Late Night Open Thread: But Competence Is Boooring!

‘Chief White House Correspondent’, putting the prick back into Peter, Mr. Baker…

Another grand jury, another indictment. For the fourth time in as many months, former President Donald J. Trump was charged on Monday with serious crimes and what was once unprecedented has now become surreally routine.

The novelty of a former leader of the United States being called a felon has somehow worn off. Not that the sweeping 98-page indictment handed up in Georgia accusing him of corruptly trying to reverse the state’s 2020 election results was any less momentous. But a country of short attention spans has now seen this three times before and grown oddly accustomed to the spectacle…

And again!



Think the tweet below was meant to read ‘… in order to fund Baker’s retirement property at the beach’:


Beyond parody.

And the mini-Bakers of the mainstream press will run dutifully behind him, yowling all the way…

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      I think that I am actually pretty fucking pissed off that the GOP sees everything as if looking in a guilty mirror.

      You know, that mirror that when you look at it and say anything about someone in the opposite political party every word that comes out of your mouth is a confession of how badly you’ve fucked up your life.

    3. 3.

      Origuy

      I was in the Lake Tahoe area last month. There was a lot of road construction on the Nevada side; I wonder if they finished it before the President got there. They were also hauling dead trees out by helicopter and stopped traffic on the road when the chopper flew over. That can’t be cheap. Steyer’s house is in Glenbrook, near the junction of US-50 and CA-29; that’s just about where the chopper was. I wonder if the Secret Service had something to do with that.

    4. 4.

      eclare

      So, so frustrating.  And I am glad Hunter is spending time with his family, he needs them more than ever now.

    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      Over 60% of Americans say they disapprove of Donald Trump’s conduct. But at this New York Times staff meeting, that percentage seems much lower.

      DougJ is a goddamn snark sniper. Rarely does he miss, and if he does happen to miss, it’s by a hair.

      I am re-watching My Blue Heaven with Steve Martin, Rick Moranis and Joan Cusack, and I am enjoying it as much as I did the first time I watched it.

      As I get older, I find myself watching the intros and credits to movies and shows much more, and it’s no surprise MBH is a Nora Ephron flick, I tend to like her stuff. Goldie Hawn too.

    6. 6.

      Citizen Alan

      Blood-gargling psychopaths Peter Baker and (his wife) Susan Glasser are still furious with Biden for ending the War in Afghanistan, which they both needed to maintain sexual arousal. It’s no coincidence that their nepo-baby Theo Baker, who won a Polk Award as a fucking freshman, was conceived sometime during the Shock and Awe stage of the Iraq War.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      Ugh. These are sad but great examples of the jaded, insider cynicism of the Beltway press and the sneering right tilt of the NY Times.

      Peter Baker
      @peterbakernyt
      The Bidens are staying at the Lake Tahoe, Calif., home of Tom Steyer, the billionaire liberal activist who ran against him in the 2020 primaries. The White House says the president is renting the home at “fair market value.” He is joined by several family members including Hunter

      The first sentence of this snippet wants the reader to think that Biden is just like Clarence Thomas, hanging out with billionaires for whom he will do favors.

      But no. He’s just staying at the guy’s home. You might not approve of this, but it is not the same as Clarence Thomas. And you might need to be a CPA to understand how Biden is putting extra distance from any possible impropriety by paying fair market value rent for the home.

      And the cherry on top is the reporter’s slimy suggestion that Biden is doing something wrong by including his son on a family vacation.

      The whole thing is a lazy fucking smear job.

      ETA. I mentioned before that David Brooks mentioned that he knew and was friends with Clarence Thomas’s sugar daddy. I wonder how many other political reporters regularly pal around with billionaires?

    8. 8.

      piratedan

      Biden gets South Korea and Japan at the same table to talk about strategic partnering, and you know, this shit is kind of important and is also incredibly sensitive considering the history involved and Japanese recalcitrance to take ownership of their past behavior in regards to Korea, so coercing everyone to the table in recognition of shared interests, both politically and economically.

      The press wants to know if China came up, shit yes it did, but I bet North Korea and Russia came up too.  I’m guessing Taiwan came up as well, and Vietnam and Myanmar and Indonesia and The Phiilipines… I mean hell, it was a summit attempting to get key Democracies that exist in the region and get together on the same page.

      Instead, we get the usual press corps idiocy, no nuance… yes, I’m sure China was a big concern, not just in regards to politics and economics, but what happens if Russia collapses, what about the Chinese economy, which has its own concerns and the internal unrest that always appears to be simmering  under the surface.  How do they view India as a growing economic power in the region?  I mean there’s more to the region and its challenges that await us on the planet.

      I just find it irritating that on average, every damn jackal on Balloon Juice has more on the ball about damn near everything than 89% of the press.

    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @piratedan:

      I just find it irritating that on average, every damn jackal on Balloon Juice has more on the ball about damn near everything than 89% of the press.

      You’re right, but we’re not paid seven figure salaries to drool on national television.  I mean, wouldn’t you do What Peter Baker does for a sweet $2 million a year? [I’m making up the salary figure I don’t actually know what he gets paid But I’m sure he also gets other income from other sources that all adds up to a tidy tidy sum]

