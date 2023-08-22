Campbell Soup recently acquired Rao’s Specialty Foods, makers of high-end marinara, pasta products, etc. The soup giant has vowed not to meddle with Rao’s recipes. Here’s an excerpt from an article in The Atlantic about the deal:

“We will not touch the sauce,” Mark Clouse, Campbell’s CEO, reportedly vowed. And as long as the sauce keeps tasting good, consumers will probably not notice or care about its new ownership. “Most people have no idea what kind of corporate structure exists above the products they buy,” Amanda (Mull, consumerism reporter for The Atlantic) told me. “As long as they feel like they’re getting what they expect and what they paid for, then I don’t think most of them want to know.”

The article’s author, Lora Kelley, swears by Rao’s and reports having a few jars in her kitchen. We like Rao’s well enough and will pick it up when there’s a BOGO deal, but our go-to jarred marinara is Mezzetta’s Italian Plum Tomato, which is cheaper than Rao’s but better, in our opinion.

Homemade sauce is better still. I’ve used this pasta pomodoro recipe countless times to good effect when we lack tomatoes from the garden to make a sauce. It features a big can of whole San Marzano tomatoes and other ingredients that we usually have on hand, plus some patience.

Best of all is my half-Italian mother-in-law’s sauce recipe. There’s nothing fancy about it at all, but it’s amazing, and everyone in the family loves it. She’s showed me exactly how to make it more than once, and I’ve documented the process in detail, but mine never turns out as good as hers.

It’s a bit early for tomato sauce here on the East Coast, but it’s a more pleasant topic than politics. Got any sauce boss tips to share?

Otherwise, open thread — for all topics, including politics.