Seems like a slow news day today!
Are you guys willing to help list all the news we’ve gotten in the past week, even though we didn’t get much news today?
Open thread.
I’ll start with the news that Trump’s lawyers have asked for a trial date in fucking 2026!
edit: I thought that attorneys were supposed to control their clients, not the other way around.
edit: April of 2026. We will surely find out that the choice of date has some significance that we will all find offensive in nature.
cain
Where is my DJT perp walk???!
ETA: I AM #2!!!!!!!!!!!!
ETA2: Never mind, the turd doesn’t get to come in till next friday.
dmsilev
There’s a hurricane headed for Baja California and California per se. That’s …unusual.
Local forecast is for around four inches of rain Sunday into Monday.
cain
@WaterGirl: All the GOP/Trump have done is throw shit on the walls and see what sticks. I think we’re just going to see more nutty behavior.
Their entire thing now is to delay as long as possible.
frosty
News I didn’t see this week: Nothing about Musk. Yay!!!
cain
@Steeplejack: Yeah – sorry I was overeager! He’s going to be doing a lot of criming before next friday. :D
Hildebrand
The remaining balance of my student loans, that I’ve been paying on for 15 years, was forgiven today. I can’t even begin to tell you what a relief this is for my family.
This is a big Biden deal.
cain
@Hildebrand: Yay!! Congratulations! :D
@Hildebrand: Holy shit, that’s great news! Avalune got the same news a few days ago.
MattF
@WaterGirl: And Musk thinks that Xitter will eventually become a trusted financial and e-commerce platform. I continue to be boggled by that.
I learned this from (fake) Jack Smith:
Good morning.
His irrefutable report will be released as soon as Mike Lindell is done coloring all the pictures.
Your patience is appreciated.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 18, 2023
I feel certain that it’s true, so I’m going to call it news. :-)
Scout211
Here’s a few:
A Jan. 6 defendant scheduled to be sentenced on Friday is now missing
WASHINGTON — Christopher Worrell, a Florida Proud Boy convicted on seven counts stemming from his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, was scheduled to be sentenced today in Washington, D.C, federal court but is now missing, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Federal judge denies Trump’s attempt to delay a second trial with E. Jean Carroll
A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday denied Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay a defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll set for January.
Kenneth Chesebro, alleged architect of fake electors’ plot, followed Alex Jones around Capitol grounds on January 6th
When asked by the House select committee where he was the first week of January 2021 and on January 6, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. But a CNN investigation has placed him outside of the Capitol at the same time as his alleged plot to keep Trump in office unraveled inside it.
Old School
Tommy Tuberville thinks military promotions aren’t needed:
“I don’t care if they promote anybody to be honest with you,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got 44 four-star generals right now. We only had seven during World War II. So I think we were a little overloaded to begin with.”
UncleEbeneezer
Musk’s decision to eliminate the block feature is in direct violation of App Store guidelines & will lead to X’s removal from the App Store, if implemented I predict Elon isn’t aware of this & will backtrack — saying he was “trolling” or “joking” — and his followers will buy it
cmorenc
I cannot fathom what California legislators were thinking in passing a bill prohibiting storekeepers from confronting shoplifters – i am a staunch progressive / dem, but this proposal is gobsmackingly stupid and is nearly as taylor-made for publicly resonant criticism by the GOP/foc as “defund the police” was (yes i know, more sensible folks advocated instead reforms in police approach, not defunding, but holy crap is this cali proposal about severely limiting shopkeepers’ response to shoplifters is going to prove a huge own goal by cal dems)
Scout211
@Hildebrand: Congrats! 👏👏👏
Jackie
Looks like TIFG is skipping the Debate to do a one on one interview with Tuckems at the same time. Not sure what the media format will be, but doesn’t seem viewer friendly – if the goal is to overshadow Faux’s debate.
Edited to add link: https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/trump-plans-skip-gop-debate-considers-interview-tucker/story
smith
I saw a wicked idea from a commenter over at the GOS: the next time TFG threatens somebody involved in the trial, Judge Chutkan calls him in and tells him will be detained until trial. Then she accepts his suggested trial date of April 2026.
Ken
@Ten Bears: Angels have six limbs, which isn’t the case for any terrestrial vertebrate. So sure, aliens. Maybe from the same planet as centaurs and harpies?
And if you look at some of the depictions of the other members of the angelic hierarchy, hoo boy, definitely aliens. Wheels covered entirely with eyes, humanoids with scorpion tails, hooved creatures with four faces.
artem1s
Rosalynn Carter turned 96 this week. Not all the Good die young.
Joy in FL
@Hildebrand: That is awesome. I am so happy for your relief, financial and in every way.
cain
@Scout211: Prosecutors are seeking a 14-year prison sentence for Worrell, citing his refusal to take responsibility, his lack of remorse and lies that he told while under oath. Worrell’s co-defendant Daniel Scott, another Florida Proud Boy, was sentenced to five years in prison last month.
Yet this man was released on bail and not considered a flight risk??
I was going to bring up our impending tropical storm as well. This one storm will bring far more rain than we usually see in a whole summer. My understanding is that cold water from the California Current usually keeps tropical storms from moving north along the coast. I wonder if rising temperatures from AGW are weakening that effect.
Scout211
Some good news today:
DOJ finds police officer’s suicide after Jan. 6 attack was a death in the line of duty
WASHINGTON — The widow of a police officer who died by suicide after he was assaulted during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been found eligible for a federal benefits program for the families of fallen officers.
Erin Smith, the widow of Jeffrey Smith, was instrumental in the passage of a renewed version of the Public Safety Officer Support Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last August.
The legislation made the families of officers who died by suicide eligible for the federal benefits that go to first responders, so long as their death is found to have been linked to their official duties and exposure to a traumatic event.
MattF
@Jackie: Except that Tucker is still under contract to Fox. The R debate will be a Fox production, so an interview that airs in the same time slot would, one imagines, violate Tucker’s contract. Wouldn’t surprise me if TFG just shows up at the debate without making any promises and dares Fox to throw him out.
BR
From Daniel Swain:
Attention: A completely #HurricaneHilary-focused YouTube livestream begins at 2pm PT today (Fri!). I will have additional livestreams between Sat and Tue as needed at times TBD. I will also be writing a Weather West blog post this evening in between media calls and etc. #CAwx
https://mastodon.social/@weatherwest/110912355970422726
YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzo9pwh5RS0
SiubhanDuinne
That’s really great!! Congratulations!
Patricia Kayden
This week in the news, Trump issued threats against prosecutors, judges and witnesses and nothing happened to him.
Matt Goetz openly advocated the use of political violence during a publicized conversation with Trump and nothing happened to him.
This country has normalized political violence by Rightwingers.
bbleh
@WaterGirl: yeah beat me to it. And I was SO looking forward to the Big News Conference where the Irrefutable Report would be presented that would expose the Big Insurrection Hoax and the Big Document Hoax and the Big Georgia Hoax and … (am I forgetting anything?) But noooo, his lawyers won’t let him. And since he always does what his lawyers say, we have them to blame.
smith
@Patricia Kayden: And no wonder that Goobers like the woman in TX think they can do it too.
Jeffro
@Old School: hmmm, that sounds like a winning plan there, Tommy: tell the military it needs to slim down.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
England d. Australia
Spain d. Sweden
Yankees post worst record in 31 years
JWR
From the end of a Politico story on the J6, Proud Boys higher ups:
Norm Pattis, a defense attorney for Biggs and Rehl, made a different sort of plea in his call for “time-served” sentences for his clients. He cast the trial as part of a larger political battle with the Proud Boys getting caught in the crossfire.
“[T]he Government claimed the republic was in jeopardy and seeks to treat these misguided patriots as terrorists,” Pattis wrote. “This is grievously wrong … The challenge in divided times is not to divide and conquer, but to build bridges between people who love this country, sometimes in shockingly different ways.”
Shockingly different ways indeed. :(
Jeffro
In um “local” news: I dropped off my youngest at college this morning, and I am surprised at how liberating it feels.
(and we actually LIKE being around each other =)
Maybe it will ‘hit’ later this weekend. Then again…maybe not!
karensky
@Hildebrand: Wonderful news!
@Patricia Kayden: Was that the real Matt G or was it the parody account?
I cannot fathom what California legislators were thinking in passing a bill prohibiting storekeepers from confronting shoplifters
Probably because that’s not what it actually does. It forbids employers from requiring non-security employees from confronting shoplifters, which is a lot more sensible. It also requires employer to provide training on how to deal with shoplifting. Of course Republicans have lied about what the bill actually does because they think it will work better for them politically, and the media has apparently gone along with the lies.
Note that the bill has a whole bunch of other stuff related to workplace violence. Workplace violence now must be included in employers’ workplace health and safety plans. Employers are required to log and investigate incidents of workplace violence, and they’re required to consider how staffing levels contributed. It also allows employee representatives to apply for restraining orders related to workplace violence, something that only the employer can do now.
