Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Mark Meadows, Going Through Some Things

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Mark Meadows, Going Through Some Things

In response to…

Updated 4:32pm, USA Today, “Mark Meadows seeks to delay surrender, asks federal court to block his Georgia arrest”:

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff who was indicted in Georgia with Donald Trump, filed an urgent request Tuesday for a federal court to block his arrest while deciding whether to move his case from state to federal court.

The move came after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis refused to grant an extension to his scheduled surrender by noon Friday.

Meadows had argued in his lawsuit that he should be immune from Fulton County charges because the allegations covered allegations that were part of his duties as a federal official. If the case is moved to federal court, Meadows argued the charges should be dismissed.

Another defendant, Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, has also made this argument…

Meadows argued in his filing that U.S. District Judge Steve Jones could either move the case urgently to federal court or to prohibit Willis from arresting him. Jones declined Aug. 16, a day after Meadows filed his lawsuit, to immediately rule in his favor.

Willis is scheduled to reply Wednesday to Meadows’ and Clark’s filings…

To further complicate the scenario, it was just this morning that HuffPost reported “‘Sung Like A Canary’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Names Trump Insider Who Flipped”:

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said there’s one name Donald Trump needs to fear as the criminal cases against him move forward: Mark Meadows.

“I served with Mark Meadows. I know Mark Meadows,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday. “And I believe today that Mark Meadows has sung like a canary already.”

Meadows was Trump’s White House chief of staff for much of his final year in office, and was in that role as Trump worked feverishly to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Jolly said Meadows isn’t “somebody who wants to go to prison for Donald Trump.”

Meadows has been largely silent in public for months, was barely mentioned in the Jan. 6 indictment against Trump, and has reportedly delivered damaging information when questioned.

That’s led many to speculate that he’s flipped.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said earlier this month that Meadows “has all the looks of a cooperating witness” and could deliver some of the “worst testimony” against the former president given how involved he was.

But Meadows was also among the 19 people indicted in the Georgia election interference case, which some believe is an indication to the contrary.

“I don’t think he’s flipped,” former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on “This Week” on Sunday. “We have a situation in which he has been charged in the Georgia case and it’s unlikely that you’re charged and defendant in one case, but you flipped in a related case.”…

(Full MSNBC video at the link.)

Is it still considered ‘flipping’ when a perp steps on his own tongue, trying to keep various narratives aligned while pleasing every other participant and still inflating his own importance?

Because in my opinion, that’s how Mark Meadows would be most likely to end up getting himself, and the bigger fish he trawled after, sent up the river.

Earlier snippets, demonstrating how much Meadows wanted everyone to know he was In the Room When It Happened:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      patrick II

      Jolly said Meadows isn’t “somebody who wants to go to prison for Donald Trump.”

      A good way to avoid that would be to not commit crimes for Donald Trump.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: Why are government officials doing anything election related in the first place?

      Why wouldn’t a billionaire who’s “losing money” by graciously doing us a favor by serving as our president not want to just go back to making big bucks and heckling from the sidelines on social media?

      So many questions…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Given reporting on the subject and remarks by actually knowledgeable people — Wheeler, Bharara, et al — I’m kinda skeptical of assertions by one former wingnut Congress-critter and one deeply corrupt former Governor.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if the federal court gives him until after the Monday hearing … and THEN tells him to get his ass to Fulton County.  But y’never know, and in any case it’s great entertainment!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Yuscil Taveras, who worked as the IT director at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly retracted his court testimony from the retention of government documents case and implicated Trump in obstruction of justice after dumping his Trump PAC-funded lawyer, according to a new court filing.

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/crime/mar-a-lago-tech-director-retracts-testimony-reportedly-implicates-trump-in-obstruction-of-justice/

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @Baud: pretty sure I read somewhere that this is considered one of the crucial flaws in Meadows’s attempt to get the case moved to Federal court.  Perhaps it’s arguable that, as CoS, Meadows would be tangentially involved in political matters — arranging schedules, managing the flow of paperwork, working out conflicts with governmental duties — but ain’t no way taking an ACTIVE ROLE in campaign activities (as which I would say planning an insurrection in support of an autogolpe qualifies) could be considered part of his duties as a Federal official (and depending on when & where it occurred, might even be a violation of the Hatch Act).

      Jayzus what a bunch of WEASELS.  Rabid ones.  Starting at the very top.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Albatrossity

      @Baud:

      Why are government officials doing anything election related in the first place?

      Maybe because confessing to Hatch Act violations carries less of a penalty than a racketeering conviction?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      smith

      In other Mark Meadows news, FTFNYT confirmed what we’ve suspected, that Meadows is cooperating with Jack Smith. However, they describe it as a strategy to provide limited information as a “neutral” witness, neither for the defense nor the prosecution. They imply there hasn’t been a formal deal. IANAL, and really can’t figure out from this whether Meadows expects to escape federal prosecution for his role in the coup. There will be a firestorm if he does.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      @bbleh: Even more than that, elections are run by the states. Why would a federal official have any role at all in the mechanics of a state function?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      side note: this is just what passes for normal these days

      ho hum, Fox ‘News”, just casually looking for the Republican nominee to support

      This account of how the sit-down between Trump and Carlson came to be is based on interviews with half a dozen current and former Fox News employees and Trump advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the relationship between the two men.

      For Trump, the interview allows him the chance to steal the spotlight away from lower-polling rivals even as he stays off the stage of the RNC-sponsored debate. It also is a not-so-subtle jab at Fox, the network that helped build his political career but has lately been shopping for another Republican candidate to unofficially back in the presidential primary.

      Fox = Murdoch, but yeah.

      Wasn’t President Obama needled multiple times for noting that Fox ‘News’ is anything but?

      I had no idea a ‘news’ network was allowed to go out shopping for a candidate to back.

      IOKIYAR applies to networks, too.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Van Buren

      Seems to imply that some DO want to go to prison for TFG.

      Whatever float your boat, no kink shaming, etc., etc.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @smith: and indeed that’s one of the other points I read somewhere about.  On this particular one it was said he’s going for the Nuremberg Defense: oh I was just setting up calls and arranging things with people cuz the boss told me to, and my federal job is doing that for the boss.  But the problem is as you point out: the boss got no business doing that and you oughta know it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: this is why I’m kinda interested in the tack the Fox “moderators” take at the “debate.”  Are they gonna push the candidates to dis Trump?  Do they maybe already have one or two they’re interested in giving the spotlight?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      The battle for bronze.

      Eight Republicans have qualified for the party’s first 2024 presidential primary debate Wednesday night, the Republican National Committee announced Monday evening.

       

      The list includes North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      Have y’all heard about Pillow Guy’s latest insane scheme to stop the ghost of Hugo Chavez from slithering through the internet to flip tabulations in voting machines? It defies brief summary, but basically, he says he’s deploying special internet connection-sniffing DRONES to every polling place and a deranged army of volunteers to cry foul when a connection is detected.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Remember when Rashida Tlaib called Meadows racist behavior out and he started to cry:

      Tempers flared between progressive Rashida Tlaib and conservative Mark Meadows on Wednesday after the freshman Democrat denounced a move by Meadows to use a black administration employee as ‘a prop’ to prove that President Donald Trump is not racist at a hearing.

      ***

      Tlaib said. “And it is insensitive that some would even say — the fact that some would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber in this committee is alone racist in itself.”

      Meadows immediately fought back, speaking over Tlaib to request her comments be stricken from the record.

      “Mr. Chairman I ask that her words be taken down!” Meadows said, calling out to Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who is black. “The rules are clear!”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      @Baud: Here’s hoping someone asks Asa (who?) Hutchinson about his comments that TFG might be ineligible to hold office under the 14th Amendment.

      “I’m not even sure he’s qualified to be the next president of the United States,” Hutchinson said of Trump. “And so you can’t be asking us to support somebody that’s not perhaps even qualified under our Constitution. And I’m referring to the 14th Amendment. A number of legal scholars said that he is disqualified because of his actions on January 6.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: One thing I’m thoroughly enjoying about the Trump 2024 shit-show is the exquisite discomfort and mortal peril of the RNC and Fox News. I hope Ronna R. McDaniel and Rupert Murdoch wake up screaming, “You knew damn well I was a snake before you let me in!” every night.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      geg6

      @smith:

      I read that Christie “finessed” the question by saying he expected that Trump wouldn’t be the nominee and that he’d probably be in jail, so he could answer yes honestly.
      Pull the other one Chris.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gravenstone

      @Wyatt Salamanca: after dumping his Trump PAC-funded lawyer

      Wonder what the final total number of lawyers who decided to throw away their own careers by giving unethical/illegal advice to their clients in furtherance of Trump’s wishes will end up being?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @smith: a strategy [for Meadows] to provide limited information as a “neutral” witness

      Trump doesn’t recognize neutral, and any evidence against him would be betrayal. I predict that in a few months we’ll hear about Meadows begging Smith to let him testify in exchange for life imprisonment, far away from the enraged cultists.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      I am guessing the ketchup at MarALago is kept under lock and key and only in packets, only to be dispensed by waitstaff for TFG.  The walls are closing in. I would feel bad for him but he’s such an asshole I just cannot feel even a tiny but of sympathy for him.

      Reply

