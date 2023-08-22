Optional soundtrack for post:



Live from Fulton County, Georgia, via CNN:

Ex-Trump attorney John Eastman, a co-defendant in the Georgia 2020 election case, surrenders John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on plots to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, has surrendered on Georgia state charges stemming from the racketeering case. Eastman is an alleged co-conspirator in the racketeering case that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought against the former president and co-defendants accused of participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s election. Eastman was indicted by a grand jury on eight other counts in addition to the RICO charge. Eastman devised and promoted a six-step plan for Pence to overturn Biden’s election victory while presiding over the Electoral College certification on January 6. He also urged Georgia state lawmakers to appoint fake GOP electors to replace the legitimate slate of Democratic electors. A bipartisan array of legal scholars have said Eastman’s schemes were unconstitutional.

Seeing this indicted co-conspirator booked is especially gratifying because Eastman wasn’t a bit-player among the grubby MAGA rabble who tried to overthrow the government. He’s a fancy Federalist Society law professor at a wingnut university. He once clerked for Crooked Clarence and practiced at a white-shoe law firm. He’s a senior fellow at the tweedy fascist society known as the Claremont Institute.

Eastman gave an interview a few weeks back to a Claremont Institute colleague. It was ill-advised because Eastman basically admitted his role in the coup attempt, which probably won’t help his case at the upcoming trial. Here’s an excerpt of Josh Marshall’s remarks on that interview:

In a way I admire Eastman for coming clean. I don’t know whether he sees the writing on the wall and figures he might as well lay his argument out there or whether his grad school political theory pretensions and pride got the better of him and led him to state openly this indefensible truth. Either way he’s done it and not in any way that’s retrievable as a slip of the tongue. They knew it was a coup and they justified it to themselves in those terms. He just told us. They believed they were justified in trying to overthrow the government, whether because of OSHA chair size regulations or drag queens or, more broadly, because the common herd of us don’t understand the country’s “founding principles” the way Eastman and his weirdo clique do. But they did it. He just admitted it. And now they’re going to face the consequences.

Eastman’s justification for the coup was that Biden’s election posed an intolerable threat to the republic, so they moved to overturn the results on the same principle that the founders used to overthrow British rule in the Revolutionary War. But as Marshall points out, the existing government will try to stop you from overthrowing it, and if you don’t win, you’re toast.

The founders knew that. That’s why at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Benjamin Franklin remarked, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

The founders won their war and achieved independence. Eastman and his motley crew of buffoons lost, so they’re surrendering one by one at the Fulton County Jail and will be tried for conspiracy. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Open thread!