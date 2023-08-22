Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Everybody saw this coming.

I was promised a recession.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Sorrow & Resilience Open Thread: President Biden in Maui

Sorrow & Resilience Open Thread: President Biden in Maui

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • Eolirin
  • J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • moonbat
  • Old School
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RevRick
  • Soprano2
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I wanted to see Biden and the dog but now I regret giving the RNC a click.

      ETA: I would have been on the ground giving the dog belly rubs.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      The front page of the AJC has a large picture of Maui with the headline Biden: We’ll help Maui for as long as it takes.    

      Next to it is a smaller column with the headline Trump to report to jail on Thursday. 

      Reply
    5. 5.

      moonbat

      @JPL: That’s a front page worth clipping.

      Anyone else pissed that suddenly news organizations are concerned about the conditions in the Fulton County Jail because a rich white man will have to step foot inside it’s doors? Where was the reporting when regular, run of the mill people were dying there?!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RevRick

      We — collectively— have done this. In 1896, when Svante Arrhenius discovered the greenhouse gas effect of carbon dioxide, he predicted that if we doubled the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, we would raise the average global temperature by five degrees.
      We have tapped the bounty in the basement, those fossil fuels that we use for producing electricity, powering our vehicles, and heating our homes, heedless of the consequences, and now nature is telling us what is going to happen.
      Because of warming temperatures, it has never gotten cold enough to kill off the pine bark beetles, leading to killing off vast areas of forest, creating a tinderbox in Canada. Hence the record wildfires. Because of warming temperatures, soils and grasses dry out, and storms get more intense, and droughts last longer. So, more fires and floods… and can famine be far behind?
      The GOP solution is extract more fossil fuels, let the world burn, and screw the kids and grandkids.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      The degree of destruction is just incredible.  40mph winds turn a wildfire into a blast furnace.

      I REEELY hope a big chunk of that tree survives.  Glad they have an arborist on it.

      And I’m sure that, were this a town in Kentucky or Idaho or someplace, there would already be some country-music artist crooning out some extended whine about the gummint abandoning the town and leaving the residents to die in the rubble, and it would be getting angry airplay all over right-wing media.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Distracted by dogs?  Wait until these yahoos find out who the real ruler of the White House is (hint:  rhymes with “pillow”).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: When folks turn over fascist-kook rocks to take a look at the creepy-crawlies beneath, it seems like the Claremont Institute keeps coming up. And they’re fancy-schmancy lawyers and academics! “Think tank” my ass!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      @OzarkHillbilly: Let em find out – no better way to teach women’s health I suppose than to realize that all the support network for women will dry up.

      Idaho the land of religious cults and exploiters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      @moonbat:  Locally they have covered the conditions of the jail, and Senator Ossoff has been a leader in trying to get improvement.   The federal government is also looking into the conditions of the jail.   trump is supposedly a germaphobe so he must be very concerned.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: We really need to figure out how to dismantle the right’s influence networks. Even things like the book banning wave and the anti trans panic are being orchestrated and executed by a surprisingly small number of people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bill Arnold

      @RevRick:

      So, more fires and floods… and can famine be far behind?

      Agriculture depends on predictable weather.
      Irrigation can paper over some of the precipitation variability, for a little while.
      So yeah, mass famines are in humanity’s near (next several decades) future. Many adaptations to food production/consumption/efficiency are possible, with international will. Moves towards reducing GHG emissions will be far more important, though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @OzarkHillbilly@Betty Cracker@Eolirin: It is indeed a small number of very clever, mostly wealthy operators (think Rupert Murdoch), some of whom are True Believers but most of whom are merely sociopathic grifters.  But I don’t think it would do much good trying to go after them, since as OzarkHillbilly observes, it’s a target-rich environment.  Their audience WANTS to hear and buy and believe this stuff.  The operators aren’t convincing people; they’re validating them.  And if you take one out, there are a dozen others who will crawl all over each other to get the empty chair because a lot of ’em make bank.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      AP Fact Check: What Did Not Cause the Maui Wildfires

      I’ve heard that telling people with a crazy conspiracy theory “I see you’ve fallen for the coverup — it’s really aliens” sometimes gets them to shut up, but I have no personal experience.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @cain:

      It has seemed, she says, like a willful act on the part of lawmakers to fail to understand the repercussions on the laws they have enacted. The impact that falls most heavily on women and families, and particularly on those who don’t have a lot of money or power.

      Because the poor and powerless are always the ones to die.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @bbleh: The networks themselves need to be dismantled. I’m not talking about going after people individually. Some of this is policy changes, like higher taxation and enforcement so there’s less money for them to dump into propping up these initiatives. Some is legislative and judicial, reversing the way the first ammendment has been weaponized, limiting politicial spending, etc

      And most importantly better transparency laws.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Eolirin: 100%. Political spending limits probably need to happen first because these fat cats will just buy people off to prevent action on the other items. Sure seems like an impossibly heavy lift though, now that the Leo Court has equated piles of cash with speech. So court reform first?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.