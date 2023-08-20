Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Hillary Nails It – Trump and His Supporters are Rooting Against America

Hillary Nails It – Trump and His Supporters are Rooting Against America

by

This post is in:

Trump and his supporters are rooting against America.

How fucked up is that?

How fucked up is a campaign based on “I hate America, and here are the ways I intend to destroy democracy in America?

Even more fucked up is that some people listen to him and think “I’ll vote for that!  I’ll vote to destroy our country and everything it has always stood for!”

Hillary totally nails it.  h/t UncleEb 

And since it’s an open thread, here’s a picture of some of the peppers I just harvested.

Bonus point for naming all the kinds of peppers!

Open thread!

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Rusty

      They aren’t rooting against America,  they are rooting for an America where you and I don’t exist.  It’s not even rooting for the America of 1953 (pre-Brown v. Board of Ed.), it’s for a fantasy America where anything remotely progressive has been exterminated.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      I’m that many of these folks (most recently Vivek) want to align with Putin, I’d say they really are rooting against America.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Mack

      Ancho, Fresno, jalapeño, New Mexico/Hatch, and small blunt-tipped red ones I do not recognize.  The one in the upper right is unidentifiable.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      I think for some segment of Republican voters, they feel the country has already been destroyed by liberals, feminists, etc. Somehow the last sixty to seventy years of civil rights gains and acceptance of diversity has destroyed the country.

      They are battling the destroyers of America to make America great again. It’s in their rhetoric about waging a “war on woke” or how they are in war to preserve traditional American values, etc.

      They’re rooting for the death of “evil” multicultural tolerant America, and the restoration of the noble “real” America.

      If democracy is a casualty in this fight, it’s because it’s for the greater good.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      wmd

      Exactly. Pwn the Libs. Cleek’s Law.

      They want to cancel people that respect people that do not conform to their ideal America. And that ideal America is not static or shared except in very broad strokes. If they were able to cancel the objects of their hatred they’d quickly start turning on each other.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      @gene108: That’s exactly right. They have to invent an already-destroyed America so they can pretend to be victims, which is critical to any dictatorship.

      And I’ll say it again: I had multiple conversations with “patriotic” conservatives back in the 1970s and 80s where they’d say “I WILL say ONE THING for the Soviet Union” followed by about five minutes of unstinting praise for the Soviet Union.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @gene108: I agree. The GOP is feeling The Anger of the White Male Lie.

      Somebody needs to stop telling these white boys that they can be anything they put their mind to.

      I say that in jest. A lot. But I’m only half joking. Actually, I’m not joking at all. Somebody really does need to stop telling these white boys that they can be anything, and that they can have everything. Because it is not true, and it was never true, and we’re the ones who have to pay when they find that out.

      Angry black woman.

      I’m the angry black woman. I’m the shouting, take no shit, finger-wagging, side-eye giving black woman. I am angry about a lot of things. I’m angry about police brutality and systemic poverty and the school to prison pipeline. I’m angry because the community I love is threatened daily and has been for hundreds of years.

      There is righteous anger born of love. Born of the desire to protect those that you love and the life that you love. Anger born of the need to hold tight what little joy and beauty you’ve been able to find in a hostile world.

      I was never told by this society that I could be anything and I could have everything. I was always told to settle for less. And my anger and the anger of so many other marginalized people has always lied in that reality. The truth of the situation.

      But white male anger is steeped in a lie. It is fighting for what they were never going to have. For the promises that were never going to be fulfilled. White men are the only people allowed to fully believe in the American dream and perhaps that is the cruelest thing to have ever been done to them and the world that has to suffer their anger as they refuse to let go of a fantasy that we were never allowed to imagine ourselves in.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mike in Pasadena

      It has been clear for a long time that Rethuglicans hate America and want to make Amerikkka what it was 100 years ago: women barefoot,  pregnant, and in the kitchen; the vast majority of people dirt poor; blahs in their place or hanging from a noose; and male “homosexuals” in the closet and married to women. That will make Amerikkka great again. //ss

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bupalos

      @Rusty: I think this is mostly wrong. The backpeddalers want the hierarchical tiers they believe are beneath them to exist, but to be put back beneath them. They actually psychologically need the recognition and the hierarchy

      What has so destabilized and energized these folks is being put on the bottom tier, and others that were consensus “deplorables” for decades and centuries suddenly being offered social recognition.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bupalos

      I don’t know anymore whether to react to Clinton as a politician or a pundit. As a pundit, I agree she’s mostly on target… although kind of dropping the shovel early. As a politician, I think this does more harm than good and recalls the political malpractice of the ‘deplorable’ comment.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      M31

      @Ksmiami: crush these fuckers like Athens did to Sparta

      Sparta colluded with a foreign power (the hated Persians)  to beat Athens

      So, much like the repubs and their love for Russia, but Persia was at least a real empire with big $$$

      Reply
    21. 21.

      M31

      I should add that Athens fatally weakened itself prior to that by launching ill-advised wars against its neighbors. (The Syracuse expedition)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jimmiraybob

      @Mike in Pasadena: ​
       

      “It has been clear for a long time that Rethuglicans hate America and want to make Amerikkka what it was 100 years ago…”

      I would say that the “again” in MAGA is more 17th century colonial America. Hell, they even codified Biblical law verbatim into the civil law. And witches, you could actually hunt witches and send then to the other side. And women……….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @gene108:

      They’re rooting for the death of “evil” multicultural tolerant America, and the restoration of the noble “real” America.

      If democracy is a casualty in this fight, it’s because it’s for the greater good.

      They want simplicity and everyone else to be followers like them.

      They want the world to make sense in a very narrow context. And the context of the world is not narrow. The basis of this country is actually about not being 100000% followers. It is about doing your best to be part of the concept of government so that there ISN’T a forceful leader, there is a leader that shows the way, rather than kicks your ass down the trail, yelling at you to pay attention.

      The concept of this country is that yes we follow but that we acknowledge that we select the person to follow, not worship a leader. It isn’t actually all that subtle a difference. It does go against the status quo of humanity. And conservatives have never really understood that conserving that is not in any way freedom. But I look at this world over my lifetime and we live in an entirely different world than we did when I was born, in the first half of the prior century. And not all of it has changed all that much. But a big portion has. And it always will, because knowledge can be spread around and is. There is an old saying “Knowledge is Power.” And knowledge has been expanded more in the last 100 yrs, than likely in the 1000 years prior. And it is making a difference, to those that don’t have their heads stuffed up their exit orifice.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bupalos

      @jimmiraybob: The “again” speaks to each person differently and refers to whatever imaginary time they felt ascendant in power and recognition. The heart of that for the largest plurality of Trump voters is pulled from distorted memories of the 1950’s and 1960’s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Miss Bianca

      @Bupalos: Have you heard any announcement that HRC is planning to run for anything again? Hmm, I think America – the asshole America she describes so vividly – has taken care of that, for her *and* for us. To our collective detriment as a society.

      As far as I’m concerned, she can fucking call it like she sees it any day of the week and twice on Sunday. If that makes her a “pundit” then all I can say is, we need more pundits like her.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      They’re not rooting against America. They’re rooting against the United States of America.

      Now, the Confederate States of America, that’s a different matter…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      smith

      @Miss Bianca: I agree. Hillary is retired from politics and has earned recognition as an elder stateswoman. She can say anything she likes, and people can accept it or not.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ruckus

      @Bupalos:

      Hillary Clinton is ahead of her time. Or at least was. She is strong and smart, very smart. In her time, she’s less than 2 yrs older than me, and being that smart, being that publicly able was not allowed of woman. The world of my youth had a very specific pecking order. And woman were not in the first few categories. The world will be a better place when that is changed. As in we now have our first woman VP. And look at the consternation that caused. Humanity takes a very, very long time to change, some minds take longer than a lifetime.

      Reply

