprecedented”. Their entire analysis is limited to “THIS is just like THIS other thing” so if it’s not – this habitiual criminal ex President is “like” nothing else –  they’re adrift and frightened.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      LOL. Sure, Ruth, it’s ‘deeply unfair’ that Trump is being charged in a State Court where a conviction can’t magically be disappeared by a Presidential pardon with all the criming by him and the GOP then consigned to the memory hole.

      That’s their hoped for Get Out Of Jail Free card and Marcus is pissed that Willis is messing with the agreed upon narrative.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      What is best in life, today?

      To indict your enemies, see them perp-walked before you, and hear the lamentations of their co-conspirators.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Matt McIrvin: Boy, Ruth Marcus really comes across as, well, just dumb. Not to go all poopy-head on her (dare I say, pile on?), but she doesn’t appear to even understand how the presidential election works, that it’s based on a state-level system, with state law governing for many aspects. Don’t want to be indicted by six separate states? Then don’t commit crimes in six separate states.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Joey Maloney

      Even if the judge doesn’t order Trump remanded until trial I will deeply enjoy watching Defendant #1 sit in the courtroom while Willis’ office makes the argument.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      I genuinely do not understand how they think this will work with no accountability. They tried to have ballots thrown out and steal an election. Ruth Marcus thinks that shouldn’t be punished? What if the Mayor of Baltimore did it? Would that change her analysis? How is this even a discussion?

      What if everyone did this? “Looks like we’re losing! Better get on the phone to the election administrators and demand they throw out ballots!”

      If we don’t punish this we’re just surrendering elections – it will spread like wildfire like all of the Trump corruption and bad acts have spread all through the GOP. Holding him to a LOWER standard is also not how it works. Listen to a sentencing on any ordiinary public offocial case- the fact that they are public officials makes it WORSE because they’re in a position of trust and power. Judges ADD time for that, they don’t subtract.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: see them perp-walked before you

      I wonder if any of the Georgia police will take then-candidate Trump’s advice on how to handle prisoners. I think banging the prisoner’s head on the car roof when putting them in the vehicle was part of it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      It’s mind-boggling.  In some ways, the GA case is the most compelling of all — less abstract.  Trump and his minions really got their hands dirty in Georgia.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      “Holding him accountable could happen in a number of ways… prison [represses laughter] is obviously is one of them.”

      I always found HRC likeable, but OMG, she is the one I genuinely want to have a beer with. Or a crème brûlée. That is funny AF.

      Come sit by me, Hillary.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: Tall Black women from the GBI should take him into custody, and make sure that he doesn’t have his lifts in his shoes, when he does his perp walk.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: Isn’t “man bites dog” their whole thing? Weren’t they delighted with how much Trump’s unprecedented obnoxiousness did to grow their audience?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      talk about how the justice system has been weaponized.

      Idiot. It’s always been weaponized against criminals. Did you not know that?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anne Laurie: The good guys did not win Watergate though. Nixon got pardoned, stayed out of prison and became a respected eminence grise, and the Republicans got their payback by dominating politics through the 1980s.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I agree.

      lol at “chain of custody” as justification for throwing out ballots, btw. They’re the ones who broke the chain of custody in both GA and MI. They’re the ones charged with “unlawful possession of a tabulator” in MI and “compromising election equipment” in GA. They can’t send their shitty lawyers in to break into election equipment by coercing weak-willed GOP elections workers- that’s against the law. A county commissioner candidate would get charged for that- a Presidential candidate shouldn’t be?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bugboy

      @Kay: What I am mystified is how well the Republican’t concept of “lie gating”, where they tell a story but get one crucial detail reversed.  Like V.P. Biden “protecting” Burisma, when he was doing the exact opposite.  Like The Defendant claiming that vote counting stops at midnight, or some such happy horseshit.  I had a staffer tell me that the COVID-19 vaccine was different and thus dangerous. Why? Because it was “live” virus. *rolls eyes

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.