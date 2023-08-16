First published
Moving to the front page on 8/16.
Here you go!
by WaterGirl| 17 Comments
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
by WaterGirl| 12 Comments
Mike E
The lone commenter! Spain showing their passing prowess and pressure, Sweden trying to break the midfield trap and being physical. It’s the immovable object vs the irresistible force.
Mike E
I reckon the 6am EST game tomorrow will get some peeps here chatting. We’ll see.
Mike E
Alone again! Can the Commonwealth top ol’ Blighty? Will they outdo Spain/Sweden?
Tony Jay
I’m watching!
England dominating possession without really being incisive, while the Australian defensive press is working well, only partially due to the referee’s extremely lenient attitude to Aussie fouling.
And it’s 1-0 to England. Boof! Pick that out of the net!!!
Any chance of popping this at the top of the page? Watergirl? Anne-Laurie?
Mike E
I guess Australia got the memo about playing Sweden in the third place game…
Barney
And just as I was going to say Australia had drawn level (excellent Kerr goal, but Bright backed off and gave her a clear chance), a messy goal from Hemp to retake the English lead!
I think England have been marginally better (I agree the ref has been generous to Aus about fouls), but it is close, and Australia could equalise at any time.
Tony Jay
Since Kerr’s fantastic equaliser England suddenly started getting decisions and the Aussies looked a bit unsettled. Then the great Hemp finish and Australia are chasing the game again. I think the referee has England 2-1 in the illegal betting pool. 8-)
Still anyone’s game. It just takes one mistake at the back and/or one moment of genius from Kerr and we’re level again.
Barney
Now I think England’s got it! Great break, and support!
Tony Jay
If Kerr had taken either of those two chances, especially the second one…
But she didn’t, and England have been clinical in front of goal.
The Aussies need something very quickly to turn this into a grandstand finish, but it’s a HUGE ask against this England team.
Mike E
England dominated a too tight Australian side, frankly… let’s see if they can disrupt a scrappy, pinpoint possession oriented Spain who look in fine shape
Tony Jay
Be a cracker of a game. England like to keep the ball and work through the gears, while the Spanish like to keep the ball and pass-pass-pass their way to good positions.
Anyone’s game, but I think England will simply have too much professionalism and goalscoring ability for the Spaniards.
JML
@Tony Jay: I’m excited for this final. I wish the time difference hadn’t been so rough for watching this Cup live for me; missed out on a lot of matches.
I’m picking England to win (they were always one of my top picks the whole Cup); they’ve looked very good and I think they have the quality and creativity to beat Spain.
I was kinda hoping to see Australia make it to the final, but now I shall be rooting heartily for England! Even though I won’t be able to watch even if I could find a decent stream, since it’s airing at 3am my time. Darn time zones!
Go Lionesses!
Anyway
Go Spain!!!
Tony Jay
@JML:
It is mental. I totally missed The Spain v Sweden game and only caught the game today because my boss also wanted to watch it at work.
Is that the very tall young kid who Just Keeps On Scoring!?!? We wouldn’t possibly lower ourselves to the unsavoury antics of a thug like Ramos.
Someone might ‘Keane’ her though. That’s quite possible.
