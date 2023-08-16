Any day where people are reminded that Roger Stone should be in jail is a good day…

NEW: Roger Stone has been identified in a VIDEO as part of the fraudulent elector scheme. In the video taken on 11/5/2020, Stone dictated the plan to an associate. The video was shot by Danish documentarian Chirstoffer Guildbrandsen. Source: @AriMelber @TheBeatWithAri — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 16, 2023

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Trump adviser and ally Roger Stone is seen pushing a plot to overthrow the 2020 Election. pic.twitter.com/fWQqukV1oz — The Beat with Ari Melber ?? (@TheBeatWithAri) August 16, 2023

On the other hand:

This election is going to be the most unpleasant of our lifetimes. It’s impossible to think what could possibly make it wor— pic.twitter.com/diSuJLK4zh — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) August 15, 2023

I have said before, and will no doubt say again, that Tara Palmeri is the journalistic equivalent of a botfly. I won’t be listening to the podcast she’ll be doing with some of the worst offenders against media integrity — and not just because I can’t deal with podcasts (mild auditory processing disorder) — but I’m sure her every tidbit will be endlessly recycled in print media. *Sigh.*