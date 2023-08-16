Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 16, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 16, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 16, 2023

As of Friday, another new player is more officially in the mix: “Fornax,” or FL.1.5.1, an Eris relative named after a constellation in the southern hemisphere. That’s according to Ryan Gregory, a biology professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, who has been assigning “street names” like Kraken to high-flying variants.

FL.1.5.1 is the top variant currently reported in New York, considered a bellwether state by variant trackers. There, wastewater levels and hospitalizations are rising, notes Raj Rajnarayanan—assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Ark.—and a top COVID-variant tracker…

Regardless, cases will likely peak in late November, shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, Rajnarayanan says.

A post-Thanksgiving peak is typical for the virus, owing to holiday gatherings. Gregory agrees with the forecast. But in many ways, the landscape of the pandemic has changed from earlier days, he says.

From COVID’s introduction to humans in late 2019 through the initial Omicron wave in January 2022, “you kind of have big, distinct, sharp waves, a big peak that went up fast and came down fast, driven by an individual variant—Alpha, Delta, Omicron,” he tells Fortune.

But since last summer, there “just hasn’t been that pattern anymore.”

Instead, a new cadence developed—and it’s likely to continue this fall and winter. It’s one of a high wall of cases sustained by mini-waves of multiple new variants overlapping each other—one slicker, faster, sleeker Omicron spawn after the next.

It’s all about the “high sea level rather than tsunamis,” says Gregory….

Updated XBB.1.5 vaccines—matched to the dominant strain of this past winter—will reportedly be available by the end of September. And they should be a fairly good match, experts say, effective at preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization and death—and could help squash the predicted late-November peak…

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      The current wave seems very clumpy, made of spotty local outbreaks that clear rapidly. There was one in my town near the end of July, visible in wastewater counts after the fact, that coincided with my spouse and I having a few days of sniffles and congestion–I didn’t think much of it at the time. Who knows.

      At any rate, I’m still masking in crowded public situations and will get re-vaccinated as soon as they let me. Not particularly going out of my way to isolate though.

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      22 new cases on 08/09/23.
      24 new cases on 08/10/23.
      35 new cases on 08/11/23.
      17 new cases on 08/12/23.
      33 new cases on 08/13/23.
      24 new cases on 08/14/23.
      19 new cases on 08/15/23.

      Deaths now at 2301, up 4 from last week.

      I’ve gone back to masking in the grocery store and/or doing curbside pickup. I haven’t been masking around people who come to my house, but I probably should.

    3. 3.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      I got bivalent last November. This fall it looks like I’ll get a flu + covid in middle of Q4, depending how it’s rolling out in Ontario.

