Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

No Justins, No Peace

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The revolution will be supervised.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Deterrence!

Deterrence!

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I still think that going after people – at every level, from the bottom to the top – was a smart move.

“Names of jurors popped up in pro-Trump extremist forums as supporters weighed the benefits of digging into jurors’ lives against the risks that it would backfire and make themselves unwitting pawns.”

What else is going on?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • ChuckInAustin
  • cmorenc
  • coin operated
  • craigie
  • dr. luba
  • Edmund dantes
  • Hilbertsubspace
  • Jay C
  • Joe Falco
  • JoyceH
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • M31
  • MomSense
  • narya
  • Origuy
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • smith
  • Subsole
  • The Lodger
  • TheOtherHank
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • way2blue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    8. 8.

      TheOtherHank

      I have what I thought was a unique name until I lived back in my ancestral homeland of Minnesota and in the Twin Cities metro area, there were at least 5 of us with the same first and last name. In California, though, I am back to being somewhat unique.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay C

      The phraseology of “unwitting pawns” is a curious one: I would imagine that the main (only?) concern of those on “pro-Trump extremist forums” (aka sicko Internet trolls) about conducting an online campaign of vicious and unrelenting harassment against any Grand Jurors who dared to vote to indict their beloved Leader* wouldn’t be being thought of as “pawns”, but rather possibly suffering the legal (/social?) consequences of such harassment if/when unmasked. Which is why I’m sure the obscene abuse and death threats, etc. which said jurors will likely experience will all be diligently anonymized. By the same folks who will whine and wail endlessly about restrictions on their “freedom of speech”…

       

      *sounds better in the original German.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      The problem isn’t limited to jurors who returned the indictments.  If as a result of trial, Trump is convicted of felonies, MAGAs bent on harassment or revenge may wait until weeks post-trial to harass jurors e.g. vandalizing their cars in parking lots, or worse.  Jurors may need protection for months following the trial.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Since this is an open thread, I’ll go way off topic.  I have noticed people previously asking why a Jewish person would help Nazi adjacent fascists.  I will tell a story to offer an explanation.

      The short, short version:  A coworker who claimed to be Jewish was actually a Nazi* and lied about their heritage.

      Think on that when evaluating those claiming Jewish descent.  (Stephen Miller)

      *Person was the child of Nazis who fled the fall of Germany and still followed and believed in the ideology.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I don’t think that that was in any way, shape, or form a consideration in how DOJ or others proceeded in investigations and indictments.

      It’s a beneficial side effect observed post hoc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      way2blue

      Oh.  I hope Georgia is prepared to protect the jurors and track down anyone who harasses them online (& elsewhere).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      BWA HA AH AHA HA HA HA HA HA HAH A

       

      BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

       

      No better for them.

       

      Trump stiffed his alleged co-conspirators, whose false claims brought in $250 million

       

      PUBLISHED TUE, AUG 15 20235:10 PM EDT

      UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO thumbnail Brian Schwartz @SCHWARTZBCNBC

       

      Several of former President Donald Trump’s allies, including Rudy Giuliani, who are now facing criminal charges for helping him try to overturn the results of the 2020 election were never paid by the Trump political operation for work they did in late 2020.

       

      The failure to pay Giuliani and his team came up last week in a private interview between special counsel Jack Smith’s team and Bernard Kerik, a Giuliani associate, according to an attorney for Kerik.

       

      Trump and his allies raised $250 million off false claims that were peddled nationwide by people including Giuliani and Kerik, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said. That money is now helping Trump pay a small army of lawyers defending him against criminal charges.

       

      https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/15/trump-alleged-co-conspirators-never-got-paid-by-trump-team.html

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay C

      @cmorenc:

      This.

      In comment #9 I was assuming that harassment of jurors (prosecutors, witnesses, etc.) would remain more-or-less online: sadly, I’m not sure that will be the case.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @Hilbertsubspace: This can sometimes be the case. But there are also certain Jews who want to be seen as one of “the good ones” so as to ostensibly protect themselves, and some who feel no allegiance to their heritage, or at least not enough to outweigh a desire for stature.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT: Two of my Twitter mutuals who walked along with Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Maharashtra leg, have come out with a book and a documentary about it.

      The trailer for the documentary just dropped yesterday.

      *Rahul Gandhi walked the entire length of India last fall from Kanyakumari, TN to Kashmir.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m not sure Fake Smith’s rationale holds water. Possibly there are disadvantages to addressing the crimes of coup plotters second, including potentially a lack of deterrence to their lying and fundraising off the lies, thus entrenching the central falsehood about the 2020 election even more deeply in one of our two major political parties. But regardless of timing, it’s good to see FO more evenly distributed now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      coin operated

      It appears the base has finally wised up to the fact that it ain’t antifa going to prison for 1/6. Harrass jurors at your own peril….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Edmund dantes

      @Hilbertsubspace: we don’t have to think on it. History is full of people that were part of the “out” group that worked with the “in” group to punish the out for a variety of reasons (self preservation, they don’t think they are one of the bad “ones”, delusion, etc).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      I agree that taking down the foot soldiers is important. Trump could never have done all that he did without willing minions certain they were immune from consequences. I mean, come on! – the My Pillow guy? Kanye West’s publicist? And who livestreams a riot that they’re leading?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Lyrebird

      @Hilbertsubspace: WOW.

      As others have said,  thhere are also cases without that kind of let’s say interesting  backstory.

      I recall that at least one of Stephen Miller’s family members read him for filth, a true shame  before the nations, in an op ed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dr. luba

      @TheOtherHank: I am the only person with my name in North America.  When you add in my middle name, I’m the only one in the world.

      It definitely helps with medical records and such.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      I dunno. If one goes to the trouble of digging into jurors’ lives, isn’t the “unwitting” defense out the window?

      I’m fairly sure the idea is that unwitting is without being aware; unintentional. The act of digging based on a list in a government document suggest plenty of intention.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lyrebird

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       it’s good to see FO more evenly distributed now.

      Word.

      So many times, it’s only the footsoldiers that pay a price.

      The other day, I was uncomfortable with the Fake Smith account comments about giving DA Willis that gift, etc., since it could sound patronizing. Didn’t want to criticize, since I am so dependent on WaterGirl and Anne Laurie giving me my fix of clever tweets, sprouts, what have you.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      schrodingers_cat

      IANAL but it makes sense to wrap up the easier trials first. When you are doing any project or writing any exam that’s the path that yields most results. Easy stuff first than the difficult

      To run a marathon one starts with a 5

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      And who livestreams a riot that they’re leading?

      People who think they’re going to win and who want to preserve a record of their participation in perpetuity.  There were plenty of them who thought this was going to be the spark of a new American Revolution.  They wanted to make sure their role in kindling that spark was preserved so they would receive proper credit for it.  As an example, look at how DAR exists to exalt any patriot who fought for the right side in the American Revolution, and by extension their progeny.  Those people thought they were going to get the same treatment.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      If we’re talking about the people who actually invaded the Capital, I don’t see how you just put them aside for several years while you’re investigating the ring leaders. Especially when there’s video of them doing the deed.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      @Baud: I read an article this morning at insidehighered.com about the severe shortage of profs and classes. Something like 40 academics have left. Kids can’t get classes required for their majors. Information from the registrar is scarce “Sorry this class is cancelled. Select a different one!” is pretty much the email going out.

      Total shitshow.

      Chaos at New College of Florida
      With the start of the semester two weeks away, students are grappling with absent professors, canceled classes and severe housing woes.

      …as students prepare for the fall semester, the impact of the faculty exodus is becoming apparent: many classes won’t be offered at New College this term.

      The course catalogue was already sparse when students first began looking at classes last spring. Dani Delaney, the mother of one former New College student who is transferring to Hampshire College in Massachusetts—which guaranteed admission to all New College students in good standing—said her son could only find two classes that counted toward his “area of concentration” (which is what New College calls majors). When he contacted the institution about the lack of relevant courses, she said, he was told the course catalogue was “in flux” and to “choose something else.”

      …And as more electives get canceled, it becomes harder for students to meet the requirements for their area of concentration. “For neuroscience, there’s only one elective beyond the introductory level right now, which is not healthy,” Leininger [a biology and neuroscience professor who left New College] said, noting that the number of faculty in NCF’s neuroscience program has declined from three to one. …

      More…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      M31

      J6 perps living their lives in fear that they’re next?

      J6 perps knowing that their pics are circulating and they could be turned in by friends/family/coworkers any time?

      J6 perps knowing that Trump didn’t pardon anyone and if they get time they do time?

      you love to see it

      Reply
    39. 39.

      smith

      On getting to both the top and the bottom of the coup attempt: Still to come is the connection between them. There undoubtedly was a link, and we have some good guesses as some of it (*cough* Roger Stone *cough*). The story won’t be complete until that chapter has been filled in. The fact that some of the ringleaders of the riot footsoldiers have apparently flipped makes me optimistic that Jack Smith already has a good idea how that link was made. It may also be behind the intense pressure he (and Fani Willis) are putting on co-conspirators to flip, as some of them probably know about that link from the other side. My fervent wish is that we’ll find some members of Congress in that trap when it’s sprung.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Subsole

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      “Hello! Yes, welcome in. Just step right over that self-awareness-shaped hole in the floor…”

       

      @rikyrah:  I cannot fathom these people. I just can’t.

      I have never hated anyone enough to eat the shit these people eat on the daily in service to their hatred of various and sundry outgroups.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Leto

      @Baud: ​ agreed; personally I’ve always wanted them to see the inside of a cell for a protracted period. All of them, from the simple trespass up to the Orange Traitor-tot.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      sdhays

      @RaflW: Seems like students would have a case for a class-action lawsuit against the state for destroying the institution and then taking their money, but maybe the laws are written so that they have no rights in this regard.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Leto

      @rikyrah: it’s not like there’s not a 50+ year history of him shirking payments to everyone. They deserve all the shit that’s raining down on them. I hope it just keeps rolling downhill.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      cain

      @RaflW: Education in Florida is going to go off the cliff with academic freedom goes out the window. From kindergarten to ph.d – Florida is fucking itself.

      Florida has decided that they want old retirees as the primary population.

      Reducing the population of Florida hopefully means less representation in the electoral college eventually.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      narya

      @smith: While I think it’s possible that members of Congress could be Found Out, I think anything that only or primarily goes through Stone isn’t gettable. He’s a ratfucker of longstanding and of the highest order, and I think he has a better idea of how to protect himself (that documentary notwithstanding) than do most of the rest of them.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      Wrapped watching “PainKiller” last night–Netflix miniseries on the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma. The feds went after the Sackler lieutenants and not Richard Sackler himself, in their criminal trial, which was headed towards felony convictions and Purdue receiving hefty fines and taking the drug off the market, and then one member of the Purdue defense team [spoiler alert] Rudy Giuliani makes some calls and the next thing you know, the AG forces a wrist-slap settlement upon the prosecution team.

      The strategy seemed correct but the deus ex machina ending shows the rich and connected aren’t necessarily subject to either the law, nor law enforcement. You still need to take the shot.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Subsole

      @JoyceH:

      The filthy secret rotting at the heart of modern conservatism and the Beltway Bubble is that Trump never took that party and it’s voters anywhere they weren’t already begging to go.

       

      @Alison Rose: Brava!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      RaflW

      @sdhays: Not a lawyer, but I’m not sure what the grounds for a suit would be.* This is an extreme case, but schools trim programs and cut courses. Acceptance of a student isn’t a promise to continue to offer the specific coursework expected.

      All that said, I have believed from the very day Ruffo was announced as a ‘trustee’ (wow, there’s a word that is abused in this context… trust? Huh.) that his goal would actually be to just fully destroy the New School.

      Oh, sure, he might try to make it into a state-sponsored version of Hillsdale. But that takes effort, man. Even a crappy, ideologically closed and incurious bunker needs people, plans, programs and an appearance of an academic sheen. Ruffo is a useless shit. I doubt the other five DeSantis appointees have much more interest in actual accomplishment.

      No, it’s just a wrecking ball.

      *The suit Baud linked to is of a different scope.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m not sure Fake Smith’s rationale holds water

      I’m treating it more as a rhetorical question, since normally RICO cases proceed from the bottom up — real Jack Smith’s Trump indictment being an exception.

      But regardless, the J6 prison sentences are having the side effect of causing MAGAts to already think twice — witness the absence of mobs at any of Trump arraignments — and Willis’ charges against foot soldiers reinforces that FAFO.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.