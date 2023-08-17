Holy fuck!

Trevian Kutti to Ruby Freeman: “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

S/he must be some kind of political fixer?

I hope that this Trevian Kutti is about to go through some things.

This video of Trevian Kutti trying to intimidate Ruby Freeman is astonishing. "I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom." "You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up." pic.twitter.com/j5KeU36cGi — Tami Burages (@tburages) August 17, 2023

