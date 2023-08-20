(Image by NEIVANMADE)

President Zelesnskyi is traveling again today. I expect that his address will come in very late again. Yesterday’s came in after it had become today in Ukraine. As such, I’m going to go ahead and post this now.

Condemnation of Russia’s strike on civilian targets in Chernihiv yesterday are being made:

The international community has strongly condemned this violent attack. Estonian President Alar Karis expressed his hope that all Russian military criminals would face a tribunal, “Russian terror is endless. Shocking cruelty in Chernihiv. Bombing civilian buildings is not only inhumane, but also a war crime.” He added that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine. Moldovan President Maia Sandu also emphasized that the Russian Federation’s blatant aggression against civilians should not go unpunished, saying, “Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine.” Bridget Brink, the United States ambassador to Ukraine, commented on the “horrible news of the shelling of the historical center of Chernihiv.” She wrote on Twitter, “Horrified by news of today’s daytime attack on the historic center of Chernihiv. Innocent men, women, and children enjoying a beautiful Saturday – a holiday in Ukraine – should never end up killed or wounded.” Brink condemned Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, ports, and the population, stating that it reflects the depths to which Russia has sunk and must be stopped. She also expressed her condolences, saying, “Together with the people of Ukraine, we mourn this tragedy.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to immediately end its “cruel war.” He strongly condemned the recent missile strike on the innocent civilians of Chernihiv, stating on Twitter, “We condemn in the strongest terms yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv. We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine. Russia must end its brutal war now.”

More at the link!

Six-year-old Sofia, who was killed today by a russian missile in Chernihiv.

In a few days, she would have started her first year in school. pic.twitter.com/Xklh0Z27Rp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 19, 2023

Max Galkin, a Ukrainian-Israeli comedian, dedicated this post to her (machine translated):

weekends, city, center, theatre, children, death. The little girl smiled, lived, hoped, laughed, no matter what, we do not choose the time of childhood, rockets fly and fly, sirens howl, and childhood goes on, a little man lives on the threshold of a new big life, and this little fragile man has adult uncles in medals say, they say, you won’t have this great life, we have other plans, today is your last day, accompanying losses. Our big minister said that this is what it is called, he says, we did not come up with it. And he, in our largest country, is responsible for all our affairs that do not concern us. Associated losses. Why won’t the girl smile anymore? I don’t have the strength to look at her smile. I can’t even show a photo of the girl. Is this someone’s favorite girl? I think that here they are, her loved ones, relatives, accidentally open the phone, and from someone else’s phone she looks at them, and it’s already hard for them. Why is their girl in thousands of other people’s phones? Because she’s now a collateral loss. Related. What kind of path is this, on which such losses? Where we are going? Uncle minister knows better. Or maybe he doesn’t know what the path is either. He soothes himself. But this adult uncle who pressed the button, can he look at the smile that is no longer there? Or does he not use the Internet? Or uses, but does not tell anyone, so calmer. And then there are individual adult aunts with cats, loving mothers and grandmothers with geraniums on the windowsill, who will now write that I did not remember the girl in Palestine, or they will grumble right there that I am quarreling people. This calms them down… A beautiful theatre, still standing after the blow, I once performed in it, joked, people laughed, every theater is a living soul, I feel that way. Like a wall, a stone, but a living soul. So many people walk the earth, they press the buttons, and the souls are dead. And this theater has a living soul and will live on. Condolences to the residents of Chernihiv

Much, much more after the jump:

Chernihiv. A day has passed since the russian missile attack. Seven people were killed, and doctors are fighting to save the lives of the injured. Although the theater was destroyed, we only have grown stronger, more determined, and more certain of our victory. Evil will be dealt… pic.twitter.com/PsECkYehCk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 20, 2023

Chernihiv. A day has passed since the russian missile attack. Seven people were killed, and doctors are fighting to save the lives of the injured. Although the theater was destroyed, we only have grown stronger, more determined, and more certain of our victory. Evil will be dealt with. No amount of terror can prevent this punishment.

📷 Efrem Lukatsky, Paula Bronstein, Oleg Petrasyuk, Suspilne

Chernihiv. The aftermath of the russian terrorist attack.

📷 Paula Bronstein pic.twitter.com/4TZMyARdC9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 20, 2023

Here’s a better look at one of the Russian missiles as it hit the Chernihiv theater:

Absolutely horrific strike by the Russian invaders in Chernihiv. This Made-in-Russia garbage missile with its low quality aiming system ricocheted on the street and smashed into this building, across the Shevchenko Drama Theatre. You can even see children and presumably the… pic.twitter.com/Jc3lAeI3sX — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 19, 2023

Absolutely horrific strike by the Russian invaders in Chernihiv. This Made-in-Russia garbage missile with its low quality aiming system ricocheted on the street and smashed into this building, across the Shevchenko Drama Theatre. You can even see children and presumably the father carrying one of the kids away from that carnage. At least one 6-year old girl has been killed by this heinous terrorist attack. Source: https://t.me/uniannet/108624 #Ukraine #Chernihiv

‘We are ready to exchange Belgorod for Ukraine's NATO membership’ – Zelensky at press conference with Denmark Mette Frederiksen, answering to the question whether Ukraine is ready to give up territory. pic.twitter.com/meAoyScGmJ — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 20, 2023

Very productive, focused, and concrete talks with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. Our pilots and engineers have already began their training in Denmark. Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s. We are working on the speed of preparations. During the talks we also discussed… pic.twitter.com/WyPVZ5meLj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

Very productive, focused, and concrete talks with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. Our pilots and engineers have already began their training in Denmark. Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s. We are working on the speed of preparations. During the talks we also discussed the possibility of expanding training missions — the algorithm is clear. Our F-16 coalition is proving its efficiency. Thank you, Denmark!

STATEMENT ON STRENGTHENING OF THE UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE – DONATION OF F16 https://t.co/urr3G9hoQE pic.twitter.com/EuYcy4Oe2h — Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) August 20, 2023

Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. F-16s. These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns.@MinPres Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield. F-16s. These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns. @MinPres

Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and engineers have completed their training. 42 jets. And this is just the beginning. Thank you, Netherlands!

The Ukrainians will at some point receive 61 F-16s once all the training is completed for the pilots, the flight crews, the engineers, and the mechanics.

Here are some details on where things stand with the training program:

Currently, a certain number of 🇺🇦 pilots, engineers and technicians have started training on F-16 aircraft. The training program also includes English language training, because the basic level of a foreign language is not enough. The minimum term for pilot training is 6 months -… pic.twitter.com/kGaxHG8gpd — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 19, 2023

Currently, a certain number of 🇺🇦 pilots, engineers and technicians have started training on F-16 aircraft. The training program also includes English language training, because the basic level of a foreign language is not enough. The minimum term for pilot training is 6 months – the Minister of Defense of 🇺🇦 in an interview

https://24tv.ua/f-16-rozpochali-vzhe-navchannya-ukrayinski-piloti_n2375551?utm_source=webpush

Given recent developments around the "Gripen," I'd like to acknowledge Sweden's display of initiative. Swedish equipment such as Strv 122s, CV90s, Archers, NLAWs, and more – is now establishing its reputation on the battlefield, leaving a lasting impact on the military industry. pic.twitter.com/vmXtAONQbt — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 20, 2023

Happy Russian Aviation Day!

This day is among its worst in this war so far.

Many happy returns. pic.twitter.com/aSWWoCQhGL — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 20, 2023

UPD: It looks like there was one Tu-22 heavily damaged/destroyed. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 20, 2023

The Russians just let a UA drone travel over 700km over Russian territory before whiteout getting hit. How the hell do they think they can take on NATO air power? Their air bases would be taken out by western cruise missiles in a matter of hours. pic.twitter.com/G5deAFBFbl — Def Mon (@DefMon3) August 20, 2023

Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev has an interesting and excellent thread on what is going on with Wagner. First tweet from the thread, the rest of the thread from the Thread Reader App.

I keep getting asked what's going to happen with PMC Wagner. My answer usually is "no one knows, not even Prigozhin or Putin", but there are a few things that can be put on the record for the time being, based both on leaks by in-fighting clans, ex-mercs, & phone data (short 🧵) — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) August 19, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Reposting this from last night.

It is my city Chernihiv. Drama Theater. 90 wounded. Ballistic missile. 7 dead. 1 dead child. 0 military facilities nearby. Genocidal purposes only. They want every Ukrainian to die.

I want russia not to exist. #ArmUkraineNow

Video: UNITED24 pic.twitter.com/kuTaEbVewG — Patron (@PatronDsns) August 19, 2023

There is also a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click across to see it.

Open thread!