A new COVID vaccine is due out next month, but health experts and analysts say it is likely to be coolly received even as hospitalizations from "Eris", a variant of the Omicron form of the coronavirus, rise around the country. https://t.co/YCgj6imLYC — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) August 14, 2023

… As of Friday, another new player is more officially in the mix: “Fornax,” or FL.1.5.1, an Eris relative named after a constellation in the southern hemisphere. That’s according to Ryan Gregory, a biology professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, who has been assigning “street names” like Kraken to high-flying variants. FL.1.5.1 is the top variant currently reported in New York, considered a bellwether state by variant trackers. There, wastewater levels and hospitalizations are rising, notes Raj Rajnarayanan—assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Ark.—and a top COVID-variant tracker… Regardless, cases will likely peak in late November, shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, Rajnarayanan says. A post-Thanksgiving peak is typical for the virus, owing to holiday gatherings. Gregory agrees with the forecast. But in many ways, the landscape of the pandemic has changed from earlier days, he says.

From COVID’s introduction to humans in late 2019 through the initial Omicron wave in January 2022, “you kind of have big, distinct, sharp waves, a big peak that went up fast and came down fast, driven by an individual variant—Alpha, Delta, Omicron,” he tells Fortune. But since last summer, there “just hasn’t been that pattern anymore.” Instead, a new cadence developed—and it’s likely to continue this fall and winter. It’s one of a high wall of cases sustained by mini-waves of multiple new variants overlapping each other—one slicker, faster, sleeker Omicron spawn after the next. It’s all about the “high sea level rather than tsunamis,” says Gregory…. Updated XBB.1.5 vaccines—matched to the dominant strain of this past winter—will reportedly be available by the end of September. And they should be a fairly good match, experts say, effective at preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization and death—and could help squash the predicted late-November peak…

What % of people will pay for the boosters if their insurance plan doesn't cover it?

Far less than who got the bivalent booster free of charge (data below)

This will clearly worsen inequities with high risk people, who can't afford it, but would derive the most benefit. pic.twitter.com/NVofLbqjMd — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 14, 2023