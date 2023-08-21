Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Read of the Evening: Ronan Farrow Profiles Elon Musk

Read of the Evening: Ronan Farrow Profiles Elon Musk

24 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

From a quick read, there’s nothing in it that we haven’t previously known (and discussed — cue Adam’s Starlink Snowflake tales). But: RONAN FARROW PROFILE. In the NEW YORKER. For Our Very Serious Media, this moves Elmu’s various misdeeds from Is there, perhaps, a nasty smell coming from some odd corner?… to Which miscreant took a ketamine-fueled dump in the middle of the rug at our cocktail party?!?

“Elon Musk’s Shadow Rule: How the U.S. government came to rely on the tech billionaire—and is now struggling to rein him in”:

Last October, Colin Kahl, then the Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy at the Pentagon, sat in a hotel in Paris and prepared to make a call to avert disaster in Ukraine. A staffer handed him an iPhone—in part to avoid inviting an onslaught of late-night texts and colorful emojis on Kahl’s own phone. Kahl had returned to his room, with its heavy drapery and distant view of the Eiffel Tower, after a day of meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. A senior defense official told me that Kahl was surprised by whom he was about to contact: “He was, like, ‘Why am I calling Elon Musk?’ ”

The reason soon became apparent. “Even though Musk is not technically a diplomat or statesman, I felt it was important to treat him as such, given the influence he had on this issue,” Kahl told me. SpaceX, Musk’s space-exploration company, had for months been providing Internet access across Ukraine, allowing the country’s forces to plan attacks and to defend themselves. But, in recent days, the forces had found their connectivity severed as they entered territory contested by Russia. More alarmingly, SpaceX had recently given the Pentagon an ultimatum: if it didn’t assume the cost of providing service in Ukraine, which the company calculated at some four hundred million dollars annually, it would cut off access. “We started to get a little panicked,” the senior defense official, one of four who described the standoff to me, recalled. Musk “could turn it off at any given moment. And that would have real operational impact for the Ukrainians.”…

… That month, at a conference in Aspen attended by business and political figures, Musk even appeared to express support for Vladimir Putin. “He was onstage, and he said, ‘We should be negotiating. Putin wants peace—we should be negotiating peace with Putin,’ ” Reid Hoffman, who helped start PayPal with Musk, recalled. Musk seemed, he said, to have “bought what Putin was selling, hook, line, and sinker.” A week later, Musk tweeted a proposal for his own peace plan, which called for new referendums to redraw the borders of Ukraine, and granted Russia control of Crimea, the semi-autonomous peninsula recognized by most nations, including the United States, as Ukrainian territory. In later tweets, Musk portrayed as inevitable an outcome favoring Russia and attached maps highlighting eastern Ukrainian territories, some of which, he argued, “prefer Russia.” Musk also polled his Twitter followers about the plan. Millions responded, with about sixty per cent rejecting the proposal…

The senior defense official said, “We had a whole series of meetings internal to the department to try to figure out what we could do about this.” Musk’s singular role presented unfamiliar challenges, as did the government’s role as intermediary. “It wasn’t like we could hold him in breach of contract or something,” the official continued. The Pentagon would need to reach a contractual arrangement with SpaceX so that, at the very least, Musk “couldn’t wake up one morning and just decide, like, he didn’t want to do this anymore.” Kahl added, “It was kind of a way for us to lock in services across Ukraine. It could at least prevent Musk from turning off the switch altogether.”…

In the past twenty years, against a backdrop of crumbling infrastructure and declining trust in institutions, Musk has sought out business opportunities in crucial areas where, after decades of privatization, the state has receded. The government is now reliant on him, but struggles to respond to his risk-taking, brinkmanship, and caprice. Current and former officials from NASA, the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration told me that Musk’s influence had become inescapable in their work, and several of them said that they now treat him like a sort of unelected official. One Pentagon spokesman said that he was keeping Musk apprised of my inquiries about his role in Ukraine and would grant an interview with an official about the matter only with Musk’s permission. “We’ll talk to you if Elon wants us to,” he told me. In a podcast interview last year, Musk was asked whether he has more influence than the American government. He replied immediately, “In some ways.” Reid Hoffman told me that Musk’s attitude is “like Louis XIV: ‘L’état, c’est moi.’ ”…

Musk often talks about his science-fiction influences. Some have manifested in straightforward ways: he has connected his love of Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” novels, whose characters grapple with a mathematically precise prediction of their civilization’s collapse, to his obsession with insuring human survival beyond Earth. But some of Musk’s touchstones present ironies. He has said that his hero is Douglas Adams, the writer who skewered both the hyper-rich and the progress-at-any-cost ethos that Musk has come to embody. In the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” novels and radio plays, the latter of which were broadcast in South Africa during Musk’s childhood, a narcissistic playboy becomes the president of the galaxy, and Earth is demolished to make way for a space transit route…

[Murphy the Trickster God, Musk thinks the Vogons were the *heroes*… ]

… In 2000, X.com merged with a competing online-payments startup, Confinity, co-founded by the entrepreneur Peter Thiel. In events that have since become Silicon Valley lore, Musk and Thiel battled for control of the company. Various accounts apportion blame differently. Hoffman told me, citing the story as an example of Musk’s disingenuousness, that Musk had pushed for the merger by highlighting the leadership of his company’s seasoned executive, only to force out the executive and place himself in the top role. “A merger like this, you’re doing a marriage,” Hoffman said. “And it’s, like, ‘I was lying to you intensely while we were dating. Now that we’re married, let me tell you about the herpes.’ ” People who have worked with Musk often describe him as controlling. One said, “In the areas he wants to compete in, he has a very hard time sharing the spotlight, or not being the center of attention.” In the fall of 2000, another coup, executed while Musk was on a long-delayed honeymoon with Justine, overthrew Musk and installed Thiel as the company’s head. Two years later, eBay acquired the company, by then called PayPal, for $1.5 billion, making Musk, who remained the largest shareholder, fabulously wealthy…

In March, 2020, as pandemic lockdowns began, Musk e-mailed Tesla employees, telling them that he intended to violate orders and show up at work, and downplaying the significance of COVID-19. Soon after, he lost an initial fight to keep a factory in Alameda County—Tesla’s most productive in the U.S.—open. That April, after county officials extended shelter-in-place orders, Musk was on a conference call with outside financial analysts. His rhetoric became nakedly political, to an extent that would have been uncharacteristic just a few years earlier. “I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights,” he told the analysts, speaking of the lockdowns. “What the fuck?” he added. “It’s an outrage. An outrage. . . . This is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddam freedom.” The pandemic seems to have sparked a pronounced shift in Musk. The lockdowns represented an example of what Hoffman told me Musk considered to be a cardinal sin: “getting in the way of the mission.”…

  • Baud
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Jay
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • persistentillusion
  • RepubAnon
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WereBear
  • Yarrow

    24 Comments

    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I tried to read that New Yorker piece, because I generally like TNY and Farrow does good investigatory journalism but had to tap out after a couple ‘graphs.  I’m just so burnt out on reading/hearing about this arrogant, racist, transphobic asshole.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud: ​
       

      I can’t believe he chose Threads.

      People setting up professional accounts usually aren’t doing it based on the politics of the social media network they’re using. They’re picking based on what they think will get them the most exposure.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      So Threads now has web-based access. Wasn’t it app only for a while?

      ETA: Now I see you need the app to see more posts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yarrow

      @Baud:

      I can’t believe he chose Threads.

      Speaking of not-Twitter options, the right column here still has a section titled “Twitter/Spoutible” that lists accounts for front pagers. Twitter isn’t Twitter anymore. Is anyone using Spoutible? I don’t see people talking about it much the way I do Bluesky, Threads and Mastodon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      This, to me, was one of the under-the-radar keys to the article and to Musk:

       

      Some of Musk’s associates connected his erratic behavior to efforts to self-medicate. Musk, who says he now spends much of his time in a modest house in the wetlands of South Texas, near a SpaceX facility, confessed, in an interview last year, “I feel quite lonely.” He has said that his career consists of “great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress.” One close colleague told me, “His life just sucks. It’s so stressful. He’s just so dedicated to these companies. He goes to sleep and wakes up answering e-mails. Ninety-nine per cent of people will never know someone that obsessed, and with that high a tolerance for sacrifice in their personal life.”

      There is no doubt in my mind that he’s doing a worse job at his actual job(s) because of his commitment to what he calls hard-core working life. There’s little doubt that for all the privilege and luxury he commands his day to day existence is probably miserable. And it’s also clear that his response to that is to double down–and play the role he’s assigned himself as the center as well as a  master of the universe–which will drive more of the same, only more so.

      I have no sympathy: he’s making the same mistakes he’s made over and over again.  But it is a reminder that Silicon Valley culture is…catastrophic even on its own turf–as well as ferociously dangerous in its implications for the rest of us.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tom Levenson

      @Yarrow: I am on Bluesky and Mastodon and enjoy both. (More science engagement on Mastodon; more snark and good humored nastiness on Bluesky.) Never touched Spoutible and no one I know has suggested I follow them there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      I will always give Mr. Farrow a read. Thanks.

      Just a reminder that I invented a cocktail for Indictment Summer: the dark rum gimlet. I’ve had two the past few weeks. He’s up to 97 indictments last I heard. So the celebratory savoring looks well aspected.

      Knit a hat, plant a tree. Make a memory. I’ve been waiting for this since 1980.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Tom Levenson: ​

      He’s just so dedicated to these companies.

      Substitute “hellbent on destroying” for “just so dedicated to” and it fits the dude we know and loathe, much better.

      Read a bunch of new Musk ragegasm stories last week about his antics at Tesla, all of which were more outrageous than any I’d read previously, and the old stuff was quite awful. He should ride on one of those rocketships. Soon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @WereBear: I hope you’re not playing “have a cocktail each time he’s charged,” you could easily end up in a coma. Even “have a cocktail every time he’s indicted” is looking a little dangerous.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      Logo
      Tamie Wilson for US Congress (OH-4)
      @TamieUSCongress
      Aug 16
      Oh Jim:

      Don’t give legal advice, you aren’t qualified. You’re already a major embarrassment to Ohio, let’s not make it worse.

      You didn’t pass the bar exam after law school and playing fake lawyer in your Kangaroo committee hearings doesn’t cut it either.

      Your bluster and fake anger isn’t fooling anyone.

      EVERY witness who testified against Donald Trump before the Fulton County Grand Jury are REPUBLICANS – and he was indicted by a fair jury of his peers.

      You’re so full of it when you say Trump did “Nothing wrong?” Jim, Trump was not only indicted, but his name is mentioned 193 times in the indictment.

      You know what Trump did was wrong.

      What I think is really happening, Jim, is that you’re saying Trump did nothing wrong because you’re TERRIFIED you will be next:

      It was YOU who grabbed a bullhorn and declared the election was stolen. You repeated Trump’s election lies, and you were part of the same criminal conspiracy.

      You supported the insurrection and by doing so, you violated section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution.

      You and all your buddies who tried to help Trump steal the election should be expelled and should face justice just like Trump.

      Let me give you some friendly advice that might give you some peace of mind and may keep you out of jail if you are lucky.

      Since you claim to be a Christian, the first thing you need to do is, CONFESS! Confess to all of your indiscretions, all of them. And you know exactly what I’m talking about. You can start with OSU and January 6th, then resign. You need to hire a lawyer that can get you a plea bargain, you’re gonna need it.

      https://nitter.net/TamieUSCongress/status/1691962806289981574#m

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterDancer

      @Tom Levenson: Never touched Spoutible and no one I know has suggested I follow them there.

      I have accounts on Spoutible and Bluesky. I’d much rather post on Spoutible, given it’s ownership and focus on balancing a host of challenges, even if it had some early issues. Since Instagram locked me out from my account and the email aligned to it isn’t receiving emails, I doubt I’ll be on Threads anytime soon.

      I 1000% acknowledge that there’s far from a consensus on using Spoutible, or any service. So the above is just about my usage, not anyone else’s.

      That said: I say “much rather post on” because I have even less time for scouting/posting on those places than I do here. I don’t thin I’ve even posted once on either service, in fact, much less provide any bon mots of thoughtful content. I’ll get the accounts added to the sidebar if that changes!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WereBear

      @Baud: My wu wei is in conflict with the house of Zuckerberg.

      Facebook randomly doesn’t work, and my Instagram will let me post, but not leave comments, and now I’m locked out of Threads and it keeps saying they have sent me links and codes but they don’t. And each demands access to the other.

      I suspect they built one on top of another like MS-DOS mid-nineties and so nothing really works.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      At first, Musk appeared to have recently settled into the ‘self-medicating right-wing billionaire’ political niche— now it looks like he’s been there all along.  I agree it’s a good thing he’s a furriner.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Tom Levenson:

      There is no doubt in my mind that he’s doing a worse job at his actual job(s) because of his commitment to what he calls hard-core working life.

      There is a lot of doubt in my mind.  The man is a raging narcissist in a tech culture where hyperbolic exaggeration of everything they do is a success trait.  I think he factors hours of scrolling Twitter into his work hours.  A luxury vacation where you visit a business buddy in the process is a business trip and all hours worked.  Sexually harassing employees is definitely counted in working hours.

      On the other hand, I see no sign he actually has ‘hang out’ friends, because even for a tech bro he’s just too narcissistic.  So he’ll wake an employee in the middle of the night to yell at them or deliver an insane demand.  Sleeping at one of his companies is a minimal hardship, because he can do his goofing off there as well as anywhere, and there’s always someone handy to give orders to so his feels powerful.

      Reply

