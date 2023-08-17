You may have seen the post from Tuesday about one of our BJ peeps (ghost cat) whose housing fell through 3 days before she was supposed to move. If you didn’t read about that, and you’re interested, click the title in the box below to go to Tuesday’s post.

Thanks so much to everyone who made suggestions or supplied information – that was all very helpful to ghostcat!

And now we have a plan!

Taking our sage advice :-) ghostcat is going to stay put in Las Cruces for while she figures out the next steps. We have secured a 2-month stay at an Airbnb that was considerably less expensive than even the Extended Stay hotel, where it was going to cost more to have the kitties there than to have the room itself! Best of all, ghostcat gets to keep her 4 kitties with her, which was a major goal.

ghostcat has arranged for a Pod to store her furniture and for a person to get her stuff packed up (physical injury makes that tricky right now) and she is in the process of arranging for someone to haul away the junk she wants to leave behind.

If all goes as planned, her job will start again on Sept 5, at which point the proof of employment – requited by nearly all renters – shouldn’t be an issue, and she will have 5 weeks left at the Airbnb to figure out where she is going to go next and secure housing there. (Apparently nearly all renters want to start leases on the 1st of the month.)

I am hoping we can cover most of the cost of the Airbnb so ghostcat can hang onto the savings she has so she’ll be able to pay the first month’s rent and damage deposit wherever she lands next. The Airbnb will cost $3,600 for the 2 months, and she will contribute what she would have paid for rent at the next place, so it would be great to cover about $3,000 of the 2-month stay while she gets back on her feet.

Remember, more than funds, what ghostcat really needed most was some help thinking things through because she was so overwhelmed, help with making a plan while her brain was overwhelmed with anxiety, help with identifying options, and maybe even knowing she wasn’t alone in the boat. And you guys did that; all that’s left is the boost for covering the Airbnb, and the job that is supposed to resume on Sept 5.

As always with fundraising, do not feel like you need to contribute. If you do want to contribute, thank you! We’re not doing this as a GoFundMe, so contributions will be through PayPal and Zelle. I have asked ghostcat to let me know once she has (hopefully) hit the $3k mark.

All too soon, we will be hitting you guys up for funding for a Balloon Juice update – not planning a change in look or function (though maybe adding a few things) but we have a lot of custom code that is based on WordPress circa 2019, and it’s not 2019 anymore! We don’t want to ever get back to a place where the site is being held together with string and silly putty, so we are talking-to the developers and will hopefully be getting the ball rolling. Also, an updated Balloon Juice store!

Not to mention that we will soon be working on funding for boots on the ground that can make a difference in 2024!

Details for ghostcat contributions.

