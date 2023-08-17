president biden will travel to maui on monday to meet with first responders and survivors of the wildfires pic.twitter.com/qodTcCHNOY — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 16, 2023

This trip will, I suspect, conflict with TFG’s ‘Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT’ on what he still insists was electoral fraud in Georgia. Yes, I’m sure some portion of the citizenry is very hurt and offended about this.

Biden called Hawaii's Josh Green to tell him Biden approved Maui fires request for "100% reimbursement for the emergency work that's being done for a period of 30 days within the first 120 days at the governor's choosing," @FEMA_Deanne Criswell says at White House briefing. pic.twitter.com/mHRWPDkJOl — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2023





The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to be there every step of the way for Hawai’i as it recovers from devastating wildfires in Maui. pic.twitter.com/xy2CAZddj2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 17, 2023

Access is now open; Starlink internet access locations are available in west Maui at Napili Plaza, Kumulani Chapel in Kapalua, hotels in Kaanapali. Also you can get prescriptions via KP at Lahaina Gateway and urgent care is available at Minit Medical in Lahaina Gateway. https://t.co/GmjRBN90wj — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 17, 2023

I'd like to address the GOP talking points as regards assistance to Maui survivors. I had a lot to say and it wasn't going to fit in a tweet. pic.twitter.com/ZlQ0lSBRRJ — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 16, 2023

Premier example of Deliberate Unhelpfulness: Professional newscaster and avocational Republican Katy Tur —

Katy Tur to FEMA rep Q:many ppl say you took too long to act?A:we were on the ground immediately. Q:So what took so long A:it wasn't long ma'am Q:What can you tell our viewers abt your poor response Time? It wasn't poor ma'am Q:How can we trust FEMA to arrive in a timely fashion? — William Castillo (@felinesfor420) August 16, 2023