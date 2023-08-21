The NYT's lead White House reporter is bored, thinks you're bored, and calls it a jump ball. https://t.co/r6F8uJzBog pic.twitter.com/pv2a7mjVOj — Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) August 15, 2023

‘Chief White House Correspondent’, putting the prick back into Peter, Mr. Baker…

Another grand jury, another indictment. For the fourth time in as many months, former President Donald J. Trump was charged on Monday with serious crimes and what was once unprecedented has now become surreally routine. The novelty of a former leader of the United States being called a felon has somehow worn off. Not that the sweeping 98-page indictment handed up in Georgia accusing him of corruptly trying to reverse the state’s 2020 election results was any less momentous. But a country of short attention spans has now seen this three times before and grown oddly accustomed to the spectacle…

i'm not saying it would be easy to get a rigorous, evidence-based sense of where public opinion is but I am saying that if all you can do is call up the first two or three republican consultants in your phone to see what they reckon then it would be better if you didn't bother — flglmn (@flglmn) August 16, 2023

And again!

Holy shit. You're telling me Biden is vacationing with his one remaining living son for the weekend? Idk why that's bad, but I am furious! — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) August 19, 2023





And the importance of any of this is what, exactly? https://t.co/AdCpF4h0fV — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 19, 2023



Think the tweet below was meant to read ‘… in order to fund Baker’s retirement property at the beach’:

Seriously, presidents stay at rich people's houses, even if they themselves are rich. Hunter's presence is a surprise? WTF? — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 19, 2023



Beyond parody.

Literal "both sides" story. Such vitally important information. — ErinLWOH (@ErinLwoh) August 20, 2023

Over 60% of Americans say they disapprove of Donald Trump’s conduct. But at this New York Times staff meeting, that percentage seems much lower. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 16, 2023

And the mini-Bakers of the mainstream press will run dutifully behind him, yowling all the way…