President Biden viewed the devastation caused by the fires that ripped through the western part of Maui, seeing the hollowed homes, structures and singed trees left behind by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. pic.twitter.com/JjyE9IWos0 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2023

Maui County Mayor Bissen: "I wanted to say how responsive the President has been. He called yesterday. I asked for the help that we needed." "And within two hours one of his cabinet members called me back to answer my question. So, we've been getting all the help that we need." pic.twitter.com/v8waWEO0qJ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 21, 2023

This recovery will be long and challenging. But we’ll continue to be on the ground, providing support to the people of Hawai’i for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/mPJK8P0Sh5 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 21, 2023

Along the Biden motorcade route in Lahaina pic.twitter.com/ZDhNtOA1dS — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 21, 2023





If you don't get distracted by dogs you have a heart of stone. But more to the point it's a search and rescue dog and he's asking if they have boots because the ground gets hot (which is 100% true), so maybe shut up on this one? https://t.co/5ndgjTfn18 — Numbersmuncher (lol I'm not paying $8 for a check) (@NumbersMuncher) August 22, 2023

President Biden, referencing a nearby historic banyan tree that is still standing, and has become a symbol of hope in rebuilding. “Fire cannot reach its roots. That’s Maui. That’s America.” pic.twitter.com/cc9lUpHQCE — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 21, 2023

I’ve never identified with tree more than I do in this moment tbh. https://t.co/FKhg2Auq7o — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 21, 2023