Updated 4:32pm, USA Today, “Mark Meadows seeks to delay surrender, asks federal court to block his Georgia arrest”:

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff who was indicted in Georgia with Donald Trump, filed an urgent request Tuesday for a federal court to block his arrest while deciding whether to move his case from state to federal court. The move came after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis refused to grant an extension to his scheduled surrender by noon Friday. Meadows had argued in his lawsuit that he should be immune from Fulton County charges because the allegations covered allegations that were part of his duties as a federal official. If the case is moved to federal court, Meadows argued the charges should be dismissed. Another defendant, Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, has also made this argument… Meadows argued in his filing that U.S. District Judge Steve Jones could either move the case urgently to federal court or to prohibit Willis from arresting him. Jones declined Aug. 16, a day after Meadows filed his lawsuit, to immediately rule in his favor. Willis is scheduled to reply Wednesday to Meadows’ and Clark’s filings…

To further complicate the scenario, it was just this morning that HuffPost reported “‘Sung Like A Canary’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Names Trump Insider Who Flipped”:

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said there’s one name Donald Trump needs to fear as the criminal cases against him move forward: Mark Meadows. “I served with Mark Meadows. I know Mark Meadows,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday. “And I believe today that Mark Meadows has sung like a canary already.” Meadows was Trump’s White House chief of staff for much of his final year in office, and was in that role as Trump worked feverishly to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Jolly said Meadows isn’t “somebody who wants to go to prison for Donald Trump.”

Meadows has been largely silent in public for months, was barely mentioned in the Jan. 6 indictment against Trump, and has reportedly delivered damaging information when questioned. That’s led many to speculate that he’s flipped. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said earlier this month that Meadows “has all the looks of a cooperating witness” and could deliver some of the “worst testimony” against the former president given how involved he was. But Meadows was also among the 19 people indicted in the Georgia election interference case, which some believe is an indication to the contrary. “I don’t think he’s flipped,” former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on “This Week” on Sunday. “We have a situation in which he has been charged in the Georgia case and it’s unlikely that you’re charged and defendant in one case, but you flipped in a related case.”…

Is it still considered ‘flipping’ when a perp steps on his own tongue, trying to keep various narratives aligned while pleasing every other participant and still inflating his own importance?

Because in my opinion, that’s how Mark Meadows would be most likely to end up getting himself, and the bigger fish he trawled after, sent up the river.

Earlier snippets, demonstrating how much Meadows wanted everyone to know he was In the Room When It Happened:

