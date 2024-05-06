Because we all need a laugh to start the week: Insert your favorite “When a […….] is exposed to a different opinion” meme…



… Right now, I’d choose ‘NYTimes pundit‘, but I’m sure the meme has many excellent uses.

Remember, sharing is caring!

Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. We have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families, but we’re making real progress. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2024

President Biden followed through on his vow to veto a Republican-backed measure that would have repealed a US labor board rule treating companies as the employers of many of their contract and franchise workers https://t.co/aFcrPUmLHc pic.twitter.com/H2JBrh3pKz — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) May 3, 2024





Biden has rebuilt the refugee system after Trump-era cuts. What comes next in an election year? https://t.co/2HRdklFUlx — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2024

… If President Joe Biden meets his target of 125,000 refugees admitted this year, it would be the highest number of arrivals in more than three decades. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in a 2020 rematch with Biden this fall, has pledged to bar refugees from Gaza and reinstate his Muslim ban if elected, while also putting in place “ideological screening” for all immigrants. Trump’s website highlights his first-term decision to temporarily suspend the refugee program. Even with immigration — legal or not — a divisive campaign issue, many who help refugees settle in the United States say the growing numbers of refugees have been generally welcomed by communities and employers in need of workers… For decades, America led the world in refugee admissions in a program that had wide bipartisan support. Trump cut the program to the quick. By the time he left office in January 2021, he had set a record low goal of 15,000 refugees admitted a year. But even that mark wasn’t hit: Only 11,814 refugees came to the U.S. in Trump’s last year, compared with 84,994 at the end of the Obama administration. Biden said he would reestablish the U.S. as a haven for refugees. It took a while. His administration is now admitting more refugees and added about 150 new resettlement sites nationwide, said Sarah Cross, deputy assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. To reach a goal of 125,000 refugees admitted this year — the highest number since 1992 — the department has been increasing its overseas processing and making changes that streamline all the checks refugees undergo while keeping screening rigorous, Cross said. It has hired more staff and is doing more trips to interview prospective refugees overseas…

We now have two polls this week showing large Biden leads with likely voters:

ABC News 49%-45% (+4)

NPR/Marist 52%-47% (+5)

Long way to go, lots of work to do, but in every way imaginable right now I’d much rather be us than them. More 👇https://t.co/tyLglDsv3f — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) May 5, 2024

Well I’m sure the RNC will use its ready cash on hand to get those non-voters registered, and those non-voters turned out, right? [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 10:21 AM