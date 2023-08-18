On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

tomtofa

Although the draw of Norway is its natural beauty, I also found the villages and towns interesting. Norway is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but it’s also one of the less inequitable, fitting between Denmark and Ireland at the lower (better) end of the scale. This shows up in the housing and shopping areas. There are some upscale stores and probably a number of high end homes (I didn’t really see any), but there is a moderate and comfortable feel to the populated areas. The average home price is about the same there as here, but more homes are at the average there.

Let’s start small and work up to Bergen. By the way, I didn’t include any photos from Oslo. we weren’t there long, it was raining, and I didn’t walk around enough to get a feel for it. We did get a Bjørklund cheese slicer, though, the one patented in 1925 and still the best ;-)