Last night in comments, Dr. Jackyll and Ms. Deride asked:

I usually stay out of these threads because I have no expertise on any relevant topic, but one thing that comes up over and over has been nagging at me. You have said repeatedly and forcefully that we ought to take “Never again” seriously, which would mean trying to stop genocides in the making and punishing their perpetrators. What would it look like, as a matter of foreign and military policy, if we (U.S. and allies) actually did that? As to Ukraine, I can’t think of anything that would help much short of treating Ukraine as a de facto member of NATO entitled to the full benefits of Article 5. As to the rest of the world, I can’t even begin to imagine how it would work. Genocide is a relatively new word, but what it describes is as old as recorded history. Many past wars, both religious and secular, were genocidal in purpose and intent, and if they failed to achieve actual genocide it was usually only for lack of means. Today, because advances in communications and technology have allowed us to see “everything everywhere all at once,” it feels as if there’s more genocide going on than ever before, but that’s probably an illusion. That perception also makes it easy for us to think the problem of stopping genocide is insoluble and just give up trying. Obviously, I have no suggestions what to do about any of this. If you thought anyone in power were inclined to take “Never again” as seriously as you do, what practical steps would you propose that they take?

This is an excellent question. I think we can break the answer down into two categories. Things we can and should be doing that are non-kinetic and non-lethal that demonstrates why engaging in a genocide would be a bad idea. This basically would fit into concepts of deterrence. For instance, had we pre-positioned a V Corps, 1st Armored Division plussed up with several additional brigade combat teams (BCTS), moved US Navy and Marine floats into key strategic locations, repositioned strategic aviation assets, and began moving the US defense manufacturing, as well as that of our NATO allies, onto a war footing we might have deterred this nightmare. Similarly, if we began ramping up the training – such as for the F-16s – last summer, that option would be coming online now, rather than being estimated as coming online in late spring/early summer 2024. By not rapidly moving to increase our and our allies ability to supply the Ukrainians and get them training that will take months to a year, we have not provided them with what they need right now to stop the genocide. This is all short of putting our own personnel in theater to fight alongside the Ukrainians. Especially as all the reporting from January and February 2022 made it clear that the US had known for months that the re-invasion was coming. We wasted important time. We are still wasting it. And this is before we get to the really crucial part of the questions, which is the one that leads to kinetic response. If genocide is, indeed, so far outside the norms, if it is the type of extraordinary activity that requires an extraordinary response, then if we are never going to ever consider actually directly intervening, then we need to just own up to the fact that we don’t mean it, we’re not going to actually do anything to stop them, and stop using the expression.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are preparing powerful things to strengthen our state, our warriors – address of President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health! Today is Friday, but it’s such a week that it’s too early to sum up the working days. We are preparing powerful things for Ukraine, strengthening our state, our warriors. Today and this week in general, it is the main task. Weapons for our warriors. New opportunities for our defense. New support packages from our partners. We are doing everything so that on the eve of the Independence Day of our country, it can be said that Ukraine has taken another step towards the circle of the strongest states in the world. Our team is currently working particularly intensively. You will see the news for Ukraine. We prepare them with our neighbors in the EU. And also in those regions of Europe where our cooperation with the states has not yet been sufficient. And, of course, with our European partners, with whom we have already proved more than once that European leadership in defending freedom is of global importance. By the way, we have already had important diplomatic successes this week. The G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: as of today, 18 states have joined. The Peace Formula: already 63 diplomatic missions are working to implement the points of the Formula. It is crucial that the Peace Formula gradually unites the world majority based on our respect for international law and the UN Charter. The European Union: we are trying our best to make Ukraine ready for the opening of membership negotiations this year. Today, the day started with a meaningful conference call. As always, the front is the first question. Military reports. The situation is on the front line. Reports of government officials regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition. The report of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding military commissioners and collaborators… Separately, I listened to the report of the Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, intelligence regarding the attitude towards our citizens – immigrants who are in different countries, and regarding visa regimes. The things that citizens of Ukraine actually face in the visa issue. Managers in charge of these issues received appropriate tasks. The rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed. And one more. Next week is the time of important events for Ukraine. We will not lose a single day of preparation. We will not miss any result for Ukraine. We work every day. Every day we add strength to Ukraine. And I thank everyone who does the same! For Ukraine – only strength! Glory to all our warriors! Glory to everyone who works for victory! For the sake of freedom and independence! Glory to Ukraine!

russians are vocal about their piety. Yet they continue to systematically destroy Orthodox churches in Ukraine. The most recent example is the Ascension Church in Dniprovske, Kherson region. russian shelling "demilitarized" it.

📷 Kherson Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KR0pLjLJpt — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 18, 2023

Just a note, I have seen people speculating elsewhere that the US and our allies and partners have engaged in a bit of maskirovka of our own. That we set up a secret F-16 training program for the Ukrainians and, as a result, the F-16s are going to arrive in short order and be set to purpose against the Russian re-invaders. Some of this is referencing reporting about two Ukrainian pilots who had done some familiarization training on the F-16s back in Spring 2023 to assess what the actual training would need to look like.

Two Ukrainian pilots are in the U.S. undergoing an assessment to determine how long it could take to train them to fly attack aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, according to two congressional officials and a senior U.S. official. The Ukrainians’ skills are being evaluated on simulators at a U.S. military base in Tucson, Arizona, the officials said, and they may soon be joined by more of their fellow pilots. U.S. authorities have approved bringing up to 10 more Ukrainian pilots to the U.S. for further assessment as early as this month, the officials said. Their arrival marks the first time Ukrainian pilots have traveled to the U.S. to have their skills evaluated by American military trainers. Officials said the effort has twin goals: to improve the pilots’ skills and to evaluate how long a proper training program could take. “The program is about assessing their abilities as pilots so we can better advise them on how to use capabilities they have and we have given them,” an administration official said. Two administration officials stressed that it wasn’t a training program and said that the Ukrainians would not be flying any aircraft during their time here.

So when you see Ukrainian social media posts like this:

It was once thought to be impossible. F-16 in Ukraine. Soon. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 18, 2023

And this:

Please keep in mind what we’ve been discussing: 1) the actual training program has not been developed; 2) a training site has not been established; 3) the Ukrainian pilots and crews are just being selected for English language training, which is necessary because everything on the F-16 is in English; 4) the US permission for transfer only came this week; and 5) all we have is an agreement among our NATO allies to build a training site, develop and deliver a curriculum, and that once that’s done, the US will allow F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine.

I wish this wasn’t the actual reality, but until or unless someone can produce actual evidence that we’ve been running a secret F-16 training program, this is what we’re dealing with. Unfortunately, extraordinary truth claims require extraordinary evidence.

russians are vocal about their piety. Yet they continue to systematically destroy Orthodox churches in Ukraine. The most recent example is the Ascension Church in Dniprovske, Kherson region. russian shelling "demilitarized" it.

📷 Kherson Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KR0pLjLJpt — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 18, 2023

Yeesh, this guy:

Jake Sullivan, when asked if WaPo report on US intel assessment on Ukraine’s counteroffensive is accurate: “I'm not going to speak to intelligence reports… we're doing everything we can to support Ukraine, and its counter offensive” pic.twitter.com/WpWOGkhiUN — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 18, 2023

You’re people are leaking doom and gloom to reporters and this is the best you can do? Especially in light of these new anonymous US official statements today:

US officials complain here that Ukrainians are "casualty-averse." Who has done all the fighting and dying in this conflict? https://t.co/V4BrJX9ap8 — Josh Kovensky (@JoshKovensky) August 18, 2023

In recent weeks, Ukraine has shifted its battlefield tactics, returning to its old ways of wearing down Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles instead of plunging into minefields under fire. American officials are worried that Ukraine’s adjustments will race through precious ammunition supplies, which could benefit President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and disadvantage Ukraine in a war of attrition. But Ukrainian commanders decided the pivot reduced casualties and preserved their frontline fighting force. American officials say they fear that Ukraine has become casualty averse, one reason it has been cautious about pressing ahead with the counteroffensive. Almost any big push against dug-in Russian defenders protected by minefields would result in huge numbers of losses.

And we’re back to me ranting! The US has dribbled out the necessary material. The US refused, out of fear, to do anything more than that. And now anonymous US officials are complaining that 1) the Ukrainians are not going to achieve their objectives; 2) the Ukrainians need to speed things up because if they don’t it might negatively effect future support; and now 3) the Ukrainians are risk averse.

And the best you can fucking do is say “I’m not going to comment.”

I realize that this is the alternative, which I also ranted about last night:

predictable and hilarious. The goal now is to see who can be most anti-Ukraine in the gop presidential primary. Expect Ramaswamy to move quickly to demanding Putin annex at least half of Ukraine. https://t.co/EPixMcjLkF — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 18, 2023

But the range of our potential national security responses has to be better than “everyone else is on their own because we like authoritarian leaders now” on the GOP side and what the Biden administration is doing. Yes, I’m glad the latter are doing what they’re doing and we’re not watching how a GOP administration would screw this up so badly that Putin would not only have Ukraine by now, but also the Baltics and Alaska. But if we either cannot or will not actually do better than we’re doing – and, yes and again, we could be doing much worse – than we can at least do better at our strategic communication!

This is how you do better strategic communication:

2/2. Russia underestimates Ukraine’s resilience and resolve, continued military strength and expertise, and the solidarity of its allies. pic.twitter.com/ddHIyaLxOw — Chief of the Defence Staff 🇬🇧 (@AdmTonyRadakin_) August 18, 2023

And here’s Tatarigami’s, a Ukrainian Army Reserve officer, take on the WaPo reporting that Ukraine will fail to achieve its objectives in the Summer/Fall 2023 campaign:

I've received inquiries from multiple people requesting my opinion on the recent WAPO article titled "U.S. intelligence says Ukraine will fail to meet offensive's key goal." The reality is, I can’t comment on it, as evaluating the true attritional rate is exceedingly complex.… — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 18, 2023

I’ve received inquiries from multiple people requesting my opinion on the recent WAPO article titled “U.S. intelligence says Ukraine will fail to meet offensive’s key goal.” The reality is, I can’t comment on it, as evaluating the true attritional rate is exceedingly complex. Moreover, even if we were to possess accurate and comprehensive loss data (which neither side has), making a precise prediction about the outcome remains elusive due to the numerous unknown variables in the equation. I understand that my answer might be unsatisfactory for many.

On a different note, I’d like to share that I’m currently in the process of crafting multi-part threads about Lancet’s. Hopefully I will be able to release those this week.

Enerhodar:

Just a polite reminder to Russian-installed occupants in Enerhodar that it's time to leave pic.twitter.com/s31cjOzu9y — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 18, 2023

Nova Kakhovka:

Novorossiysk:

A major fire broke out at the Russian sea port of Novorossiysk. The container terminal is on fire. Source: https://t.co/8xZE1P6eCZ#Novorossiysk pic.twitter.com/wOayQrhQAZ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 18, 2023

Moscow:

Expocentre in Moscow after drone attack. Claims suggest lack of antiwar protests because major cities remain untouched. Is that still the case? pic.twitter.com/883co3eb6l — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 18, 2023

– Why did the drone return to 'Moscow City' once again? – It's a special operation – expect the unexpected. You see, 'Moscow City' serves as a prominent landmark due to its tall and stationary structures. Such locations are more accessible targets for these drones," explained… pic.twitter.com/MarEQFXmDa — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 18, 2023

– Why did the drone return to ‘Moscow City’ once again? – It’s a special operation – expect the unexpected. You see, ‘Moscow City’ serves as a prominent landmark due to its tall and stationary structures. Such locations are more accessible targets for these drones,” explained Colonel-General Kartopolov

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Friends! A new wonderful episode is already on my YouTube channel 😍 Hurry up and watch!

Open thread!