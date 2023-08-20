Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

So, have you ever read a book, or seen a movie, or heard a story, that made you wish you could live in that time or that place or in that setting? Have that challenge or experience that adventure?

I have no sense of what year the movie Witness came out, but I do know that was a very stressful period in my life. I was really drawn to that movie, and sometimes I wished I could have a simpler life, or could live in a simpler time. (I feel (fairly) certain dancing in the barn with Harrison Ford had nothing to do with it!)

When I was young, I would hear stories from my uncle and others who had worked on the railroads when they were booming – and it seemed like it would have been exciting to have been a part of something like that.

Perry Mason definitely made me want to become a lawyer. It can be interesting sometimes to think about the road not taken.

Anyway… how about you guys? Have you ever read a book, or seen a movie, or heard a story, that made you wish you could live in that time or that place or in that setting? Did any of those stories change your path?