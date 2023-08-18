Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: It’s Been A Gniesbert-Intensive Week

For the curious, the author says they invented the name Gniesbert, which is an objectively perfect Shiba Inu name. And the ‘gaming pc’ seems to be a pet dryer box, which I hadn’t realized have become so popular.

Gniesbert’s trickster-spirit Wanna hear a funny joke? Cuz I’m telling one, regardless! expression just sums up these past few days. And Murphy only knows what the traditional Friday news dump will bring…

Stolen from the Blogmaster’s feed:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Fester Addams

      So there’s a hurricane named Hilary but it’s west coast, not making tracks for south Florida? I want to speak with the management.

      zhena gogolia

      This is a funny new meme. But I’m afraid it will get old soon. It’s like that Civil War one a few years back.

      Betty Cracker

      Saw an article about the TX woman who threatened Judge Chutkan, and apparently she (the racist asshole, not the judge) threatens people all the time! She’s been arrested for it before. Her dad says she’s an unemployed alcoholic who watches Fox News while drinking “too many beers,” becomes enraged and drunk-dials the people Fox News tells her to hate.

      Maybe the jail can put her to work in the laundry. But seriously, so many people seem to think it’s okay to threaten people’s lives as long as you don’t act on it. The drunk racist’s dad even said there was no way his wastrel spawn would or could carry out the threat on the judge’s life. Threatening to kill people is a crime all by itself! How do people not understand that?

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      an unemployed alcoholic who watches Fox News while drinking “too many beers,” becomes enraged and drunk-dials the people Fox News tells her to hate.

       
      I’ve heard Balloon Juice also has that effect on people.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Saw an article about the TX woman who threatened Judge Chutkan, and apparently she (the racist asshole, not the judge) threatens people all the time! She’s been arrested for it before. Her dad says she’s an unemployed alcoholic who watches Fox News while drinking “too many beers,” becomes enraged and drunk-dials the people Fox News tells her to hate. 

      I’m shocked to hear this news!

      The Republicans really are not bringing their best people.

      Jeffro

      “Gneisbert” is the new “nimrod” as far as I’m concerned.

      “Nice going, ya Gneisbert!

      “I’m such a Gneisbert!”

      LOL

      Happy Friday, peeps!  I’m off to move Fro Jr into his freshman dorm  0_0

      Ken

      @Baud: Not exactly. Around here we’re generally quite sober when we talk about who we want dead, and in what karmically-appropriate manner.

      (Speaking as one of the offenders.)

      Central Planning

      @Jeffro: Good luck! I moved my youngest into his dorm on Tuesday. Did a little shopping for supplies on Wednesday with him. I helped carry things back to his room. I put them down and almost immediately he said “Ok, bye!” Lol, I took the hint, gave him a big hug and left.

      Anne Laurie

      @rikyrah:  Rikyrah, I sent you a BlueSky invite code via the email you use for your comments here. Can you let me know if you got it, or if you don’t need it?

      If there’s a better addy to reach you, email me and I’ll re-send it!

