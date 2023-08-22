Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 545: Ukrainian Forces Are Successfully Evacuating Civilians from Robotyne

War for Ukraine Day 545: Ukrainian Forces Are Successfully Evacuating Civilians from Robotyne

Ukrainian forces have entered Robotyne and are successfully evacuating the civilians. In US doctrinal terms this would be a NEO or non-combatant evacuation operation.

“We waited so long that today they came unexpectedly…” A touching video by the 47th Mechanized Brigade shows the rescue of residents of the village of Robotyne. These people have already been saved; they are on their way “to peace.” The liberation of the occupied cities and villages of Ukraine continues.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The overall summary of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

22 August 2023 – 19:43

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

A brief report on our activities these days. Four visits: Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece. The Ukraine-Balkans Summit. Negotiations on the margins of the summit with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, and the President of the European Commission. We are coming home with new political support and new agreements. Everyone clearly confirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine. There will be jets for Ukraine. There will be additional armored vehicles. We will reinforce air defense. Economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Almost every meeting touched upon the protection of export routes across the Black Sea and through the “solidarity lanes” on land. A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister, is Greece’s willingness to take patronage over the recovery of our Odesa. The decision is not only substantive, but also very symbolic. It is filled with many historical and cultural meanings. The overall summary of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger.

I would also like to mention Luxembourg today – thank you for joining the G7 declaration on security guarantees. Every week adds new security opportunities for us. I am grateful to our entire team that is working for this!

And one more thing.

The annual veterans’ forum was held in Kyiv. I was honored to open it with my address. I hope that all government officials participating in the forum will listen carefully to the needs and suggestions of our veteran community. The Ukrainian policy of heroes, that is, the Ukrainian veteran policy, must be effective. And it will be. This is the responsibility of every relevant official.

I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Grateful to the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its long-term security guarantees to Ukraine.
The Kingdom of the Netherlands will soon provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. This decision demonstrates the Kingdom’s leadership role in supporting our country. It is not only providing equipment, but also actively cooperating in training pilots, developing our Air Force infrastructure, and providing necessary equipment. These initiatives are proof of the strong solidarity and commitment of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in strengthening Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.
Thank you Kajsa Ollongren @DefensieMin for your support & principled position!
🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱
#InternationalCooperation #SovereigntyProtection

 

I just want to clarify something regarding my critique of the F-16 process in specific and the overall logistics delays in general. I am very, very, very aware of how the US defense enterprise works in terms of acquisitions and logistics. I have sat through every lesson in what was called Defense Enterprise Management and the Defense Management when I was assigned to US Army War College as I was tasked with doing a review of the resident course core curriculum during my first year there. So that meant when I wasn’t actually running the seminar for the lessons I was responsible for, that I was sitting in the seminar room with my colleagues and the students. And I was also doing all the readings. I have two overlapping criticisms of what the US has done so far. The first, as everyone is aware that has been reading these updates, is that the senior national security appointees in the Biden administration seem to be very small “c” conservative in regard to national security, defense, and foreign policy and exceedingly risk averse. My professional opinion is that right now we could use a little more of fortune favors the bold. I want to clarify the second criticism because I am very aware that F-16s are not going to miraculously change things for the Ukrainians. However, my professional opinion is that moving much faster on the F-16 request, as well as similar requests for other weapons systems and munitions might have had a deterrent effect on the Russians. This is similar to my argument from before the re-invasion began as to why we needed to really ramp up our military footprint in Europe. To deter the Russians. The other part of this is assurance. Assurance to all of our allies and partners that when there is an actual interstate war we can actually put ourselves on a war footing and move with a degree of haste necessary to meet the requirements of those we’re supporting. A large part of my frustration stems from the fact that seeming to slow walk everything means we are removing deterrence and assurance from the strategic calculus. Even worse, we give Putin reinforcements that his red lines are deterring us. Which is also not good.

This is both good news and excellent statement from Jake Sullivan. Credit where credit is due:

The Economist‘s Shashank Joshi is spot on with his analysis:

Kyiv:

 

For you drone/loitering munitions enthusiasts:

Even the Ukrainians no American agitprop when they see it:

Tatarigami also has another excellent thread on Russian mines. First tweet from the thread. The rest from the Thread Reader App:

2/ Although the the mine’s mechanism is quite complex, the activation process is comparably straightforward: through its sensors, the mine detects, discerns, and trails a target, subsequently deploying submunition into the air, targeting a vehicle’s vulnerable roof section.Source:“Zavod Imeni G. I. Petrovsky”.
3/ From the recently surfaced video, it’s clear that the mine is notably large, requiring a substantial amount of time for deployment, which must be done manually. Furthermore, the mine’s functionality depends on sensors powered by batteries. 
4/ The Russian AT guide recommends installing these mines on the periphery of towns, towards the anticipated path of vehicles. The mine fuse setup allows the targeting of the 3rd to 4th vehicles in the convoy, blocking the column and setting right conditions for artillery fire. 
5/ The mine is marketed as a cost-effective solution , utilized by the Russians in this war. This naturally leads to follow-up questions: How common are these mines? How extensive is the damage caused by them? Have any documented losses been attributed to this mine? 
6/ In my effort to address these questions, I read reports, reached out to multiple people, checked captured documents related to minefields. Apparently, there have been only a few isolated instances where these mines were found inactive or were captured before their deployment.Image
7/ Considering the full year and a half of the largest post-World War II war in Europe – one would expect to encounter a multitude of videos showcasing the use of these mines. However, in reality, what we seem to witness is another instance of the “Armata” myth weapon scenario.Image
8/ While I aim not to downplay the lethality of a weapon, the fact that it’s noticeably absent from the frontline implies substantial issues, be it related to production, performance, cost-effectiveness, or perhaps a combination of these factors. 

And a couple of follow ons:

We’re going to need a welfare check on Illia Ponomarenko!

 

The cost:

Vladyslav Yeshchenko. Deminer. A native of Horlivka, a city in the Donetsk region that came under russian occupation in 2014.

He lost his eyesight while deactivating explosive devices. In his four months of hospitalization, he drew inspiration and strength from Valeriia, his beloved.

In January, Vladyslav established the charitable organization “Let’s See The Victory” to personally assist veterans like himself.

Yesterday, Vladyslav and Valeriia celebrated their wedding.

📷 @Liberov

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron.

There is a new Patron slide show at his official TikTok. The slide shows don’t embed here, so click through to see it.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      Adam L Silverman

      I have a bed update:

      So my shipped last Friday. Was scheduled to arrive this Wednesday. Yesterday I got an alert that it was arriving early. As in yesterday afternoon. Got home and I’ve got two boxes. One is clearly the pillows, bedding, and mattress cover. The other is large and rectangular and I figure that’s the bed. Check the email notices from PlushBeds and it says the entire order is delivered. Get the large box open, get the shrink-wrapped item into place on the bed, get it open, it inflates, and I’m like “what the fuck is that?” It was the firm natural organic latex pillow top that goes into the mattress. Now I’m like where’s the mattress. Check with FedEx it is out for delivery on another truck. Apparently they split the order. Says it will arrive by 8 PM. At 8 PM it updates to delivery date is not scheduled. This AM, of course, it updates to delivery today by 2:15 PM. I got home and there it was. I got the box in the house, got the mattress out of the box, and shield carried it to the bed. Get it on the bed and I start peeling/unwinding the thin shrink wrap that is holding the mattress into the rolled up tube. As I get the last bit peeled off I notice two things. The first is it is upside down. The second is I can hear it starting to inflate even though I haven’t even cut open the thicker cryovac like shrink wrap. So Now I’m trying to get it turned over and out of the shrink wrap while it is already expanding. Got that done. Got the latex topper into the pillow top chamber and got it zipped up. The bed is now made and the girls and I are now chilling on it. So far I’ve only sat on it, but it is exceedingly comfortable. After sitting on the old temperpedic for about 20 minutes or so my butt, hips, and lower back would start to hurt. I’ve been sitting on this for almost an hour and it’s just comfy.

      I definitely will not need to either lift or do cardio tonight! And I expect I’ll sleep like a rock.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      topclimber

      Perhaps you covered this already. It’s about corruption in Ukraine’s conscription system. I didn’t see it until now.

      I think it is great that Zelenskky just fired the heads of the regional conscription services. It is yet another sign that he and his country are righteous warriors. Also, they are smart enough that less corruption (who gets to zero in a war?) helps sell the West on continued aid.

      Thanks yet again for doing this blog, come rain or storm or hell or high water.

      And thanks for being a mensch about Jake Sullivan. I am commenting quickly because this might change soon (you are on the clock Jake!). Everyone always says they support people they disagree with when they do something helpful; only a few actually walk this walk. Congratulations on being one of them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Interesting stuff about the top-down tank-killing mines.  However, they are larger than dragons’ teeth and might weigh more.  Why use these anywhere you expect to fight back, especially if you can’t use your own armor nearby without setting them off?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Most of the Wunderwaffen that Russia promoted to potential customers before the war have turned out to be decidedly underwhelming or for parade only.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      The monument looks so much better now. Beautiful.

      This weird competition some people are trying to force between aid to Ukraine and aid to Maui is so…gross. And it’s not like the people pushing it really give a damn about either one.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      @Anonymous At Work:

      because they can be set in the verge up to 40 metres away from the path of travel. They are impossible to see from an AFV, unlike standard AT mines which are set on the possible routes of travel.

      Some of the more sophisticated ones, can be remotely “turned active”. So you can set up your roadside ambush, let your convoy through, activate the mines an leave a nasty surprise for the enemy convoy that just saw your convoy drive through safely.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anoniminous

      Ran across this and thought people would find it interesting.

      “In preparation for Operation Zitadelle …. XI Infantry Corps made a thorough study of the problem of crossing the extensive mine fields on the east side of the Donets. The usual procedure of sending engineer detachments to clear narrow lanes for the advance of the infantry spearheads was not considered satisfactory since the terrain offered no cover and the enemy could inflict heavy casualties upon engineers and infantry by concentrating his fire on those lanes. Several improvised methods for overcoming this obstacle were therefore under consideration.

      The identification of the mined area was the first prerequisite since the infantry had to know its exact location prior to the crossings. …. Another prerequisite was that the infantry should be able to spot the location of individual mines at close range with the naked eye. In many places small mounds or depressions, dry grass, differences in the coloring of the ground, or some other external marks facilitated the spotting.”

      <blah-blah elided>

      “The … best method was to thoroughly instruct all infantrymen in enemy [Red Army] mine-laying techniques and in spotting mines by using captured enemy mine fields as training grounds. This procedure required that all infantrymen be sent to rear area in rotation and was therefore rather time-consuming.”

      <skip>

      The beginning of the attack was so times that the infantry would be able to detect the enemy mines without difficulty. All the mine fields were quickly crossed by spearheads which suffered practically no casualties.”

      “After the first had passed through, the engineers rapidly cleared a number of lanes and marked them with colored tape so that the reserves and heavy weapons could follow. Again there were no mine casualties.”

      “This improvised procedure of crossing mine fields became common practice because it avoided many casualties, resulted in quick capture of enemy positions, and was therefore very effective in the Russian theater.”

      Source: Military Improvisations During the Russian Campaign.  Dept. of the Army Pamphlet No. 20-201. 1951

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @Anonymous At Work:

      However, they are larger than dragons’ teeth and might weigh more. Why use these anywhere you expect to fight back, especially if you can’t use your own armor nearby without setting them off?

      They sound like one of these things that was developed and put into production because it sounded extremely cool, but where practical experience shows the flaws.  My impression is this kind of thing is pretty common with new weapons systems.  The concept is good but the implementation needs a few more iterations to reach its full potential.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anoniminous

      @Alison Rose: ​ Are you saying the ~23.7 million full-time and part-time employees of the Federal Government can do two things at once? Simultaneously & on the same working day?
      golly

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jay

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Oh, btw, Ruzzia’s “Dragon’s teeth” arn’t “Dragon’s Teeth”.

      Real Dragon’s teeth are 3′ to 4′ steel reinforced concrete pyramids anchored 4′ to 8′, (dependent on soil conditions) on steel reinforced concrete piers and are poured as a uniblock structure.

      Ruzzia’s “Dragons Teeth” are 2 1/2′ to 3′ precast pyramids placed on the ground like Lego blocks on a carpet.

      Real Dragon’s Teeth need to be blown up with demolition charges or buried under bulldozed dirt ramps.

      Ruzzia’s “Dragon’s Teeth” can be stolen by anyone with a tractor or ATV.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Adam L Silverman:

      It’s a classic false choice, where it’s unacceptable to work on problem B until problem A is completely solved.  It’s a favorite of people who want to block any action on problem B but know it will sound bad to say it that way.  Instead, they come up with a vaguely related problem A they know is intractable and pretend it’s unacceptable to spend any resources on B until A is completely solved.  Some classic examples are, “why are we giving housing to drug addicts when there are homeless veterans,” and, “we can’t talk about the DREAM act until the border is completely secure”.

      You can bet the people saying this are mostly opposed to giving any aid to Ukraine, and they’re just picking the issue of the day as something that must be dealt with first.  I expect the whole thing will turn out to be part of a Russian influence campaign.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      @Roger Moore:

      Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D
      @RVAwonk
      Aug 19
      This is an important development:

      Chinese state media is joining forces with Russia to amplify a coordinated right-wing narrative about the US neglecting Hawaii. But China & Russia don’t care about Hawaii — they care about weakening the US. Especially our military.

      https://nitter.net/RVAwonk/status/1692869899108913506#m

      Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D
      @RVAwonk
      Aug 12
      So, the “fund Hawaii, not Ukraine” talking point has a lot of characteristics of a coordinated campaign that turned “organic” after seeding the narrative. These are a few examples.

      https://nitter.net/RVAwonk/status/1690170074252914688#m

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jay: Thank you.  The remote activated aspect was what I needed to know.  Anything else and it seems more dangerous to your forces not retreating exactly on schedule and exactly by the pre-set route.

      Reply

