Mein scheiss Hund Gniesbert ist schon wieder in meinen Gaming pc geklettert pic.twitter.com/5ZfU8uZOUi — Lux ? (@polyluxxx) August 13, 2023

For the curious, the author says they invented the name Gniesbert, which is an objectively perfect Shiba Inu name. And the ‘gaming pc’ seems to be a pet dryer box, which I hadn’t realized have become so popular.

Gniesbert’s trickster-spirit Wanna hear a funny joke? Cuz I’m telling one, regardless! expression just sums up these past few days. And Murphy only knows what the traditional Friday news dump will bring…

======

.@RepJeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case https://t.co/bawZANEZce pic.twitter.com/COaS385m3F — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) August 17, 2023

Fani Willis Asks For A March 4 Trial Date On Trump Case https://t.co/E5WnGiGrNv via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 16, 2023

Yeah run with this dude. https://t.co/srafglm7pA — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 16, 2023





how novel are we talking here pic.twitter.com/RJjmuQlhKM — flglmn (@flglmn) August 15, 2023

Oh, so it’s illegal to leave voice mails now??? https://t.co/yTfART3ADr — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 16, 2023

Oh so it's illegal to get on a plane with four of your friends and visit NYC now? https://t.co/KmKa0qCRc1 — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) August 17, 2023

Oh so it’s illegal to fire artillery guns at federal coastal defense forts in South Carolina now? https://t.co/5W7kC0gbAg — NAFO BoomerCanine #NAFORapidResponseForce (@BeachBoomerDog3) August 17, 2023

Oh so now it's illegal to serve Flavor Aid — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) August 17, 2023

Stolen from the Blogmaster’s feed: