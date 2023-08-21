(On the other hand: Another entry in the ‘why twitter will be missed’ file.)

Hi, ER Doc here. I can’t believe I have to say this but please do NOT perform mouth-to mouth on dead wild animals. https://t.co/beCb9t4kAR — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 19, 2023

Related: please do NOT perform mouth-to mouth on live wild animals — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 19, 2023

Tell all your friends about this — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 19, 2023

This is how pandemics get started — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 19, 2023

you only have one life. when you get to the end of it you won't remember all the dead wild animals you didn't perform mouth to mouth on but you'll remember the ones you did — flglmn (@flglmn) August 20, 2023





I can assure you, the bunny did not make it. — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 19, 2023

Nope. Did not survive. pic.twitter.com/2HDZIKyvWV — JC R WHIT, PhD (@JC99WHIT) August 19, 2023