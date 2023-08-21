Take 2 minutes and watch this. You won’t regret it.
Presidential History: 44 guys who knew America was bigger than them + 1 cult leader.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 21, 2023
It really is a cult at this point.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 15 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics
Take 2 minutes and watch this. You won’t regret it.
Presidential History: 44 guys who knew America was bigger than them + 1 cult leader.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 21, 2023
It really is a cult at this point.
Open thread.
patrick II
I still tear up at some of those.
I hate him.
oldster
Jesus, I voted for a lot of people who made good concession speeches. Back to Humphrey, that was like looking at a who’s who of my votes — I mean the democratic ones, not Bush I, McCain, or Romney.
Anyhow — it’s a good video, making a good point.
Also: I like winning elections. We should do more of that.
Baud
Well done, by why was clip of Betty Ford? Did Gerald say something nasty in 1976?
kindness
I see too many people acting as if Trump can beat Joe Biden. I mean, Democrats will never reach the 35% of the Republican MAGA base. The only way Trump wins is if his side successfully cheats. Of course they’ll try cheating (again).
@Baud: He had laryngitis and couldn’t speak well enough, so she read his speech for him. When TIFG gave his BS speech, my mom said something about that he should’ve let his wife read it like Ford did, and I was like….what. And she explained
ETA: Not that she likes Melania or something. She just loathes hearing him speak. I concur.
Bupalos
@kindness: Categorically wrong. The only way Trump can win is if he gets more votes in a handful of toss up states that each have their own challenges. Especially as regards liberals fleeing to concentrate on the coasts.
But what’s worse than getting this wrong is mimicking the Trumpian rhetoric powering our crisis of democracy. In a post calling out that rhetoric. If we lose, it’s because they cheated? Because you know the future and how things are and must be!
Eric S.
@Alison Rose: Thank you. I had the same question as Baud. It’s a factoid I’ve never heard.
Omnes Omnibus
@kindness:
We can safely ignore the GOP base. We can also ignore the people who aren’t rabid but still won’t ever mark the D box on their ballots. We need to keep up the spirits of our base, motivate our loosely attached people, and then rope in enough persuadables. We can do this.
Chris
What I’ll never get over is the fact that this is the guy they chose to make their cult leader. As toxic as the fascist worldview is, yes, I understand how people with those values could look at a German corporal who volunteered at the start of a war, saw four years of combat, got a face full of gas for his trouble, and was ready to go back for more if not for the Armistice and say “yes, this guy’s a total badass, he has all the masculine virtues we admire, he’s the kind of guy we want in charge.”
Trump… is a guy who can’t even walk the equivalent of a city bloc without needing to be driven in a golf cart. And such a pathological coward he can’t even fire a person to their face, he has to do it by the equivalent of breaking up by text. This is the guy they’ve all somehow managed to headcanon as the new Andrew Jackson, the new Robert E. Lee, the great warrior-king savior of the Aryan Race. A guy who’d run sobbing from the room if I so much as flicked his nose.
There have been many people worse than him throughout history, but I’m really struggling to find one who was so pathetically mismatched with the values his followers claimed he embodied. (Of course, take one look at the average teabagger and it gets easier to see why they at least relate to him).
Baud
Thank you. Full service blog.
Bupalos
@Omnes Omnibus: Politics really shouldn’t start with “here’s the list of people we can safely ignore.”
I understand the frustration in dealing with Trumpers who seem to be speaking an entirely different language and one that is primarily characterized by fear, anger, and bitterness.
@Baud: Every once in a while, I prove useful. The cat might disagree.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings