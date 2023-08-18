Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I’ll start with the news that Trump’s lawyers have asked for a trial date in fucking 2026!

      edit: I thought that attorneys were supposed to control their clients, not the other way around.

      edit: April of 2026. We will surely find out that the choice of date has some significance that we will all find offensive in nature.

    2. 2.

      cain

      Where is my DJT perp walk???!

      ETA: I AM #2!!!!!!!!!!!!

      ETA2: Never mind, the turd doesn’t get to come in till next friday.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      There’s a hurricane headed for Baja California and California per se. That’s …unusual.

      Local forecast is for around four inches of rain Sunday into Monday.

    4. 4.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: All the GOP/Trump have done is throw shit on the walls and see what sticks. I think we’re just going to see more nutty behavior.

      Their entire thing now is to delay as long as possible.

    9. 9.

      Hildebrand

      The remaining balance of my student loans, that I’ve been paying on for 15 years, was forgiven today.  I can’t even begin to tell you what a relief this is for my family.

      This is a big Biden deal.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: Today I learned that Musk is eliminating the ability to block people on twitter.

      He must seriously want to kill off Twitter as it exists now.  Maybe he wants it to be the next Truth Social.

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      I learned this from (fake) Jack Smith:

      I feel certain that it’s true, so I’m going to call it news. :-)

    17. 17.

      Scout211

      Here’s a few:

      A Jan. 6 defendant scheduled to be sentenced on Friday is now missing

      WASHINGTON — Christopher Worrell, a Florida Proud Boy convicted on seven counts stemming from his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, was scheduled to be sentenced today in Washington, D.C, federal court but is now missing, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

       

      Federal judge denies Trump’s attempt to delay a second trial with E. Jean Carroll

      A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday denied Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay a defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll set for January.

      Kenneth Chesebro, alleged architect of fake electors’ plot, followed Alex Jones around Capitol grounds on January 6th

      When asked by the House select committee where he was the first week of January 2021 and on January 6, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. But a CNN investigation has placed him outside of the Capitol at the same time as his alleged plot to keep Trump in office unraveled inside it.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      I learned that the DOJ is seeking 33 years in prison for Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs.  Not certain whether this is part of the “DOJ is challenging low sentences that were given to some of the J6 offenders” thing.

    19. 19.

      Old School

      Tommy Tuberville thinks military promotions aren’t needed:

      “I don’t care if they promote anybody to be honest with you,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got 44 four-star generals right now. We only had seven during World War II. So I think we were a little overloaded to begin with.”

    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl:

      Musk’s decision to eliminate the block feature is in direct violation of App Store guidelines & will lead to X’s removal from the App Store, if implemented I predict Elon isn’t aware of this & will backtrack — saying he was “trolling” or “joking” — and his followers will buy it

    22. 22.

      cmorenc

      I cannot fathom what California legislators were thinking in passing a bill prohibiting storekeepers from confronting shoplifters – i am a staunch progressive / dem, but this proposal is gobsmackingly stupid and is nearly as taylor-made for publicly resonant criticism by the GOP/foc as “defund the police” was (yes i know, more sensible folks advocated instead reforms in police approach, not defunding, but holy crap is this cali proposal about severely limiting shopkeepers’ response to shoplifters is going to prove a huge own goal by cal dems)

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      I learned that Roger Stone was caught on camera incriminating himself and directly tying himself to the coup.  Seems to me that he’s the link between the Proud Boys, et al and the White House, re: the insurrection.

    26. 26.

      smith

      I saw a wicked idea from a commenter over at the GOS: the next time TFG threatens somebody involved in the trial, Judge Chutkan calls him in and tells him will be detained until trial. Then she accepts his suggested trial date of April 2026.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @Ten Bears: Angels have six limbs, which isn’t the case for any terrestrial vertebrate. So sure, aliens. Maybe from the same planet as centaurs and harpies?

      And if you look at some of the depictions of the other members of the angelic hierarchy, hoo boy, definitely aliens. Wheels covered entirely with eyes, humanoids with scorpion tails, hooved creatures with four faces.

    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @cmorenc: It blows my mind, too.  That as being discussed by people on my trip, and it was really hard to believe that it’s already in place.

      It surely seemed like a right-wing talking point, but I wasn’t going to get into it with family.   Not on that subject, anyway.

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: I was thinking along those lines earlier – if his trial date is set quite a long way out, and he had to be detained before trial, how much would he squeal demanding a speedy trial.

    34. 34.

      cain

      @Scout211: Prosecutors are seeking a 14-year prison sentence for Worrell, citing his refusal to take responsibility, his lack of remorse and lies that he told while under oath. Worrell’s co-defendant Daniel Scott, another Florida Proud Boy, was sentenced to five years in prison last month.

      Yet this man was released on bail and not considered a flight risk??

    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      I was going to bring up our impending tropical storm as well.  This one storm will bring far more rain than we usually see in a whole summer.  My understanding is that cold water from the California Current usually keeps tropical storms from moving north along the coast.  I wonder if rising temperatures from AGW are weakening that effect.

    36. 36.

      Scout211

      Some good news today:

      DOJ finds police officer’s suicide after Jan. 6 attack was a death in the line of duty

      WASHINGTON — The widow of a police officer who died by suicide after he was assaulted during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been found eligible for a federal benefits program for the families of fallen officers.

      Erin Smith, the widow of Jeffrey Smith, was instrumental in the passage of a renewed version of the Public Safety Officer Support Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last August.

      The legislation made the families of officers who died by suicide eligible for the federal benefits that go to first responders, so long as their death is found to have been linked to their official duties and exposure to a traumatic event.

    37. 37.

      MattF

      @Jackie: Except that Tucker is still under contract to Fox. The R debate will be a Fox production, so an interview that airs in the same time slot would, one imagines, violate Tucker’s contract. Wouldn’t surprise me if TFG just shows up at the debate without making any promises and dares Fox to throw him out.

    38. 38.

      cain

      @artem1s: his feed is going to full of shite – I can see a lot of intimidating of everyone. He’s gonna go for gold.

      ETA – he’s going to be a contender!

    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: ​
      Nothing to see here, move along, move along.

      If Hilary makes landfall in California, it would be the first tropical storm to do so in 84 years, according to the weather service.

    43. 43.

      Patricia Kayden

      This week in the news, Trump issued threats against prosecutors, judges and witnesses and nothing happened to him.

      Matt Goetz openly advocated the use of political violence during a publicized conversation with Trump and nothing happened to him.

      This country has normalized political violence by Rightwingers.

    44. 44.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: yeah beat me to it.  And I was SO looking forward to the Big News Conference where the Irrefutable Report would be presented that would expose the Big Insurrection Hoax and the Big Document Hoax and the Big Georgia Hoax and … (am I forgetting anything?)  But noooo, his lawyers won’t let him.  And since he always does what his lawyers say, we have them to blame.

    45. 45.

      surfk9

      @cain:  Congratulations! Have a proper celebration. I know that when my wife’s Law School loans got forgiven it was a big fucking Biden Deal

    48. 48.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      England d. Australia
      Spain d. Sweden

      Yankees post worst record in 31 years

    49. 49.

      JWR

      @WaterGirl:

      From the end of a Politico story on the J6, Proud Boys higher ups:

      Norm Pattis, a defense attorney for Biggs and Rehl, made a different sort of plea in his call for “time-served” sentences for his clients. He cast the trial as part of a larger political battle with the Proud Boys getting caught in the crossfire.

      “[T]he Government claimed the republic was in jeopardy and seeks to treat these misguided patriots as terrorists,” Pattis wrote. “This is grievously wrong … The challenge in divided times is not to divide and conquer, but to build bridges between people who love this country, sometimes in shockingly different ways.”

      Shockingly different ways indeed. :(

    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev:

      There’s a hurricane headed for Baja California and California per se. That’s …unusual. 

      Local forecast is for around four inches of rain Sunday into Monday.

      Very unusual.

    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      In um “local” news: I dropped off my youngest at college this morning, and I am surprised at how liberating it feels.

      (and we actually LIKE being around each other  =)

      Maybe it will ‘hit’ later this weekend.  Then again…maybe not!

    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @cmorenc:

      I cannot fathom what California legislators were thinking in passing a bill prohibiting storekeepers from confronting shoplifters

      Probably because that’s not what it actually does.  It forbids employers from requiring non-security employees from confronting shoplifters, which is a lot more sensible.  It also requires employer to provide training on how to deal with shoplifting.  Of course Republicans have lied about what the bill actually does because they think it will work better for them politically, and the media has apparently gone along with the lies.

      Note that the bill has a whole bunch of other stuff related to workplace violence.  Workplace violence now must be included in employers’ workplace health and safety plans.  Employers are required to log and investigate incidents of workplace violence, and they’re required to consider how staffing levels contributed.  It also allows employee representatives to apply for restraining orders related to workplace violence, something that only the employer can do now.

