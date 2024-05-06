Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 12

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 12

by | 25 Comments

.It’s Day 8 of the actual trial!  Day 12 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos  (nothing yet this morning)

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Josh Kovensky (TPM) on twitter

Andrew Weissman on twitter (not seeing this yet today)

I think someone said the ABC live blogging was good?  I thought CNN was awful.

It’s been interesting to see the hot takes in the moment with live blogging and then to see the more considered opinions that come out later in the day.

While things are ramping up, feel free to share the reconsidered hot takes you may have heard about since the trial closed on Friday afternoon.

This awesome image, courtesy of Baud this morning.  Made me laugh!

Open thread.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Belafon
  • Danielx
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Ken
  • LAO
  • Leto
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Tarragon
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      Tom Levenson

      The judge has found Trump in criminal contempt for the 10th time, fining him $1,000 and noting that the fines are not having any effect on the orange one’s behavior. He’s said the next stop may (emphasis on the may, not will) land the ludicrous tangerine ballsack* in jail.

      *FSM bless the Scots.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Belafon

      @Tom Levenson: I wonder if there’s a way for the judge to say that any violations of the gag order will be evaluated as potential evidence to be submitted in the trial.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      NBC

      Jeff McConney was sworn in and has taken the stand as the next witness. McConney was the longtime controller of the Trump Organization and worked directly under its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

      McConney previously testified in both the Trump Corporation/Trump payroll trial in 2022 and the civil fraud trial against the former president at the end of last year.

      He left the Trump Organization and was given a payout, saying he made the decision to leave the position because he was “worn out” from the legal problems the company is facing. He testified that Trump Org. is paying for his lawyer with him today.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      @Tom Levenson: that’s what he said last time. Ten times. Ten. I expect any future defendant’s lawyers to apply the Trumpov standard when things like this pop up in the future. This is the standard now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Let me ask this…  Do you want him in jail now on a contempt charge, or do you want to be sure that any conviction that may result from this trial is bulletproof on appeal?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      They are afraid of his followers turning violent. And rightly so.

      Plenty of targets are regular people with, at best, a doorman building in terms of security. His followers are so delusional they are not predictable.

      They shoot beer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: It seems to me that with the contempt ruling this morning that Justice Merchan has now TWICE warned Trump that he could be put in jail for contempt.

      Do you think Merchan simply cannot put Trump in jail for contempt at all?  Or that he can, but we haven’t reached the threshold yet where it’s obvious that there’s no other way to control Trump?  Or do you think with this second EXPLICIT warning, the next time would very likely not be an issue on appeal?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: The prosecution asked to use it in case TFG did testify but Merchan denied the request because it would be horribly prejudicial: scofflaw AND is threatening jury who are forbidden from checking social media.

      It was the right call.  Therefore, the progression is jail time between sessions.  Revoke the bail bond.  Failing that, restriction to a hotel room and cut off from telephones and Internet, similar to Bankman-Fried.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: Two things about today’s contempt ruling:

      The violation ruled on today happened before Merchan issued the first rulings and warning.

      The prosecution said that they were not asking for jail time yet.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      oldgold

      Looks like the prosecution has decided to alternate between the mundane, but important paper trail witnesses and the high profile/ salacious witnesses.  This is good trial technique.

      It is going to be interesting where in the order they are going to place Cohen. If Cohen was not such a problematic witness, you would call him last, but here you have to move him up in the order.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Belafon: I am not say that putting Trump in jail for contempt will put a conviction at risk.  I am saying that, if the judge makes sure that even the Trumpiest or most defense-friendly panel can be made to see that Trump brought it on himself, it will be much harder to credibly argue that the judge was biased.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      LAO

      @Belafon: The People amended its Sandavol application to include the recent contempt findings should Trump testify. Judge M denied the motion. So, no mention of the current contempt findings as of now.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Tom Levenson: Someone on my TV said that the judge could sentence TFG to jail time, to be served after the trial (possibly to begin while the jury is deliberating). This would prevent the trial from being interrupted by Trump appealed the jail sentence. Not as emotionally rewarding as seeing him sitting in the pokey now, but it might be a good compromise, and might work if the judge just keeps adding time to the sentence every time he violates the gag.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LAO

      @WaterGirl: The latest contempt conduct took place before Judge M issued his warning. So, not surprised that he failed to jail the defendant this morning.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      smith

      @WereBear: This whole “we can’t punish him because his supporters would become violent” seems to me a red herring that is belied by facts on the ground.

      First, the last time we had any mass violence in support of the Defendant was J6. The fate of the J6 rioters has apparently cast a pall on other whackaloons that might want to imitate them. There have been some lone wolf attacks, but we’ve always had those, since long before the Defendant came on the political scene.

      Second, over the last year as his legal jeopardy has increased, the Defendant has repeatedly called for his supporters to come out and make trouble. The result has been zip. This is his first criminal trial, you’d think they’d be storming the courthouse, but the highest number of pro-Defendant protesters I’ve seen reported is six.

      Finally, if a vague threat of violence that repeatedly fails to materialize is all it takes to abandon the rule of law, we might as well give up on the idea of a lawful society altogether.

      Reply

