Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

When we show up, we win.

Republicans in disarray!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

This really is a full service blog.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Monday, Another Show

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Monday, Another Show

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Because we all need a laugh to start the week: Insert your favorite “When a […….] is exposed to a different opinion” meme…


… Right now, I’d choose ‘NYTimes pundit‘, but I’m sure the meme has many excellent uses.

Remember, sharing is caring!


If President Joe Biden meets his target of 125,000 refugees admitted this year, it would be the highest number of arrivals in more than three decades.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in a 2020 rematch with Biden this fall, has pledged to bar refugees from Gaza and reinstate his Muslim ban if elected, while also putting in place “ideological screening” for all immigrants. Trump’s website highlights his first-term decision to temporarily suspend the refugee program.

Even with immigration — legal or not — a divisive campaign issue, many who help refugees settle in the United States say the growing numbers of refugees have been generally welcomed by communities and employers in need of workers…

For decades, America led the world in refugee admissions in a program that had wide bipartisan support. Trump cut the program to the quick. By the time he left office in January 2021, he had set a record low goal of 15,000 refugees admitted a year. But even that mark wasn’t hit: Only 11,814 refugees came to the U.S. in Trump’s last year, compared with 84,994 at the end of the Obama administration.

Biden said he would reestablish the U.S. as a haven for refugees. It took a while.

His administration is now admitting more refugees and added about 150 new resettlement sites nationwide, said Sarah Cross, deputy assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

To reach a goal of 125,000 refugees admitted this year — the highest number since 1992 — the department has been increasing its overseas processing and making changes that streamline all the checks refugees undergo while keeping screening rigorous, Cross said. It has hired more staff and is doing more trips to interview prospective refugees overseas…

Well I’m sure the RNC will use its ready cash on hand to get those non-voters registered, and those non-voters turned out, right?

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 10:21 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mousebumples
  • Scout211
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years.

      And that’s why Biden must go.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
      Indeed! How are rich people and big corporations going to be able to treat workers as serfs if there are plenty of other jobs available?  Gotta do something about this right away!​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The veto of that heinous House bill on the labor board is Example 1,483.52 as to why Biden is easily the best labor president since Truman.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      This is good:

      Doug Emhoff plans to hold an event this week to urge men to advocate for abortion rights.

      Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will convene a panel in Atlanta on Tuesday focused on the role men can play in advocating for more access to abortion rights, according to sources familiar with the plans.

      The event, timed to mark the five-year anniversary of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing Georgia’s six-week ban on most abortions into law, is expected to feature health care providers, reproductive rights activists, local leaders and students.

      Emhoff plans to stress the importance of men supporting abortion rights and using their voices to push to expand women’s ability to get the procedure, the sources said. The audience is expected to be made up primarily of men and will include some students from Morehouse College.

      The panel will be held in collaboration with Men4Choice, a group that organizes and trains men to fight for abortion access and mobilizes them to encourage other men to support their cause, the sources said. Men4Choice has also organized engagements with the second gentleman across the country, including in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

      TIL about Men4Choice, a men’s advocacy group for abortion rights. This is good news.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      To reach a goal of 125,000 refugees admitted this year — the highest number since 1992 —

      Given that public opinion on immigration (and refugees) is not with us, this is remarkable.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Well I’m sure the RNC will use its ready cash on hand to get those non-voters registered, and those non-voters turned out, right?

      Look, the RNC invited in that family of ambulatory tapeworms, and now they get to live with it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.