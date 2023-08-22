Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

(More) Repub Venality Open Thread: Senator ‘Traitor’ Tuberville

Traitor Tuberville - STOCKPILE

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 

Steve Benen, at MSNBC“Dem senator: Tuberville made a ‘smoking gun confession’ on blockade”:

Originally, his defense related to abortion policy. Now the coach-turned-politician is pretending to understand the military, justifying his blockade by suggesting there’s no real need to promote these decorated military officers.

Indeed, as Pentagon officials have made clear that senator’s antics are currently undermining his own country’s military, the Republican has left little doubt that he doesn’t care about the consequences of his blockade.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed tends to be one of Capitol Hill’s most understated voices, but the Rhode Island Democrat issued a statement on Friday making clear that he was not pleased with Tuberville’s latest rhetoric.

“Senator Tuberville’s shocking admission that he ‘doesn’t care if they promote anybody’ is a smoking gun confession,” Reed said in a written statement.

“How can any U.S. senator not care about the promotions of honorable, hardworking military leaders who have dedicated their lives and careers to service?” the chairman added. “These are the best of the best and they risk their lives to defend our freedoms. Everyone should care and I hope Senator Tuberville will rethink his indifference and retract his statement.”

He has not retracted his statement.

Around the same time, Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed hope that Senate Republicans will eventually “get their colleague … to end his blockade.” The Virginia Democrat added that he believes there will come a point at which GOP senators “will not enable this destructive behavior” any longer.

Tuberville turned to social media soon after with a two-word response: “Good luck.


‘Course, Coach Tommy’s been pretty busy with his day-trading sideline…

LEST WE FORGET:

      Alison Rose

      Some military guys need to get Tatertown in a backroom and kick the shit out of him until he agrees to stop this nonsense. No one dipshit in Congress should have all this power.

      kindness

      There are several Senate ‘traditions’ that need to change.  Unanimous consent is one.  The filibuster is another.  Otherwise we’ll never have a functional democratic republic again

      In a more polite era, these traditions might have worked.  Now they are quaint ideas shown not to work in this era.

      piratedan

      almost makes you wonder if the Alabama Senate seat could be in play with this kind of public douchebaggery.

       

      Would be fun to see every GOP guest being questioned on this during their usual meet the GOP Sunday morning shows….

      Mai Naem mobileI

      Alabamanians chose this crooked traitor over Doug Jones. Thom Hartman says Tuberville is pulling this crap so that if TFG wins in 2024 he gets to appoint MAgat generals who will follow his orders.

      rikyrah

      Democrats need to make him the poster child for hurting the military. There need to be ads on him not only in Alabama, but in every swing state. That the GOP doesn’t care about our military. They should go around asking every Republican in the Senate and record their non-answers. Esp, every GOP Senator up for re-election in 2024

      laura

      My God, this is so UnAmerican, I am left without words. It’s shocking eventhough I knew this was about hollowing out military leadership and nothing to do with reproductive healthcare of our military members.

      Ksmiami

      Schumer needs to pave over him yesterday and Biden should start shutting bases in AL. Fuck the Republican traitor trash. Enough.

      Carlo Graziani

      Everybody understands that the Senate GOP is 100% behind Tuberville’s hold on military promotions, right?
      He couldn’t maintain it this long if they didn’t support him.

      This part I’m a bit skeptical of. Tuberville is tying all Senate Republicans to the lethally toxic abortion politics that many of them wish could be backburnered before the election. Their chances of running re-election campaigns that don’t turn into referenda on women’s choice go through the Senate GOP shutting this motherfucker down. I make it even odds that they’ll do exactly that, and call it “patriotism.”

      Mike in NC

      They need to get the attention of this shit-eating idiot. Suggest to the media that Alabama has too many military bases.

      I’m old enough to remember reading MAD Magazine where they spelled ALABAMA and all of the “A”s were drawn as KKK hoods.

      Redshift

      @kindness:

      In a more polite era, these traditions might have worked.

      In more polite eras, the filibuster was used to “politely” protect slavery after it was accidentally invented and to “politely” defend Jim Crow against civil rights.

      It’s nearly always been a bad tradition used to defend terrible things. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a fine movie, but in terms of how government works, it’s pure propaganda.

      Carlo Graziani

      @laura:  Yeah. Right up to the point in August 2024 where Democratic Senate PACs start airing commercials showing Senator X’s face juxtaposed to Tuberville’s, while the voiceover explains that these two are so anti-choice that they are willing to undermine US military readiness to take away women’s rights to take care of their own bodies.

      I give it until next October at the outside, before the waxing flop sweat that the Senate GOP is developing over abortion politics stampedes them into shutting him down.

      dmsilev

      @kindness: This is blatant enough that it might actually push some Senators into wanting to change the rules. Very sadly, the D majority is thin enough that doing so, even under a ‘majority rules, suck it up’ approach (aka ‘the nuclear option’), we’d need pretty much the entire caucus, including Manchin and or Sinema, to want to do so.

      Still, eroding the so-called grand traditions of the Senate slowly but steadily proceeds.

      kalakal

      When/if the Rethugs make their next coup attempt and call on the military to put down protests via the Insurrection Act they may very well get an object lesson in malicious compliance

      laura

      @Carlo Graziani: tut tut little lady, the supreme court will never overturn Roe V Wade. For fucking fuck’s sake, look at what the GOP has planned, in writing, and get off your ass before October, when cooler heads will prevail. This is a fucking five alarm fire, and if we refuse to see it, we will not fight it, and that might be OK for you, but its sure as shit not OK for others. This is not about abortion, this about firing civil servants and replacing them with Nazis who are selected by trump. It’s not rocket surgery, it’s nascent fascism.

      https://www.govexec.com/workforce/2022/07/trump-reelected-aides-plan-purge-civil-service/374842/

