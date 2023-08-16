Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Busy, Busy, Busy

Wisdom from Our Founding Fathers…

This is a very informative list… and, like Mr. Mariotti, I have high hopes that the small fry — would-be capos — will realize that their best chances lie in turning on the Trump Crime Cartel early and with vigor…


======
Elsewhere: PG&E customers no doubt can especially relate:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    91Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Politicians want to win.  Voters want to vote for winners.

      As long as TIFG looked like a winner, his voters weren’t going to drop him.  Without consequences, people don’t change.

      Consequences are coming.  Change is coming.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Ed Whelan: For about the millionth time since Nov. 2020, I’m thinking about how much better things would be if Trump had graciously conceded his loss

      … donated all his money to charity, taken a vow of silence, and lived out the rest of his life working on one of those ships that removes plastic from the ocean.

      (I know, Jean-Michel Connard got there first with the frog-and-scorpion line, but good lord, do these pundits ever listen to what they’re saying?)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Off topic: I am reading the Cincinnati paper, from which I hardly ever learn anything useful except for announcements of road closings and restaurant reviews, but today!

      Work is beginning on redistricting in my woefully gerrymandered state! This time our plan will be similar to Michigan’s, which as we know, is a lot more effective than the cockamamie system Ohio came up with the last go-round.

      What hopeful news! I am saving Balloon Juice for my wait in tne doctor’s office later this morning; I will be back on topic then.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      From the last WaPo link:

      It adds to evidence that the state’s main utility equipment sparked multiple fires last week, when powerful winds — predicted for days — whipped through drought-stricken grasslands.

      I really don’t like the “predicted for days” parenthetical there.

      Above-ground power lines are susceptible to damage. That doesn’t mean the utility can just shut off the power for a predicted storm. (Underground power lines can be susceptible to damage too…)

      A big problem is, modern infrastructure requires continuous maintenance and capitalism doesn’t like paying for things like that. That’s another reason why adequately funded public utilities make so much sense for things like this.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      worn

      On a plane back home from London after a weekend of delight. Attended the wedding for my youngest sister on Saturday (at the Goodwood Estate*). I think it was the fanciest event I’ve attended to date in all these trips around the sun. Then, a day of rest, followed by the indictments dropping. I am so very proud of the folks in my state of birth holding the zoo of conspirators accountable.

      Tick Tock, you craven motherfuckers. The dusk of your liberty is visible on the horizon

      *Jackals who are auto enthusiasts should recognize the name.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      I wondered why Jenna Ellis hadn’t been indicted yet.  She wasn’t even one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the Trump indictment #3.

      It’s good that she is now getting recognized for her role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. She posted on X the usual nonsense about “weaponization, blah, blah, blah.”  But she was mocked for her statement about God in her first tweet/X about her indictment in Fulton County.

      Apparently she has hired God to defend her. 

      The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support. pic.twitter.com/3fFNObv4Ff— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Ohio Mom:

      This time our plan will be similar to Michigan’s, which as we know, is a lot more effective than the cockamamie system Ohio came up with the last go-round.

      That is good news. My heart just sank when the (original) plan was presented at our local Dem meeting. Really nice, earnest, good government people who bent over backward to be bipartisan.

      I thought – “oh, Republicans are going to exploit all these checkpoints!”

      It was what I think of as “overdrafted”. They let too many people add too many provisions and Republicans took each one of the steps as a exploitable weakness.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @Ken: that Whelan tweet, man…weren’t we all talking back in, oh, early 2017 about how trump was going to “leave claw marks on the Oval Office door” when it was time to go?

      This shit was obvious from the start.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: That doesn’t mean the utility can just shut off the power for a predicted storm.

      That’s exactly what is done in California.

      ETA:  it’s called Public Safety Power Shutoff.  PSPS They are getting better at pinpointing the areas that are the most susceptible but it’s still being done in red flag conditions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      It’ll be even more entertaining if either Judge Chutkan or Judge McAfee tells the defendant: “It doesn’t matter that you’re a declared presidential candidate. You’re a defendant in a criminal trial who’s violating injunctions against witness intimidation, so you’re remanded into custody pending trial.” That’ll put a wrench into the GOP’s efforts to win next year.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Ohio Mom:

      We have both the people who signed the petition to put the reproductive rights referendum on the ballot (guaranteed yes votes and maybe volunteers or at least influencers) and the lists we used to beat Issue 1 so a nice place to be in for the start of the reproductive rights campaign.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Leto

      Morning everyone! So Avalune went to check on her student loans this morning, but couldn’t get into her account. She thought she had locked herself out of her account, so naturally called the help line. The woman who was assigned listened to her, said hold on, was gone for a good number of minutes, but finally came back and told her the problem: her loans have been forgiven! She’s part of this next round of people (around 800k) that Biden’s helping after Trumplicans blocked the other student loan forgiveness program.

      This is such a gift, and such a huge weight off our shoulders. I hope everyone has a great Wednesday morning!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rikyrah

      Question for attorneys:

       

      Do those who have already been singing arias, which is the reason they weren’t charged….

       

      They DO have to sing those same arias in OPEN COURT…RIGHT?

       

      Like Lindsey Graham in the Georgia case…

       

       

      And Mike Pence reading his notes on a muthaphuckin criminal conspiracy 🙌🏽

      Reply
    31. 31.

      worn

      Dang it all. Was attempting to mimic your typical morning reply to rikyrah while on a new tablet – and with clumsy digits apparently. But as long as I’m at it, thanks for your consistent, clever wordplay and humor!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      @Jeffro:  Yes we were. In summer 2016 I told a couple of people that if he somehow were elected they wouldn’t believe either how badly they’d want him out of there or how hard it would be even after another election. I’m no seer; he’s just that blatant.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: They don’t shut it off for the whole state.  As I understand it, all of Maui was affected by the high winds from the hurricane for days.

      I don’t think we live in the best of all possible worlds, but the post-hoc kibitzing in the story annoyed me.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JML

      had 16 straight hours of mediation this week, before the employer finally said fuck off and gave us a Last Best and Final offer. But they were scared enough of our strike threat that’s it’s actually a decent one.

      Still so goddamn tired.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bbleh

      @Another Scott: I concur in part.  First, it’s still a little early to spend time and resources pointing fingers.  Not saying it should be put off indefinitely or to minimize any responsibility, but FFS there are a lot of people without homes, cars, jobs or money, and they need not only immediate help simply to survive but also help in the medium term to get back on their feet.  And second, while I’m sure “winds” were forecast — there was a fkin hurricane in the neighborhood — the winds in this case were extremely unusual, blowing at 30-40-50 miles an hour from the northeast, thanks to a really weird configuration of pressure centers (including the hurricane).  That’s not something that’s easily predicted.

      It’s gonna take time to untangle any culpability from mere Monday-morning quarterbacking, and resources right now are better spent on helping people in need.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: the post-hoc kibitzing in the story annoyed me.

      News reporters are almost as good as internet commenters, when it comes to becoming instant subject-matter experts and telling the people who’ve been doing the work for decades that they’re doing it wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      As my mother used to say, ‘If wishes were fishes, I could feed the whole world.”

      OT speaking of wishes… I lost my job about a month ago and have been looking ever since. I’m a middle-aged woman who has worked in IT for over 30 years and it has not been easy.  Most companies aren’t even responding to me and those that are are sending me automated email rejections.  If I don’t find another job in the next month or two I’m going to lose everything and I am stressed out of my mind.  If it was just me I could sell my house and live out of a RV but I’ve got a 12-year-old son, two dogs, and three cats.  My son’s father passed away a couple years ago and it’s all on me. I have no family near me and very few local friends as I am quite introverted.   If any Jackals have leads on senior web developer positions that are fully remote can you please let me know? I live in the Phoenix area and have been working remote for the last 3 years.  My entire life was restructured to work from home since Covid struck and I want to continue in that vein and if at all possible.  Thanks in advance.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      bbleh

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I hope that first there are a series of humiliating orders to appear on short notice and sit still for a very public tongue-lashing.  Putting him in jail will make him a martyr.  It may ultimately be necessary, but I hope only as a last resort.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      bbleh

      @Leto: Booyah!  Dark Brandon strikes again!  And maybe in return put some of the time and energy that’s being freed up to getting people riled up and out to vote, so he can keep doing stuff like this.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MattF

      Note that TFG’s Twitter DMs are now in custody. This includes DMs that were not sent or were ‘deleted’. Yes, social media platforms keep everything and it’s not encrypted. Musk tried to keep these messages from prosecutors and was fined $350,000 for contempt of court.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh@Ken:

      Thanks.

      I’m probably overly sensitive on this subject because of a  story I heard about neighbor down the street.  A decade or so ago, NoVA got one of its occasional giant snowstorms.  A pine tree fell over some power lines and took out the power on that street.  Someone on that street was on oxygen and had an oxygen concentrator.  The power was out on that street for days, and the power company couldn’t get in to restore it because of the mountain of snow.  The person died.

      “Oh, they should have just shut off the power – duh!”  Shutting off the power can kill people, too.

      “The power company shut off the power and killed people, and the storm wasn’t even that bad!!1”  :-/

      None of this stuff is easy.  Reporters, like everyone else, should stay in their lane.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      wjca

      @Scout211:

      That’s exactly what is done in California.

      ETA:  it’s called Public Safety Power Shutoff.

      It’s also an incentive to install solar on your roof — especially after the first time you’ve suffered thru a few very hot days without air conditioning.  You may refuse to think about climate change, but keeping cool matters ever to MAGAts!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ:  Good luck to you.  Keep reaching out to us.

      I wish I had a job lead to send, but I don’t.  What about state or federal government?  Universities, out of state or wherever?   I am told they are sometimes easier in terms of avoiding age discrimination; do not know if that is true.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      wjca

      @sdhays:  I’d double check God’s law license before signing that cheque.

      Not to worry.  The check actually gets cashed by the (supposed) PAC funding Trump’s legal staff, not yours.  It’s just another fundraising scam.  (You didn’t really think Trump believed in God, did you???)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @wjca: ​
        That’s great if you own our own place and if your place is a house. It doesn’t work for people in apartments and condos.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:  Even the deleted and drafts. LOL.  That might be kind of an amusing (if infuriating) job, sorting through them.  When you think how whack the published messages were ….

      @Leto:   Wonderful news.  Tipping the coffee mug to you and Avalune.

      We have so much work, getting out the news of how effective Biden has been.  Especially in the face of disinformation from the FTF NY Times and other plutocrat-fellating papers.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken:

      News reporters are almost as good as internet commenters, when it comes to becoming instant subject-matter experts and telling the people who’ve been doing the work for decades that they’re doing it wrong.

      True, but that’s their job, and I’m grateful for local reporters who make the effort instead of just recording what they’re told and printing it. We want them to be fair, but we also want them to ask questions and not credulously accept the involved parties’ explanations. (I don’t know who’s right in this particular case — just noting a general principle.)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      lowtechcyclist

      For about the millionth time since Nov. 2020, I’m thinking about how much better things would be if Trump had graciously conceded his loss.

      frog ponders what the swim would have been like if the scorpion hadn’t stung him

      I’d go with “and if a frog had wings, he wouldn’t bump his tail” but close enough.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: Anthony Atamanuik, the Trump impersonator, had a bit on his show with Trump having to be dragged out of the White House screaming and ranting in January 2021. He actually underestimated what it would be like.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Edmund dantes

      @Another Scott: Maui is not that big of a space. And yes PG&E shuts it off for fairly wide swaths of California. Spots that are probably the size of Maui do get shut off considering Maui is less than 800 square miles.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      hueyplong

      @bbleh: I like the idea about serial court appearances but kind of want to push back on all references to “making him a martyr.”

      At some level the long-awaited consequences = making him a martyr.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      wjca

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      That’s great if you own our own place and if your place is a house. It doesn’t work for people in apartments and condos.

      True.  But the installations on homes cuts the total demand on the grid.  Potentially allowing taking down some parts (the ones at risk) while leaving a few others still running.  The folks doing their homes may be totally selfish on this aspect as well in their motivation, but as long as it gets the installations done….

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Edmund dantes

      @Another Scott: well then you actually want Thai discussion started now. Cause pg&e was doing this cause the company wasn’t sitting waiting for people to grieve and get stuff down. They acted ruthlessly to figure out how to protract themselves.

      the whole point of having government is to do both at the same time. Rescue and take care of people and hold people accountable. It took several years to get pg&e to get more precise in safety shutoffs. And also to get more preemptive work done. It’s still not enough. And you can’t sit back and wait for stuff to calm down cause the utility lawyers and corporate overlords are already moving.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      bbleh

      @hueyplong: yes, and I don’t think he should be immune from the long-term consequences, just like any criminal defendant.  But there’s a lot of call for him to be locked up at the first available opportunity, sort of as a punishment for all his transgressions legal and political, and that wouldn’t be appropriate either.  Plus, he has to be SEEN to be given proper warning and a chance to stop, and then SEEN to continue.  After that, his excuses won’t fly nearly as far.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      rikyrah

      About the bizarre ‘wishcasting’

       

      It started with ECONOMIC ANXIETY They continue with this bullshyt, because they continue to be unwilling to call them out for what they are. So, we’re subjected to the endless Cletus Safaris. Hillary was right. They are deplorable. She was just too kind about the % of them.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      glory b

      @Scout211: This is because she said somethng nice about DeSantis & now Trump ahs said “not even a dollar” goes to her defense from his funds.

      This is also why i’m not sure about his codefendants flipping on him. If he’s paying thier legal fees, they have less incentive to do so, at least for the short run.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      @Edmund dantes:  Thanks.

      I was in the process of looking up that info.  In the first PSPS several years ago, my entire county was shutoff, some of us for 2 days, some for as many as 6 days.  My county is 1037 square miles.

      After several years (and pressure from the Governor) PG&E has improved their predictions and pinpointed the probable hotspots much more accurately.  In our section of the county, we have had several alerts and warnings about a coming PSPS, but all were canceled.  The higher elevations had PSPS shutoffs, but for shorter periods of time.

      Obviously, for all areas, power lines need to be underground but the cost of that retroactively is huge*.  In my county, there are sections that are being buried now but only for a small area.

      *Not defending PG&E.  They should still start burying the lines all over the state no matter what the cost is.  Or let the state take over the power company.  But that’s a discussion for some other time.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      wjca

      @hueyplong:

      I like the idea about serial court appearances but kind of want to push back on all references to “making him a martyr.”

      At some level the long-awaited consequences = making him a martyr.

      Especially since he will play the martyr card in his fundraising no matter what.  So no cost to treating him like any other recalcitrant defendant.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      MattF

      @glory b: OTOH, TFG paying (or promising to pay) raises conflict-of-interest issues for attorneys and clients— which will make things more expensive in the short run and impossible in the long run.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ: ​
       

      If any Jackals have leads on senior web developer positions that are fully remote can you please let me know?

      My agency, the U.S. Census Bureau, has been fully remote since March 2020, and it’s hired a fair number of new people for jobs ‘at’ Census HQ who live nowhere near the DC area. I’m not an IT person, so I have no idea whether the Census needs Web developers, but I’d say go to usajobs.gov and see what’s there.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      rikyrah

      See, this is why he will NEVER be allowed to live down 2016

       

      Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) posted at 4:21 PM on Tue, Aug 15, 2023: I honestly thought we had an opening to break the hold of Clintonism on the Democratic Party, because I did not believe white America would elect someone so obviously unqualified to be president. That was a mistake.

       

       

      ICAM with this:

       

      Portia ♍️ 🐳McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) posted at 5:18 PM on Tue, Aug 15, 2023: This is the most disqualifying statement by a Black man, perhaps ever. “I did not believe white America…” The same white America that’s been on a grievance revenge tour since the Civil War and has fought relentlessly to obstruct every gain we’ve made? (https://twitter.com/PortiaMcGonagal/status/1691575033322463636?t=UtIIO8i2Ks9HvfjIvYyU8Q&s=03)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ms. D. Ranged in AZ

      @Elizabelle: I checked govt and unis in AZ but will start looking nationwide.  I could try to go back to online teaching but I didn’t really enjoy it.  It is, however, better than being homeless.  Thanks for the encouragement and advice.

      @zhena gogolia:   I probably will do that.   Thanks!

      @rikyrah:   Thank you :)

      @Another Scott:  I’ve worked with two recruiters so far and neither have produced very much.  They keep saying that summer is a slow hiring time (which seems to be true).  Maybe if I can hold out until everyone is back from summer vacays?  I will take a look at the JPL position.  Thanks!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh: ​
       

      Plus, he has to be SEEN to be given proper warning and a chance to stop, and then SEEN to continue. After that, his excuses won’t fly nearly as far.

      Doesn’t that describe the documents case to a T? He got a shit-ton of warnings that those docs weren’t his and he needed to give them back, and that in the meantime they had to be properly secured. And he kept right on going.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Eunicecycle

      @Ohio Mom: I was very excited to read about the new redistricting petition, too! It’s a shame we have to do it AGAIN, because Republicans won’t follow the law, but let’s do it!

      Reply
    89. 89.

      jonas

      @Another Scott: I dunno — Trump’s had loser stink on him for a while now (from Repubs losing the House in 2018 to him losing in 2020 to most of his handpicked candidates going down to defeat in 22) Yet his base is more riled up than ever, because he’s not a politician — he’s a cult leader of a Christian apocalyptic movement. The more you persecute him the more it vindicates him in the eyes of his supporters.

      The truth is, however, that only about half of Republicans are serious members of this cult. The other half tolerate it to pwn the libs or get tax cuts, but I think in the end, not many of them will vote for an indicted or convicted felon and neither will most independents and virtually no-one calling themselves a Democrat. That’s not an electoral majority, even in pretty red states.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      The Pale Scot

      @glory b:

      If he’s paying thier legal fees, they have less incentive to do so, at least for the short run.

      My understanding is that defendants paying for other defendants defence is evidence of a conspiracy. Georgia’s RICO includes actions takin’ out of state.

      I hope I’m right. Of course IANAL.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sdhays:

      I’d double check God’s law license before signing that cheque.

      Law license? He’s credited with writing books of statutes!  Sure, Leviticus and Deuteronomy are kind of old, but I bet the Big Guy can still bring it! ;-)

      Reply

