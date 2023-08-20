Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Have You Ever?

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

So, have you ever read a book, or seen a movie, or heard a story, that made you wish you could live in that time or that place or in that setting?  Have that challenge or experience that adventure?

I have no sense of what year the movie Witness came out, but I do know that was a very stressful period in my life.  I was really drawn to that movie, and sometimes I wished I could have a simpler life, or could live in a simpler time.  (I feel (fairly) certain dancing in the barn with Harrison Ford had nothing to do with it!)

When I was young, I would hear stories from my uncle and others who had worked on the railroads when they were booming – and it seemed like it would have been exciting to have been a part of something like that.

Perry Mason definitely made me want to become a lawyer.  It can be interesting sometimes to think about the road not taken.

Anyway… how about you guys?  Have you ever read a book, or seen a movie, or heard a story, that made you wish you could live in that time or that place or in that setting?  Did any of those stories change your path?

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Ihop

      Well, I  also love ‘witness’, the beginning sequence with the wind-blown hayfields has always taken me to a place.

      But I wanna live in Rivendell, if only for an age or two.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      I really wanted to live in the Egyptian world of Lawrence Durrell’s Alexandria Quartet. Turns out he’d exaggerated a lot & it wasn’t quite the intellectual bohemian paradise he depicted in the books.

      E.

      When I was a kid I always wished I could run away to a sailing ship, preferably a whaler, like in Moby Dick but anything would do. I loved Captains Courageous too.

      dm

      I think being a resident on one of the Culture’s General Systems Vehicles would be interesting.  I don’t think I have what it takes to be good at Special Circumstances, though, but that’s not necessary.

      BellaPea

      I absolutely love the Outlander books and series. It is so romantic to think about time-traveling to meet and fall in love with a handsome Scottish warrior. The battles make it sort of scary, though.

      Scout211

      I always thought that time travel would be super cool. As long as I could come back. And most especially if I could fall into the arms of Jamie Fraser in the Highlands of Scotland.

      Just kidding . . . maybe.  😉

      ETA: And BellaPea, you get me!

      Brachiator

      @E.:

      When I was a kid I always wished I could run away to a sailing ship, preferably a whaler, like in Moby Dick but anything would do. I loved Captains Courageous too.

      The movie “Master and Commander” and subsequently the Jack Aubrey novels made the Age of Sail seem very interesting, but I came to these novels as an adult and am also aware of the great dangers of that life.

      But related to this, I guess that following the stories of the first astronauts and watching Star Trek led me to fantasize now and then about life aboard a starship.

      Pete Downunder

      When I was a kid I watched The Defenders with E.G. Marshall on TV every week and I think it aimed me at being lawyer. They did criminal law which I never did, but I think it turned me toward law from science or engineering (and while I was good at math I wasn’t THAT good).

      MomSense

      Reading the black stallion books as a kid, I wanted to be Alec or the black, usually the black.  I would love to be transported to the deserted island in the Coppola film.  That whole part of the film has to be one of the most beautiful ever.

      Brachiator

      I have no sense of what year the movie Witness came out, but I do know that was a very stressful period in my life.  I was really drawn to that movie, and sometimes I wished I could have a simpler life, or could live in a simpler time.  (I feel (fairly) certain dancing in the barn with Harrison Ford had nothing to do with it!)

      Peter Weir, the director of Witness, has a knack for creating fictional worlds that feel fully lived in. Examples are Witness, Dead Poets Society and Master and Commander: the Far Side of the World.

      Robert Altman was also good with this in MASH and McCabe and Mrs Miller.

      Sidney Pollack also mastered this in Jeremiah Johnson.

      Citizen Dave

      • For me if my safety is guaranteed I’d alternate between Twin Peaks and Mayberry.  We visited Mount Airy several years back and talked with a classmate of Andy Griffith’s for a few minutes.  Close as I’ll come, I guess.
      Almost Retired

      This is probably unexpected for a dude, but I always loved the depiction of the homey gentility of the rural wealthy in the novels written or set in Regency England/early Victorian England.  The Austen world.  Manor homes, masked balls, etiquette wielded as a weapon…

      Of course, authors of the era rarely provided detailed descriptions of the mechanics of chamber pots, or the rusty implements in the dentist’s barn.  And, I probably would have shipped off to fight Napoleon before my 18th birthday – assuming I survived frequent canings or worse at boarding school.

      So never mind.  San Francisco in the 1960’s then…..

      SpaceUnit

      I liked to read Edward Abbey when I was younger and I probably read The Monkey Wrench Gang at least four times.  It made me want to explore the entire Colorado Plateau at length.  In fact I ended up moving to Colorado and doing a whole lot of backpacking.

      And the Colorado Plateau vastly exceeded my expectations.

      kalakal

      As a kid I loved Robert Louis Stevenson & Rafael Sabatini. I wanted to journey to Treasure Island, travel the highlands with Alan Breck, and sail the Spanish Main. Later I wanted to be C. S. Foresters’ Horatio Hornblower.

      As I got older I got into SF ( still am) and wanted to see the galaxy up close, walk on a ringworld etc. etc.

      Then there was fantasy, I wanted to in Middle Earth, Amber and Lankhmar. I’d love to meet Fafhrd & the Mouser

      These days like dm I’d like to be on a Culture GSV, that, or a crusty 17th century Cornish squire with modern health care

      piratedan

      think I received most of my societal indoctrination via Jonny Quest.  Heavy double doses of Science and social tolerance coupled with a cool jazz soundtrack.  Ideas that people were different and that science could solve problems.

      apparently way too many folks followed the example of Dr. Zin

      CaseyL

      Julian May’s scifi series set in Pliocene Earth* (~5-6 million years ago) made me want to go to that time: post-asteroid, pre-human.  I would love to see/live in the world before humans got their hands on it.

      *Part time travel, part Celtic pantheon origin-story, part a lot of other stuff.  People alienated from 22nd Century Earth can take a one-way time travel trip to Earth 6 million years ago.  Things are not what they expected.  The series starts with The Many-Colored Land and goes on for three more books.

      Ninedragonspot

      I hear something similar in the classical music biz from time to time; “Wouldn’t it be great to have been alive in the time of Bach/Mozart/Beethoven to hear and see them.”

      Me reply is always the same: “I’d hate to live in any era that didn’t have novocaine.”

      Nelle

      @SpaceUnit: Ed Abbey stayed with us up in Alaska when he came up to float the Kongakut River.  My husband was his pilot.  It’s written up in “Gather at the River,” which was first in Outdoor and also in his book, Beyond the Wall.  Interesting guy.  I like to go back to Desert Solitaire every so often..

      Brachiator

      I always thought that time travel would be super cool. As long as I could come back.

      I loved science fiction novels featuring time travel scientists and historians. I would love to travel back to the ancient Greek civilizations to fully investigate those societies. Maybe take in a few plays. But I would not want to live there long term.

      Similar fascinations with past civilizations in Africa, India and Japan.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Brachiator: Yes the Patrick O’Brian Aubry and Maturin books make life in the Napoleonic British Navy seem like a great adventure.

      I liked Sailing to Sarantium by Guy Gavriel Kay which made the Byzantine Empire seem intriguing.

      Then there’s PG Wodehouse who make jazz age England and NYC seem pretty fun.

      SpaceUnit

      @Nelle:

      Wow!  That is really cool.  I would have loved to have met him.  I’ll have to reread that book – it’s currently packed away in a storage box somewhere.

      eclare

      The movie Moonstruck made me wish that I was part of a large boisterous Italian family in NYC.  I’m an only child and for most of my childhood/young adulthood did not live near any relatives, so that appealed to me.

