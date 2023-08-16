Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A consequence of cucumbers

We still have time to mess this up!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

We’re not going back!

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Not all heroes wear capes.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Good News, Bad News

Any day where people are reminded that Roger Stone should be in jail is a good day…

On the other hand:

I have said before, and will no doubt say again, that Tara Palmeri is the journalistic equivalent of a botfly. I won’t be listening to the podcast she’ll be doing with some of the worst offenders against media integrity — and not just because I can’t deal with podcasts (mild auditory processing disorder) — but I’m sure her every tidbit will be endlessly recycled in print media. *Sigh.*

    5. 5.

      MattF

      So… there was this documentary. The original title was ‘Ratfucker’. But that was eventually changed to ‘Pardon Me’.

    9. 9.

      HumboldtBlue

      Bill Simmons?

      OK, I see that outlet isn’t taking the election as anything other than a silly game to be analyzed in the most trite and simple-minded of ways, sprinkled with some folksy dunderheaded musings about how the Democrats won’t really succeed until they hire Larry Bird and adopt a slew of right-wing positions to be more accommodating to the dipshits.

      How fucking lovely.

    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I have never heard of Tara Palmeri before.

      I read some of her stuff at Puck, since I have a subscription so I can read Julia Ioffe.  And I’ve extracted some of Palmeri’s work on people like Ron DeSaster here, because she *does* have a gift for zeroing in on politicians’ weaknesses.

      The (situational) enemy of my enemies is not my friend, but I’m willing to use their ammunition when applicable.  One reason I hate this podcast idea is that, given what I know of Bill Simmons, she’ll be digging much more into Democrats & decent people, and neglecting the obvious Repub targets.

    12. 12.

      Captain C

      I saw Puck was involved and first thought of that bike messenger who was annoying and never washed from that MTV early reality show, “The Real World.”  That might be (a little) better than whatever crap this turns out to be.

    14. 14.

      lgerard

      I was watching Mike Lindell’s voting conspiracy hoedown online and

      Steve Bannon has gotten REALLY fat. I guess he is storing up calories for his jail term.

    16. 16.

      RaflW

      I don’t wish ill on any of our media betters. But far too many of them prance around covering the horse race and the optics and all that merde as if their necks won’t also be in the guillotine if the fascist takeover of our county suceeds.

      Sure, the gross consigliere types will probably survive. But we can already see the line-crossings whereby the whipped up wingers can turn on a dime and decide that this or that outlet or personality is now apostate.

      Fox settled their very expensive Dominion suit in no small part because their leaders admitted in texts that they are afraid of their viewers.

    17. 17.

      Honus

      OT, but when we’re talking about a phony patriot like Roger Stone, I think a word about the much recently celebrated Oliver Anthony (real name Christopher Anthony Lunsford) is apropo.  Anthony is from the town of Farmville, Virginia which sounds working class but is actually a… college town.  With not just one, but two schools, the public Longwood University, and the private, elitist all-male Hampden Sydney.  (Ok, HS is technically located in the town of Hampden Sydney, which is about two miles from Farmville, and consists of nothing else but the college)
      There haven’t been any miners in Farmville for nearly 150 years.  It’s mainly noted for furniture warehouse outlets.  So Anthony is just another phony republican populist playing at being a white working class hero

      And oh yes, one more thing: on the Circuit Courthouse lawn there is a marker and a plaque apologizing for the fact that in the early 1960s the county closed the public schools for three years rather than integrate, as part of the Massive Resistance movement.  Maybe Anthony should write a song lamenting what Rich Men East of Richmond in did in support of racism.

      And you may read that Anthony sold out his upcoming concert in three minutes.  The show is at the North Street Press Club bar in Farmville. I’ve been there (my son goes to Hampden-Sydney). It’s literally about the size of our living room, seats maybe 50 people.

    19. 19.

      Juju

      @lgerard: I’m not one to criticize a weight gain, but it’s not as if he was lithe before. He definitely has a rode hard and put up wet look about him, also an I desperately need a flea dip look as well.

    20. 20.

      Mike in NC

      Still hoping for Roger Stone to go to prison where some other inmate decides his Nixon tattoo would make a great souvenir.

    22. 22.

      Jay

      The day after California approved an expansion of driverless taxis, 10 of them came to a grinding halt on a busy San Francisco street, creating a gridlock that encompassed several blocks.

      The culprit? A music festival.

      “Cell phones were overwhelmed, and as a result, they were not able to take control of these cars — which is a pretty frightening systemic defect,” Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (SFBV), told As It Happens guest host Paul Hunter.

      Not only was there the 10-car back-up of Cruise-owned autonomous taxis in city’s North Shore neighbourhood on Friday, but on the other side of the city, closer to the Outside Lands music festival, Peskin said “there were also scores of them that came to a grinding halt.”

      “I got … tons of texts and emails and phone calls from pissed-off constituents,” he said.

      https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/san-francisco-robotaxi-traffic-jam-1.6938440

    23. 23.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Honus:

      the private, elitist all-male Hampden Sydney

      I was in the first coed class at private, elitist, previously all-male (240 years!) W&L. When we opened the time capsule at our 25th reunion, there was a bumper sticker in there that said “Women at W&L? What next—men at Hampden-Sydney?”

      Steve in Cereal City

    25. 25.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Juju:

      Simmons is a sportswriter/podcaster who, 20 years ago, was at the forefront of the changing media landscape and his admittedly insightful and witty takes on the NBA and in particular the Boston Celtics helped change how sports was written and spoken about.

      He devolved into a navel-gazing self-important bloviating buffoon at times who still had some excellent insight, but his voice became familiar and stale and his attempts at fresh takes became silly and vacuous.

    26. 26.

      LAO

      I watched Ari Melber tonight and the filmmaker said, during the interview, that Roger Stone had a complete meltdown on 1/20/221 when he was unable to secure a preemptive pardon (#2). I may have to watch the documentary.

    32. 32.

      NotMax

      Day one of his mongrel and one trick pony show.

      Describing the plan as his holy calling to save the country, Lindell insisted that people from all political backgrounds can agree with his ideas. However, he said that anyone who does not agree with the plan is part of “The Evil” — which he defined as the globalist, Uniparty, Deep State, Chinese Communist Party.

      “I’m going to refer to them today as ‘The Evil,’” Lindell said.

      The event had advertised appearances from Rudy Giuliani, who was recently indicted in Georgia along with Donald Trump and 17 others, and Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general currently facing impeachment charges.

      Early in the event Wednesday, Lindell revealed that neither would be attending. …
      [snip]
      Lindell said the current losses and challenges facing him and his supporters are a part of God’s plan to save the country through their actions.

      From the loss of the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Lindell insists that every failure happened so that his election plan could be announced and enacted now, prior to the 2024 elections. Source

    35. 35.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      @Ken:

      @Juju:

      Bill Simmons is a writer and commentator about sports who made a good documentary about the Red Sox ending their playoff drought with a 2004 World Series win.  He should stick to sports and leave coverage of politics to others.

    36. 36.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      I see it as rank incompetence.

      I think of it as mostly gross overconfidence.  They really thought they were going to pull it off, and they wanted everything recorded for posterity.  They probably also figured they’d never be prosecuted if it failed.  I think they’re still surprised anyone went after them.

    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @RaflW:

      Fox settled their very expensive Dominion suit in no small part because their leaders admitted in texts that they are afraid of their viewers.

      And Fox really hasn’t changed their news practices, although they may be a little more careful in the future.

    44. 44.

      Alison Rose

      No big surprise:

      Vlatko Andonovski, the head coach of the United States women’s national soccer team, has resigned, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, ending a relatively tumultuous tenure managing what was once the world’s pre-eminent team.

      The U.S. Soccer Federation plans to announce Andonovski’s departure as coach on Thursday, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the move publicly.

      Andonovski’s four-year contract was scheduled to expire at the end of the year. U.S. Soccer will appoint an interim coach for two friendly matches this fall but hopes to have a permanent replacement named by the end of the year in order to begin preparations for next summer’s Paris Olympics.

      I saw elsewhere that the assistant coach Twila Kilgore will be named interim coach. Will be interesting to see who ends up in the job.

    46. 46.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Lindell said the current losses and challenges facing him and his supporters are a part of God’s plan to save the country through their actions.

      Lindell lives long enough to see the utter repudiation of Trumpism and possibly the complete collapse of the Republican party. He dies and God says, “Yup, that was my plan, all right.”

    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Science.org:

      Since his discovery 3 decades ago, nearly every inch of Ötzi the Iceman’s 150-centimeter-tall, 5300-year-old body has been scrutinized: his last meal (a feast of fatty ibex), his dental habits (bad, lots of cavities), and his many wounds (a paleo–murder mystery). Visitors to the Italian museum where his mummified remains are housed can also meet his reconstruction, a light-skinned man sporting luscious brown locks. But according to a new DNA analysis published today in Cell Genomics, the Iceman himself wouldn’t recognize the figure: Ötzi’s genes reveal he likely had dark skin and was balding at the time of his demise in his mid-40s.

      The study is “really, really amazing in terms of the quality and quantity of the data,” says Kendra Sirak, a geneticist at Harvard University who was not involved with the work. But Ötzi’s skin color and loss of hair perhaps shouldn’t be surprising.

      “If you think about the appearance of the mummy, it’s actually bald and it has dark skin—yet it was still reconstructed with lots of hair and light skin,” says study co-author Johannes Krause, a geneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. “This reflects our own biases in assuming what a person from that time looked like.”

      […]

      Yes. Funny how that works that way so often…

      (Insert Far Side comic here.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    48. 48.

      karen marie

      How, if at all, does Trump’s December 23, 2020 “full and unconditional pardon” of Stone affect any prosecution for his participation in Trump’s election scheme?

    49. 49.

      scav

      @LAO: (cont)

      On Monday, a federal judge in Texas ordered Shry held without bond during a preliminary detention hearing. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon’s detention order noted Shry has been charged four times in the past year for engaging in similar conduct, including at least two cases that resulted in conviction and 30 days imprisonment. According to Sheldon, Shry was also charged on July 11 with misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and was on bond in that case when she made the alleged call to Chutkan’s office in D.C.

      link

    52. 52.

      LAO

      @scav: I’m really hoping she’s prosecuted by the feds, I just don’t trust Texas.

      ETA:  I need new glasses. It’s in federal court.

    58. 58.

      Central Planning

      @Steve in the ATL: I’ll disavow all knowledge of Balloon Juice if I win this thing.

      The problem with trivia at a pub is that I feel like I should have just one more. Thankfully on water now.

    59. 59.

      RaflW

      @NotMax: “Lindell said the current losses and challenges facing him and his supporters are a part of God’s plan.”

      Let’s just end that though right there, shall we?

    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      I have a very vague memory that Bill Simmons is RFK Jr-curious.  I could be wrong.

      I’ve enjoyed his sports writing, and he was definitely shafted when Deadspin was sold, but his last few forays into public relevance have been very disappointing.  He seems to have become a cranky contrarian.

    64. 64.

      karen marie

      @LAO:   That was what I was curious about – was it an all-encompassing pardon or just for the specific matter that had him about to walk into prison.  I’ve seen now your previous comment reporting the documentarian’s report he had a meltdown, so I’m guessing it was just for the specific matter.

      Yay!

    65. 65.

      Timurid

      Elite opinion makers enlisting a sportswriter to cover the election is just a bit too on the nose.

      The biggest problem with the Savvy Crowd is that their understanding of existential issues… climate change, the rise of fascism, the possible end of the Republic… is purely aesthetic and sentimental. They engage with these problems in the same way that sports fans follow their teams. They may have deeply held opinions and preferences and will be deeply unhappy when the outcome is not what they hoped for, but there are limits to their investment. If Trump wins in 2024 some Very Serious People may cheer, but many others will be crushed and dejected, as if their favorite football team had just lost the Superbowl. But just like losing sports fans they will move on and get on with their lives… because that problem and all the other pressing problems of this moment are not existential for them. They (and the elites they represent) see those of us mere mortals who do treat these crises as existential… because for us they very much are… as just like the deranged sports fans who stalk their least favorite tennis player or burn down a police station because their soccer team lost. A sizable percentage of the column inches they produce is devoted to cautioning and scolding us not to behave that way… and if that fails, calling down the full weight of public opinion (and, if necessary, the law) on people who throw tantrums simply because their lives, freedom, careers, families and friends have been placed in jeopardy. To them it’s just a game, and it is our obligation to respect that judgment.

    66. 66.

      Roger Moore

      @karen marie:

      How, if at all, does Trump’s December 23, 2020 “full and unconditional pardon” of Stone affect any prosecution for his participation in Trump’s election scheme?

      It might possibly be stretched to cover anything he did as part of the scheme up to the moment the pardon was signed, but it won’t cover anything after that.  Pardons have always been retrospective; you can’t be pardoned for something you haven’t done yet.

    72. 72.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling’s Dog

      @NotMax: Apart from money, what distinguishes this guy from a fellow who has to open wide and say ahhh three times a day so that the nurses can verify he swallowed his meds instead of cheeking them, and thus is less likely to run amok in the occupational therapy room for the next hour or two?

    73. 73.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Describing the plan as his holy calling to save the country, Lindell insisted that people from all political backgrounds can agree with his ideas. However, he said that anyone who does not agree with the plan is part of “The Evil” — which he defined as the globalist, Uniparty, Deep State, Chinese Communist Party.

      Trump has spawned a number of serious nut cases. It will take years to get these loonies under control.

    75. 75.

      Honus

      @Steve in the ATL: as you know, I’m a fellow General (Law ‘95). I was also first year in the second coed class at the previously all-male UVA (1973)

      so you were just a year or two behind Ty Seidule

