Holy Fuck!

Holy fuck!

Trevian Kutti to Ruby Freeman:  “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

S/he must be some kind of political fixer?

I hope that this Trevian Kutti is about to go through some things.

Open thread.

 

 

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      smith

      What was done to Ruby Freeman was appalling. What they were attempting was not at all unlike the coerced confessions and show trials from Soviet Russia. I hope nobody involved in this will be allowed to plead out without prison time.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @Shalimar: So much for getting a black guy to pressure her because she’ll trust his shady ass.

      But Trevian is the one doing the threatening, albeit in a quiet, calm voice.  Trevian is a female. The guy sits and watches.

    11. 11.

      waspuppet

      @smith:

      I mean, they DO openly and explicitly prefer Russia to this country. And I’d venture that anyone who was of age in the 70s or 80s had at least one conversation with a conservative who said “I WILL say ONE thing for the Soviet Union” followed by about five minutes of unstinting praise for the Soviet Union. I know I had several.

      As for Ruby Freeman,

      The only (dark) LOL in the Ruby Freeman case is that the SOOPERGENIUS Trevian Kutti went to continue her shakedown at the police station and does not seem to have ever considered that she might be on video.

      In conclusion, only the best people.

