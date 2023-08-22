Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Surrender! (Open Thread)

Optional soundtrack for post:

Live from Fulton County, Georgia, via CNN:

Ex-Trump attorney John Eastman, a co-defendant in the Georgia 2020 election case, surrenders 

John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on plots to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, has surrendered on Georgia state charges stemming from the racketeering case.

Eastman is an alleged co-conspirator in the racketeering case that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought against the former president and co-defendants accused of participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s election. Eastman was indicted by a grand jury on eight other counts in addition to the RICO charge.

Eastman devised and promoted a six-step plan for Pence to overturn Biden’s election victory while presiding over the Electoral College certification on January 6. He also urged Georgia state lawmakers to appoint fake GOP electors to replace the legitimate slate of Democratic electors. A bipartisan array of legal scholars have said Eastman’s schemes were unconstitutional.

Seeing this indicted co-conspirator booked is especially gratifying because Eastman wasn’t a bit-player among the grubby MAGA rabble who tried to overthrow the government. He’s a fancy Federalist Society law professor at a wingnut university. He once clerked for Crooked Clarence and practiced at a white-shoe law firm. He’s a senior fellow at the tweedy fascist society known as the Claremont Institute.

Eastman gave an interview a few weeks back to a Claremont Institute colleague. It was ill-advised because Eastman basically admitted his role in the coup attempt, which probably won’t help his case at the upcoming trial. Here’s an excerpt of Josh Marshall’s remarks on that interview:

In a way I admire Eastman for coming clean. I don’t know whether he sees the writing on the wall and figures he might as well lay his argument out there or whether his grad school political theory pretensions and pride got the better of him and led him to state openly this indefensible truth. Either way he’s done it and not in any way that’s retrievable as a slip of the tongue. They knew it was a coup and they justified it to themselves in those terms. He just told us. They believed they were justified in trying to overthrow the government, whether because of OSHA chair size regulations or drag queens or, more broadly, because the common herd of us don’t understand the country’s “founding principles” the way Eastman and his weirdo clique do. But they did it. He just admitted it. And now they’re going to face the consequences.

Eastman’s justification for the coup was that Biden’s election posed an intolerable threat to the republic, so they moved to overturn the results on the same principle that the founders used to overthrow British rule in the Revolutionary War. But as Marshall points out, the existing government will try to stop you from overthrowing it, and if you don’t win, you’re toast.

The founders knew that. That’s why at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Benjamin Franklin remarked, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

The founders won their war and achieved independence. Eastman and his motley crew of buffoons lost, so they’re surrendering one by one at the Fulton County Jail and will be tried for conspiracy. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      eversor

      No, you got a fact wrong.  Eastman’s reason was the same as Barr’s and Alito’s.  Which is that any liberal winning is a mortal threat to Christianity and it’s natural order and thus anything is allowed because Christianity.  It’s Christianity, every fucking time.  Deal with that or give the fuck up.

    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      This is hardly a political or legal observation of great insight…but…..Eastman is only 63 years old.  Look at him!  Being a reactionary, election-denying conservative insurrectionist ages you faster than chain smoking in the desert sun.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      CNN reported that Scott Hall was the first to surrender.

      ETA:  I didn’t even remember who he was because he is local. Sounds like he wasn’t one of the planners, he was one of the doers.

      CNN  

      The first of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election case turned himself in at the Fulton County jail on Tuesday, a process that will be an early signal around how other surrenders are handled.

      Scott Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.
      . . .

      Hall is facing seven charges, including the racketeering count that’s central to Willis’ prosecution, as well as several charges stemming from the Coffee County allegations.

      He spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County election office when voting systems were breached in January 2021. The breach was connected to efforts by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists to find voter fraud. Hall was captured on surveillance video at the office, on the day of the breach. He testified before the grand jury in the Fulton County case and acknowledged that he gained access to a voting machine.

    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Here’s an excerpt from a response I just wrote to our local Trump-humping newspaper:

      My wife noted that in recent weeks the {paper’s name withheld} has been running a lot of Letters to the Editor decrying somebody named Hunter Biden and his nefarious father, Joe. Seems like there’s something out there that desperate Republican politicians and their supporters need to change the subject about.

      Wonder why? I read the letters and was amused by how ridiculous they were, and a quick online check through White Pages online revealed that they were all written by men in their 70s and 80s. Here’s a newsflash to those guys: the future of this country isn’t dependent on elderly, reactionary Republicans pining to live in the 1950s (or is it the 1850s?).

      I was never ashamed or embarrassed to be an American until an imbecile named Donald Trump showed up one day. He rode down a golden escalator in a tacky tower paid for by his criminal, tax cheating, slumlord father, and he ranted to the world about how much he hated all people who weren’t born rich and white, like him. He pledged to build a “great wall” on the southern border and promised that Mexico would pay for it. Were millions of people actually stupid enough to believe that? Suffice it to say no such wall was ever built; just another of the many scams and swindles for which the Trump family is known.

    13. 13.

      P Thomas

      And, comically, his “California Bar” trial resumes today after starting in June, and then being “on hiatus” for two months. The California Bar Association has shown itself to be astonishingly corrupt. Any search for “corrupt California State Bar” will bring you all sorts of horror stories.
      https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/girardi-probe-reveals-an-internally-corrupt-california-state-bar
      Why in the world would the California Bar continue this charade, and simply pull this guys law license,  proves how corrupt it really is. You can steal money from clients for years, or you can steal the whole country! What do we care!
      https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-08-22/john-eastman-bar-trial-resumes-after-trump-indictment

    15. 15.

      Marmot

      John Eastman going to prison is right up there with seeing Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes get it. Maybe more so. It’s hard to imagine being so corrupt as Eastman.

    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      @Alison Rose: His maniacal followers aren’t enough to win diddly. That was proven in 2018, 2020 and 2022. He needs a lot of “moderate” Republican *voters* (aka independents) and even some corporate Ds to vote for him to win. Biden doesn’t have the extreme headwinds of Hillary and the media’s done their best to generate them.

    19. 19.

      p.a.

      One thing I have pointed out to any tRumpists I might still have the misfortune to deal with: Donald tRump has been a piece of shit his whole life- when he was a registered Democrat, or unaffiliated, or Independent, or whatever.  Only Rethugs are degenerate enough to put him in a position of authority over, well anything.

    23. 23.

      ArchTeryx

      @Alison Rose: Sadly yeah, it’s the maniacs that vote in primaries because so few are motivated to do that. If independents started showing up to R primaries, it would be a much more even race, but that isn’t going to happen.

    24. 24.

      kindness

      The Claremont Institute….another crazy right wing group that only likes ‘democracy’ so long as they call all the shots their way.  Someone needs to tell those folk they’re using the term democracy wrong.  Cue Princess Bride:  I don’t think the term means what you think it does.

    25. 25.

      RevRick

      @Almost Retired: He’s going to learn that there is no Constitutional right to insurrections. Article 1 and the 2nd Amendment declare that Congress has the power to call forth a militia to suppress domestic insurrections.

