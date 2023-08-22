Ukrainian forces have entered Robotyne and are successfully evacuating the civilians. In US doctrinal terms this would be a NEO or non-combatant evacuation operation.

– Dotsya, they got us out

– I know, Mum

– Don’t you cry. We are already at home

– Mommy, I'm so happy Can't hold back tears. Evacuation of civilians from Robotyne

"We waited so long that today they came unexpectedly…"

A touching video by the 47th Mechanized Brigade shows the rescue of residents of the village of Robotyne.

These people have already been saved; they are on their way "to peace."

The liberation of the occupied cities and…

Ukrainian soldiers are assisting in the evacuation of civilians from the village of Robotyne, where our troops are conducting offensive operations.

📷 47th Mechanized Brigade

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The overall summary of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! A brief report on our activities these days. Four visits: Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece. The Ukraine-Balkans Summit. Negotiations on the margins of the summit with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, and the President of the European Commission. We are coming home with new political support and new agreements. Everyone clearly confirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine. There will be jets for Ukraine. There will be additional armored vehicles. We will reinforce air defense. Economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Almost every meeting touched upon the protection of export routes across the Black Sea and through the “solidarity lanes” on land. A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister, is Greece’s willingness to take patronage over the recovery of our Odesa. The decision is not only substantive, but also very symbolic. It is filled with many historical and cultural meanings. The overall summary of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger. I would also like to mention Luxembourg today – thank you for joining the G7 declaration on security guarantees. Every week adds new security opportunities for us. I am grateful to our entire team that is working for this! And one more thing. The annual veterans’ forum was held in Kyiv. I was honored to open it with my address. I hope that all government officials participating in the forum will listen carefully to the needs and suggestions of our veteran community. The Ukrainian policy of heroes, that is, the Ukrainian veteran policy, must be effective. And it will be. This is the responsibility of every relevant official. I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Grateful to the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its long-term security guarantees to Ukraine.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands will soon provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. This decision demonstrates the Kingdom's leadership role in supporting our country. It is not only providing…

The Kingdom of the Netherlands will soon provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. This decision demonstrates the Kingdom’s leadership role in supporting our country. It is not only providing equipment, but also actively cooperating in training pilots, developing our Air Force infrastructure, and providing necessary equipment. These initiatives are proof of the strong solidarity and commitment of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in strengthening Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

Thank you Kajsa Ollongren @DefensieMin for your support & principled position!

🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱

#InternationalCooperation #SovereigntyProtection

The «first F-16» has arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands!

The countdown to big falconry has begun!

Welcome to Ukraine's capital, dear Kajsa Ollongren @DefensieMin !

I just want to clarify something regarding my critique of the F-16 process in specific and the overall logistics delays in general. I am very, very, very aware of how the US defense enterprise works in terms of acquisitions and logistics. I have sat through every lesson in what was called Defense Enterprise Management and the Defense Management when I was assigned to US Army War College as I was tasked with doing a review of the resident course core curriculum during my first year there. So that meant when I wasn’t actually running the seminar for the lessons I was responsible for, that I was sitting in the seminar room with my colleagues and the students. And I was also doing all the readings. I have two overlapping criticisms of what the US has done so far. The first, as everyone is aware that has been reading these updates, is that the senior national security appointees in the Biden administration seem to be very small “c” conservative in regard to national security, defense, and foreign policy and exceedingly risk averse. My professional opinion is that right now we could use a little more of fortune favors the bold. I want to clarify the second criticism because I am very aware that F-16s are not going to miraculously change things for the Ukrainians. However, my professional opinion is that moving much faster on the F-16 request, as well as similar requests for other weapons systems and munitions might have had a deterrent effect on the Russians. This is similar to my argument from before the re-invasion began as to why we needed to really ramp up our military footprint in Europe. To deter the Russians. The other part of this is assurance. Assurance to all of our allies and partners that when there is an actual interstate war we can actually put ourselves on a war footing and move with a degree of haste necessary to meet the requirements of those we’re supporting. A large part of my frustration stems from the fact that seeming to slow walk everything means we are removing deterrence and assurance from the strategic calculus. Even worse, we give Putin reinforcements that his red lines are deterring us. Which is also not good.

This is both good news and excellent statement from Jake Sullivan. Credit where credit is due:

In remarks to the press now, Jake Sullivan says despite some House Republican opposition to Ukraine aid, there is strong bipartisan support for the war effort, and he's communicated that to Kyiv and Europeans in an effort to reassure allies

On Ukraine, Sullivan says "We do not assess that the conflict is a stalemate" … but says "I cannot predict how things will end up unfolding"

The Economist‘s Shashank Joshi is spot on with his analysis:

Couple of thoughts on debates over Ukraine's offensive. One is that we have to distinguish between assessments of what is likely and assessments of what is possible. Russian lines could crack ≠ Russian lines likely to crack. People are habitually talking past each other.

… to resource Ukraine in a war of attrition into 2024. And all sides—Ukr and partners—avoiding finger-pointing but also facing up to and learning from errors and missteps. More kit not the only answer. What, eg, does this mean for training programmes over next 18 months?

Kyiv:

Mother Ukraine standing tall with her brand new shield. 🔱

For you drone/loitering munitions enthusiasts:

2/2 The munition was equipped with a container containing explosive material, which, based on the markings, appears to be OKFOL This primitive design allows russians to mass-produce these cheaply. We must address this threat with equally mass and affordable countermeasures soon

Even the Ukrainians no American agitprop when they see it:

If you're currently a donor to this fund, it might be worth reconsidering your support or continued involvement. Beyond using manipulative imagery, they also promote a russian narrative within the US

Tatarigami also has another excellent thread on Russian mines. First tweet from the thread. The rest from the Thread Reader App:

Quick overview of the Russian "wunderwaffe" mine known as "PTKM-1R" – an AT mine designed to engage vehicles through the top. In this thread, I will talk about this touted by russians mine, discussing its effectiveness and purported widespread use. 🧵Thread:

2/ Although the the mine’s mechanism is quite complex, the activation process is comparably straightforward: through its sensors, the mine detects, discerns, and trails a target, subsequently deploying submunition into the air, targeting a vehicle’s vulnerable roof section. Although the the mine’s mechanism is quite complex, the activation process is comparably straightforward: through its sensors, the mine detects, discerns, and trails a target, subsequently deploying submunition into the air, targeting a vehicle’s vulnerable roof section. 3/ From the recently surfaced video, it’s clear that the mine is notably large, requiring a substantial amount of time for deployment, which must be done manually. Furthermore, the mine’s functionality depends on sensors powered by batteries. 4/ The Russian AT guide recommends installing these mines on the periphery of towns, towards the anticipated path of vehicles. The mine fuse setup allows the targeting of the 3rd to 4th vehicles in the convoy, blocking the column and setting right conditions for artillery fire. 5/ The mine is marketed as a cost-effective solution , utilized by the Russians in this war. This naturally leads to follow-up questions: How common are these mines? How extensive is the damage caused by them? Have any documented losses been attributed to this mine? 6/ In my effort to address these questions, I read reports, reached out to multiple people, checked captured documents related to minefields. Apparently, there have been only a few isolated instances where these mines were found inactive or were captured before their deployment. In my effort to address these questions, I read reports, reached out to multiple people, checked captured documents related to minefields. Apparently, there have been only a few isolated instances where these mines were found inactive or were captured before their deployment. 7/ Considering the full year and a half of the largest post-World War II war in Europe – one would expect to encounter a multitude of videos showcasing the use of these mines. However, in reality, what we seem to witness is another instance of the “Armata” myth weapon scenario. Considering the full year and a half of the largest post-World War II war in Europe – one would expect to encounter a multitude of videos showcasing the use of these mines. However, in reality, what we seem to witness is another instance of the “Armata” myth weapon scenario. 8/ While I aim not to downplay the lethality of a weapon, the fact that it’s noticeably absent from the frontline implies substantial issues, be it related to production, performance, cost-effectiveness, or perhaps a combination of these factors.

And a couple of follow ons:

I am quite familiar with this phenomena, it's just an attempt to safe face by certain commanders and report that measures are taken, to avoid responsibility. Not dictated by military necessity

No, that's not how retreat cover is done

Yes, similar to M93. Good article on the topic: https://t.co/KrhlPyl1UU

We’re going to need a welfare check on Illia Ponomarenko!

Stay calm. We know you are being held hostage against your will. Swat team is on its way to free you.

LOL🤣

The cost:

Vladyslav Yeshchenko. Deminer. A native of Horlivka, a city in the Donetsk region that came under russian occupation in 2014. He lost his eyesight while deactivating explosive devices. In his four months of hospitalization, he drew inspiration and strength from Valeriia, his…

Vladyslav Yeshchenko. Deminer. A native of Horlivka, a city in the Donetsk region that came under russian occupation in 2014. He lost his eyesight while deactivating explosive devices. In his four months of hospitalization, he drew inspiration and strength from Valeriia, his beloved. In January, Vladyslav established the charitable organization “Let’s See The Victory” to personally assist veterans like himself. Yesterday, Vladyslav and Valeriia celebrated their wedding. 📷 @Liberov

