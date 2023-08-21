Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Darwin Could Never Have Imagined…

(On the other hand: Another entry in the ‘why twitter will be missed’ file.)


    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      “Petey plays with them until they stop playing back.  Then Petey brings them to me crying either as mementos or wanting me to fix them”.

      Wut?  Lady, don’t you realize that Petey is bringing you half-dead offerings so you can finish them off?  They’re love offerings, ma’am.  He’s not asking you to “fix” them, he’s giving you the oppty to finish them off.

      Sheesh.

    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: After 2020-2021, I think we know the answer to that question.

      ETA: I remember as a kid, if we tried to pick up food that had dropped on the floor for any reason except to throw it down the drain, we got seriously yelled at and maybe spanked.  No “five second rule”, no nuthin’.  And this lady thinks she’s so immune to consequences she can canoodle with a wild animal?  Hell, I get all skeeved-out when my neighbor’s (incredibly sweet) doggo Stevie licks my face.  I wash my hands after touching her.  What’re these people *thinking*.  Oh right, they’re not.

    7. 7.

      Kent

      That last tweet from Jorts and Jean just slayed me!

      But I can confidently say I have never once been tempted to do CPR on a wild animal, nor will I ever be tempted to do so in the future regardless of having read this.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Io Colony, sub level 43, preAdult instruction room, circa 3045:

      “And so, preAdults, we see from the many electronic “social media” artifacts that we’ve reviewed this week why Earth’s population was greatly reduced, beginning in 2024.”

      “Maestro Instructor, did they all kiss the same bunny?”

      “No no my preAdult…that wasn’t required.  All it took was one of them ‘kissing’ the wrong bunny, and, well…(sigh)…”

    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My grandfather gave his yorkie mouth to mouth when she had a heart attack. She then took digitalis every day and lived to be 19.

    12. 12.

      Yarrow

      So today I found out that a neighbor got bit by a flea while in California, got typhus and spent a week in the hospital. Typhus! I had no idea that was a thing in the US.

    14. 14.

      Andrya

      @Chetan Murthy:  Adding to what you said, this is what wild mother cats do to teach their kittens to hunt.  Petey thinks his person is an incompetent kitten who needs remedial hunting lessons.

      Adding to what Dr. Sam said:  the wonderful older friend who taught me how to backpack required every novice who joined his backpacking trips to attend a 1 hour class (given by him, free) on backpacking safety.  (This was California, about backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountains.)  One rule I remember:  never approach the remains of a dead rodent!  California wild country rodents pass around bubonic plague, and if a rodent dies of plague, its fleas will be looking to jump to a new warm blooded host.

    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @Chetan Murthy: I love dogs but when I see people letting their dogs lick their mouths, I’m just like…do you understand how disgusting dogs can be? That tongue was probably wrapped around the dog’s junk moments earlier. My cat will occasionally start licking my arm and I let her do it for maybe five seconds and then I’m like OKAY ENOUGH and then I clean it off.

    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose:

      That tongue was probably wrapped around the dog’s junk moments earlier.

      Hell, my neighbor has informed me that Stevie eats her own poo from time-to-time (and this is apparently not rare in dogs).  Ain’t no way I’m lettin’ Stevie lick my mouth if I can help it.

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: But, but, but, she had a sincerely held belief in the healing power of her very own breath.  We must not question a person’s sincerely held beliefs, Alison.  You know this.

      //////////

    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @Chetan Murthy: there was a piece in the Post a week or so ago about allllll the good reasons not to let pets (dogs, mostly) lick you in the mouth.

      I sent it to my brother, who’s just gross this way.

      He claims he doesn’t let his dog do this…anymore…

    25. 25.

      Ken

      @Chetan Murthy: They carry the plague, right? The Black Death one.

      Alan E. Nourse, physician and science-fiction writer, had a very good novel, The Fourth Horseman, where a new, pneumonic strain of that shows up. The first case was a woman hiking in the Rockies, who saw a poor sick little squirrel and picked it up. Though at least she didn’t give it mouth-to-mouth.

    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      Our spotted lanternfly population seems to have absolutely exploded in the past week. It’s super-gross. I don’t believe they transmit any disease (that we know of), but they went from occasional to every-damn-where and the sidewalk looks like a crime scene.

    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ken: a-yup, so I hear.   Here in SF we got tons of ’em.  I hear you can blind ’emm with laser pointers, and I muse about getting one and trying to learn how to aim well.  A bunch took up residence in my apartment’s attic a few years ago: the landlord eventually redid the roof, and since then they seem to have gone, but now I hear rodent-like sawing sounds from the basement, so maybe they’re down in there, sigh.

    30. 30.

      Scout211

      @Yarrow: This really is a full service blog. I learned a thing or three today reading balloon-juice. California Dept of Public Health

      Flea-borne typhus is a disease caused by Rickettsia typhi bacteria that are spread by fleas. Human cases of flea-borne typhus are reported worldwide, but mainly in tropical and coastal areas. In the United States, most cases occur in Texas, California and Hawaii, with an average of about 300 cases every year. In California, flea-borne typhus is considered endemic (always present) in areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, but sometimes cases are also reported from other parts of California. A person can get typhus by coming in contact with fleas that are infected with the bacteria that cause typhus. Fleas become infected when they bite small animals like rats, opossums and stray cats. Fleas can then spread the bacteria that cause typhus to other animals and humans.

    34. 34.

      eclare

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Cats give you their kills as a sign of affection.  And they do not “play” with their prey, they torture/tease them letting them think they are getting away.

      I have owned kitties since I was eight and love them.  Those are just the facts.

    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      Has anyone seen Roy Kent and his niece Phoebe? Last I heard, she wanted to a veterinarian for wild animals, and I hope she didn’t do this and catch the plague or something.

    40. 40.

      LAO

      @Alison Rose: you definitely do not want to meet my dog: she is both disgusting (killed 3 ground hogs) and is a licker. I tell her on the daily, it’s a good thing she’s so cute.

