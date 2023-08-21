Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread and Women's World Cup After Action Report

Open Thread and Women’s World Cup After Action Report

Just checking in while memories are fresh.

So we tried the experiment of having the 7 pre-made bare-bones women’s world cup threads in the sidebar.

How did it work out?  Good, bad, indifferent?

If you think it was worth doing, then next time I think we should have one or two designated people to let me know in advance when a big match is coming up so I would know when to move a post to the front page.  Too many times I stumbled on a comment asking for that, long after the match was over.

Anyway, please share your feedback here so we know if you guys think this is worth doing again.  It didn’t take long to make the 7 bare-bones posts, so it’s not too much trouble if you guys find it useful.

Open thread.

