Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen says Sen. Tuberville's hold on military promotions is irresponsible and further politicizing the military. https://t.co/yF8yrKXbS2

Steve Benen, at MSNBC — “Dem senator: Tuberville made a ‘smoking gun confession’ on blockade”:

… Originally, his defense related to abortion policy. Now the coach-turned-politician is pretending to understand the military, justifying his blockade by suggesting there’s no real need to promote these decorated military officers.

Indeed, as Pentagon officials have made clear that senator’s antics are currently undermining his own country’s military, the Republican has left little doubt that he doesn’t care about the consequences of his blockade.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed tends to be one of Capitol Hill’s most understated voices, but the Rhode Island Democrat issued a statement on Friday making clear that he was not pleased with Tuberville’s latest rhetoric.

“Senator Tuberville’s shocking admission that he ‘doesn’t care if they promote anybody’ is a smoking gun confession,” Reed said in a written statement.

“How can any U.S. senator not care about the promotions of honorable, hardworking military leaders who have dedicated their lives and careers to service?” the chairman added. “These are the best of the best and they risk their lives to defend our freedoms. Everyone should care and I hope Senator Tuberville will rethink his indifference and retract his statement.”

He has not retracted his statement.

Around the same time, Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed hope that Senate Republicans will eventually “get their colleague … to end his blockade.” The Virginia Democrat added that he believes there will come a point at which GOP senators “will not enable this destructive behavior” any longer.

Tuberville turned to social media soon after with a two-word response: “Good luck.”