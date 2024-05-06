.It’s Day 8 of the actual trial! Day 12 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos (nothing yet this morning)

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning ☀️ from 100 Centre Street, where Day 12 of Trump’s trial on 34 felony counts is set to resume. @TylerMcBrien is back to live tweet minute-to-minute updates from the press room for @lawfare. And I’ll be providing updates from courtroom 1530. Follow along!👇 pic.twitter.com/gL2c4cIRtd — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 6, 2024

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre St for DAY 12 of Trump’s NY criminal hush-money-election-interference trial. Follow along for my gavel-to-gavel live coverage, alongside the indefatigable @AnnaBower and Ben Wittes for @lawfare 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/dELADLVVPr — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 6, 2024

Josh Kovensky (TPM) on twitter

We’re underway in Manhattan criminal court, where Judge Merchan just told Trump that he has a “fundamental right to testify” that is completely unrelated to the gag order. Trump claimed yesterday that the gag order bars him from testifying — Josh Kovensky (@JoshKovensky) May 3, 2024

Andrew Weissman on twitter (not seeing this yet today)

I think someone said the ABC live blogging was good? I thought CNN was awful.

It’s been interesting to see the hot takes in the moment with live blogging and then to see the more considered opinions that come out later in the day.

While things are ramping up, feel free to share the reconsidered hot takes you may have heard about since the trial closed on Friday afternoon.

