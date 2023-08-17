Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Maui Updates

by

This post is in: 

This trip will, I suspect, conflict with TFG’s ‘Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT’ on what he still insists was electoral fraud in Georgia. Yes, I’m sure some portion of the citizenry is very hurt and offended about this.


Premier example of Deliberate Unhelpfulness: Professional newscaster and avocational Republican Katy Tur —

      sab

      Watched Katie Tur briefly yesterday. She interrupted a clip of Biden talking to tell us what Biden was saying when Biden was already actually saying it. I switched to C-Span which had actual Biden talking.

      These people!

      sab

      Katie Tur, America’s own Piers Morgan. Doctor, why do you want to talk about nurses hand pumping respirators to save babies and older patients when you could be talking about why generators were in the basement (subject to flooding) not the roof, when the doctors had no input on where the generators are located?

      Because that looks better on tv. Makes me look hardhitting.

      No, actually makes you look like an uninformed asshole. Piers Morgan took over Larry Kings show that was iconic and killed it within a year by being an asshole. Katie Tur should be careful. I know daytime tv has lower standards, but really.

      NotMax

      50% chance of showers on Maui Monday, unfortunately. May be even more of a chance depending on the timing and direction of the remnants of tropical storm Fernanda.

      NotMax

      Repeated from downstairs.

      Among those supporting Maui is the Republic of Korea, which has donated $2 million to support the recovery of Maui and its people. Of that money, $1.5 million in cash donations will go toward the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

      “On behalf of my government and Korean people I’d like to express my deepest condolences to the people of Maui who lost loved ones and property,” said Lee Seo Young, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Honolulu, during a press conference this morning. “I hope people of Maui recover from damages as soon as possible.”

      Micah Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hawai‘i Community Foundation, said this money will be the largest one-time contribution by any organization entity or country to date, adding it will have significant impact on the long- and short-term recovery efforts. Source

      sab

      Re Katie Tur: Okay to criticize or suggest corrections on performance in actual diasasters. Not okay to harp on things aren’t perfect now, why not!

      sab

      @Jay: Yes she does. What about lithium battery in house because local zoning doesn’t allow separate buildings?  Inconceivable in Ohio (detached garages are so normal that they are almost required) but apparently attached garages are the mandated norm in Boston suburbs.

      She might have things wrong or misunderstood. Probably not. I do often. She does rarely.

      sab

      @Jay: My brother needs to update with solar installers. He was, as usual, an early adapter. I think he missed some important modifications that came later.

