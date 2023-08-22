Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Thread: Boss of the Sauce

Squishable Morning Thread: Boss of the Sauce

Campbell Soup recently acquired Rao’s Specialty Foods, makers of high-end marinara, pasta products, etc. The soup giant has vowed not to meddle with Rao’s recipes. Here’s an excerpt from an article in The Atlantic about the deal:

“We will not touch the sauce,” Mark Clouse, Campbell’s CEO, reportedly vowed. And as long as the sauce keeps tasting good, consumers will probably not notice or care about its new ownership. “Most people have no idea what kind of corporate structure exists above the products they buy,” Amanda (Mull, consumerism reporter for The Atlantic) told me. “As long as they feel like they’re getting what they expect and what they paid for, then I don’t think most of them want to know.”

The article’s author, Lora Kelley, swears by Rao’s and reports having a few jars in her kitchen. We like Rao’s well enough and will pick it up when there’s a BOGO deal, but our go-to jarred marinara is Mezzetta’s Italian Plum Tomato, which is cheaper than Rao’s but better, in our opinion.

Homemade sauce is better still. I’ve used this pasta pomodoro recipe countless times to good effect when we lack tomatoes from the garden to make a sauce. It features a big can of whole San Marzano tomatoes and other ingredients that we usually have on hand, plus some patience.

Best of all is my half-Italian mother-in-law’s sauce recipe. There’s nothing fancy about it at all, but it’s amazing, and everyone in the family loves it. She’s showed me exactly how to make it more than once, and I’ve documented the process in detail, but mine never turns out as good as hers.

It’s a bit early for tomato sauce here on the East Coast, but it’s a more pleasant topic than politics. Got any sauce boss tips to share?

Otherwise, open thread — for all topics, including politics.

    8Comments

    5. 5.

      oldster

      Tip #1:

      Never show your daughter-in-law exactly how you do it.

      This tip has been handed down for generations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kristine

      Tried a Rao’s sauce once. I honestly can’t figure out what the fuss is about.

      I bought a bag of their dried pasta to see what it’s like. I’ve tried Little Italy in the Bronx dried pasta and it’s imo pretty good.

      Also imo, Talenti’s gelato went downhill after Unilever bought them. Not optimistic about Rao’s chances. The search will be on for “cheaper ingredients that taste just as good all our taste testers said so.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Honus

      Oliverio’s, Clarksburg, West Virginia. I stop at their little grocery store over across the bridge and buy a case of it when I’m there, along with some of their frozen store made sausage.  Occasionally the Kroger here in Charlottesville would have it, but not for a few years now.

      Reply

