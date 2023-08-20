Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 543: Chernihiv One Day On

War for Ukraine Day 543: Chernihiv One Day On

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

President Zelesnskyi is traveling again today. I expect that his address will come in very late again. Yesterday’s came in after it had become today in Ukraine. As such, I’m going to go ahead and post this now.

Condemnation of Russia’s strike on civilian targets in Chernihiv yesterday are being made:

The international community has strongly condemned this violent attack. Estonian President Alar Karis expressed his hope that all Russian military criminals would face a tribunal, “Russian terror is endless. Shocking cruelty in Chernihiv. Bombing civilian buildings is not only inhumane, but also a war crime.” He added that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also emphasized that the Russian Federation’s blatant aggression against civilians should not go unpunished, saying, “Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine.”

Bridget Brink, the United States ambassador to Ukraine, commented on the “horrible news of the shelling of the historical center of Chernihiv.” She wrote on Twitter, “Horrified by news of today’s daytime attack on the historic center of Chernihiv. Innocent men, women, and children enjoying a beautiful Saturday – a holiday in Ukraine – should never end up killed or wounded.” Brink condemned Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, ports, and the population, stating that it reflects the depths to which Russia has sunk and must be stopped. She also expressed her condolences, saying, “Together with the people of Ukraine, we mourn this tragedy.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to immediately end its “cruel war.” He strongly condemned the recent missile strike on the innocent civilians of Chernihiv, stating on Twitter, “We condemn in the strongest terms yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv. We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine. Russia must end its brutal war now.”

More at the link!

Max Galkin, a Ukrainian-Israeli comedian, dedicated this post to her (machine translated):

weekends, city, center, theatre, children, death. The little girl smiled, lived, hoped, laughed, no matter what, we do not choose the time of childhood, rockets fly and fly, sirens howl, and childhood goes on, a little man lives on the threshold of a new big life, and this little fragile man has adult uncles in medals say, they say, you won’t have this great life, we have other plans, today is your last day, accompanying losses. Our big minister said that this is what it is called, he says, we did not come up with it. And he, in our largest country, is responsible for all our affairs that do not concern us. Associated losses. Why won’t the girl smile anymore? I don’t have the strength to look at her smile. I can’t even show a photo of the girl. Is this someone’s favorite girl? I think that here they are, her loved ones, relatives, accidentally open the phone, and from someone else’s phone she looks at them, and it’s already hard for them. Why is their girl in thousands of other people’s phones? Because she’s now a collateral loss. Related. What kind of path is this, on which such losses? Where we are going? Uncle minister knows better. Or maybe he doesn’t know what the path is either. He soothes himself. But this adult uncle who pressed the button, can he look at the smile that is no longer there? Or does he not use the Internet? Or uses, but does not tell anyone, so calmer. And then there are individual adult aunts with cats, loving mothers and grandmothers with geraniums on the windowsill, who will now write that I did not remember the girl in Palestine, or they will grumble right there that I am quarreling people. This calms them down… A beautiful theatre, still standing after the blow, I once performed in it, joked, people laughed, every theater is a living soul, I feel that way. Like a wall, a stone, but a living soul. So many people walk the earth, they press the buttons, and the souls are dead. And this theater has a living soul and will live on. Condolences to the residents of Chernihiv

Much, much more after the jump:

Chernihiv. A day has passed since the russian missile attack. Seven people were killed, and doctors are fighting to save the lives of the injured. Although the theater was destroyed, we only have grown stronger, more determined, and more certain of our victory. Evil will be dealt with. No amount of terror can prevent this punishment.
📷 Efrem Lukatsky, Paula Bronstein, Oleg Petrasyuk, Suspilne

Here’s a better look at one of the Russian missiles as it hit the Chernihiv theater:

Absolutely horrific strike by the Russian invaders in Chernihiv.

This Made-in-Russia garbage missile with its low quality aiming system ricocheted on the street and smashed into this building, across the Shevchenko Drama Theatre. You can even see children and presumably the father carrying one of the kids away from that carnage.

At least one 6-year old girl has been killed by this heinous terrorist attack.

Source: https://t.me/uniannet/108624

#Ukraine #Chernihiv

 

Very productive, focused, and concrete talks with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen.

Our pilots and engineers have already began their training in Denmark.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s. We are working on the speed of preparations.

During the talks we also discussed the possibility of expanding training missions — the algorithm is clear.

Our F-16 coalition is proving its efficiency.

Thank you, Denmark!

Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield. F-16s.

These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns. @MinPres
Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and engineers have completed their training.

42 jets. And this is just the beginning.

Thank you, Netherlands!

The Ukrainians will at some point receive 61 F-16s once all the training is completed for the pilots, the flight crews, the engineers, and the mechanics.

Here are some details on where things stand with the training program:

Currently, a certain number of 🇺🇦 pilots, engineers and technicians have started training on F-16 aircraft. The training program also includes English language training, because the basic level of a foreign language is not enough. The minimum term for pilot training is 6 months – the Minister of Defense of 🇺🇦 in an interview
https://24tv.ua/f-16-rozpochali-vzhe-navchannya-ukrayinski-piloti_n2375551?utm_source=webpush

 

Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev has an interesting and excellent thread on what is going on with Wagner. First tweet from the thread, the rest of the thread from the Thread Reader App.

First, a reminder of the context: at the start of the war, Wagner was not invited to the table. On the assumption of a quick victory for 🇷🇺, generals at MoD and GRU set up their own PMC, both to seize control away from Prigozhin, but also to dip into the (corrupt) funding flows. 
The top general who in late 2021 was put in charge of creating the new PMC (variously called Reduta or Zvezda) was Gen. Vladimir Alexeev (yes, the same one who famously sat down to negotiate with Prigozhin on the day of the abortive coup attempt)
Image
Image
Alexeev had recruited Wagner’s former “Intelligence chief” and used him as the recruiter for the new, competing PMC. This was Anatoly Karzai, a former Spetznaz lt. colonel who was big in the Russia’s bikers’ circles.Image
Naturally, Prigozhin found out about the competing operation and (as reported by two former mercenaries) went to the GRU HQ to confront Alexeev, and threatened his ex-employee Karаziy (typo in name previous tweet) with physical violence . 
Karaziy and Alexeev won that battle, but lost the war (literally), as their PMC was decimated in the first days of the war and Prigozhin had to be begged to bring the original Wagner into the war as of end of March 2022. 
Back to modern day.. After the final fall-out with Wagner this past June, MoD and GRU tried to recruit as many of Wagner’s top commanders and mercenaries into Redut/Zvezda/MoD. However, not a whole lot responded. 
The only commander that Alexeev/Karaziy were able to steal away from Wagner after the failed coup was a colonel with callsign Seriy (the grey-ing one). @bellingcat wrote about his role in Wagner, especially in Syria, in 2020: To the (mirror) left of Putin. bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-eu…
Image

Troshev is now “the Utkin”, or the mil. commander, of Redut. And he is now the target of a character assassination campaign by his former Wagner buddies, bringing back a 2017 incident when he was found passed out in the street with secret Syria maps)

However, rather than recruiting mercenaries for fighting in Ukraine, the GRU-controlled Redut is reported to be hiring now primarily for overseals/Africa postings. Wagner-aligned channels are accusing MoD of trying to divert resources to replace Prigozhin in lucrative markets. 
So the main conflict between Prigozhin and the MoD appears to mostly on the future of “kuratorstvo” of African/middle-east client states (and resource markets), rather than “how to win the war in Ukraine”. 
Prigozhin (who offered full-service assistance to his “client states”, including spin-doctors, psyops and electoral interference as needed) has created some strong local allegiances in Africa, and won’t give them up without a fight.Image
One thing appears certain: insofar as MoD/GRU need to allocate resources – both focus and 000’s of mercenaries – to win over Africa from Prigozhin, this is focus and resources unavailable to them on the ground in Ukraine. 
(а correction to Troshev’s call sign – Sedoy, not Seriy – the gray-ing one, not the “gray” one). 

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Reposting this from last night.

There is also a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click across to see it.

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Jay
  • Ksmiami
  • Mallard Filmore
  • TeezySkeezy
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca

    23 Comments

    1. 1.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Would you say you are less pessimistic about the F-16 situation than you were say even a week ago?

    2. 2.

      Jay

      Mats Marcusson
      @gubbdjavel
      Aug 17
      This has failed state written all over it. Why the hell did the little person in the kremlin allow the Wagners so much independence? And why is Prigozhin not arrested. What’s his leverage on p?

      understandingwar.org/backgro…

      https://nitter.net/gubbdjavel/status/1692074787550769352#m

      The Russian MoD may be using the Army-2023 Forum in Moscow to coerce countries into refusing to cooperate with the Wagner Group and to advertise Russian MoD-controlled private military companies (PMCs). Wagner-affiliated sources amplified claims on August 16 that the Russian MoD is using the Army-2023 Forum to request that countries refuse all cooperation with Wagner and is offering the services of Russian MoD-controlled PMCs instead.[27] The Russian MoD is also reportedly threatening to end military-technical support and support at the United Nations if countries continue to leverage existing ties with Wagner.[28] Wagner-affiliated sources claimed that the Russian MoD already issued Burkina Faso an ultimatum by threatening to end Russian support if Burkina Faso continues to use Wagner forces.[29] These claims are unconfirmed and primarily come from Wagner-affiliated sources, but track with ISW’s previous assessments that the Kremlin seeks to destroy or restructure Wagner in favor of Russian MoD-controlled PMCs.[30]

    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      ‘We are ready to exchange Belgorod for Ukraine’s NATO membership’

      Love it. He always finds the perfect way to essentially say “fuck that noise”.

      I hope the F-16 training goes smoothly and those jets are in the air as soon as possible, even if “as soon as possible” should have been a year ago.

      The photo of little Sofia is absolutely heartwrenching. Someone ask putin-loving GOPers why they care so much about children when it comes to drag queens reading picture books but not this poor girl and all the others like her who have been murdered by the Repubs’ soviet daddy.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Frank Wilhoit: The Biden administration seems to be exceedingly concerned with two things. The first is Russia’s ongoing rhetoric regarding the tactical use of a nuclear weapon. The second is that the Russian government will collapse leaving all of Russia’s nuclear weapons unsecured.

      I think that both of these are being used as excuses because the senior political appointees are exceedingly risk averse to begin with. These two things provide them with a justification for their risk aversion. The Soviet Union came apart and the nukes did not go missing. I guarantee you we have a plan for working with allies and partners and even competitors like the PRC to ensure they would be secured. As for the rhetoric about the tactical use of nukes, as I’ve written repeatedly, this is Russian psychological operations as part of their information warfare doctrine to freeze their adversaries and prevent them from doing what is necessary to stop Russia doing whatever Putin wants to do.

    10. 10.

      wjca

      Given the (massive) ineptitude displayed the Russian generals, why would any mercenary elect to sign on with a Russian MoD-controlled PMC?  High as Wagner’s casualty rates have been, the regular army has done worse.  And for less gain.

    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: it’s all depressing.  By August 2022 we knew that Ukraine was in this to win it.  We could have had pilots being trained on F-16s in the US or in Western Europe starting then.  If it takes 6 months to train a pilot, we could have had the second batch of them coming out of training by now.  So that by the time We got around to approving the planes, The pilots would be ready.  and ditto for the maintainers.  They say amateurs talk strategy, professionals talk logistics.  training pipelines are part of logistics.

      We’ve been fighting this war to the last Ukrainian.  Meanwhile, ukrainian birth rates have dropped, and there’s good reason to think that most of the Ukrainians who fled — women and children — won’t be returning to Ukraine.  We’re fucking this up and for no good reason.

    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @TeezySkeezy: To give a fuller answer: It is great that Denmark and Holland have pledged to supply these aircraft. And it is wonderful to know that even though the training program hasn’t been finalized, Ukrainian personnel are getting training. But they are at least six months away from completing that training, which means they are at least six months away from receiving the planes and using them. That would be right around the beginning of the second year of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. While it is impossible that the Ukrainians will meet and exceed standard ahead of time, we’re still several months away from Ukraine getting the F-16s and using them against the Russians. Had the training been set up in mid 2022 just in case the US decided to approve the transfer at some point, then the Ukrainians would be ready to receive them and use them right now. But one of the red lines that Putin and other Russian officials declared would lead to the tactical use of nukes was the US and NATO training Ukrainians on F-16s and then supplying them to them. That red line wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on. Just like all the other red lines.

    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      How much would Poland “ignoring” a drone matter for the attack on the Russian airbase? (EDIT: By that, I mean, Poland allowing an attack drone to use Polish airspace) I’m trying to walk through the “Russia blames Poland, Poland moons Putin and blows him a kiss, Russia bitches and moans, etc.” tit-for-tat words but I’m getting stuck on what Russia can *do*.  Russia doesn’t care about words except so far as they make NATO, US, etc. *do* something as a result.

    19. 19.

      Ksmiami

      @Adam L Silverman: we could tell Putin that if he wants to rattle his saber, we will end his world. There can be no negotiation or fear 😨 f Russia. The country deserves utter decimation for all the strife they cause.

    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ksmiami: There’s that old Biblical saying about motes and beams.  We don’t need to threaten military confrontation with Russia: all we need to do (as the collective “West”) is effectively embargo all trade with Russia.  We could do it if we wanted to, but let’s face it: in this war, all  our captains of industry are at best Henry Ford, Prescott Bush, and the Koch Bros’ father Fred.  They’re all busy making money selling to Russia (sure/sure/sure thru cutouts: like that changes things).

      And our governments (again, all over the West) goes right along with it.

      It doesn’t require that we confront Russia militarily: their economy cannot function without the West, their military machine can’t either.  But hey, give ’em a few years, and between them and the goddamn PRC, they’ll manage it.  Then we’ll really have a bad situation on our hands.

    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ksmiami: it’s not up to the US.  Many of our allies are in bed with Russia when it comes to trade in dual use goods.  Many of our allies continue to do business with Russia in things like metallurgy machining and other parts of manufacturing.  All that stuff is necessary for Russia’s war machine.   What’s the US going to do?  Cut off Germany?  Cut off Turkey?  I mean, it’s not just the PRC that’s trading with Russia, selling them weapons And all the precursors for weapons.

