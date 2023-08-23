Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn that might be a mega window

by

This post is in: , ,

Rumors are hitting social media that a small business jet that crashed/shot down in Russia had coup and Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard.

If true, that is one way to solve the staying away from windows and avoiding shooting oneself twelve times in the back of your head while having a heart attack problem.

Open thread

    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Let’s hold off on this one. Russia is the breeding ground for unsubstantiated rumors. It’s important to hear this, but I’m not trusting it until there’s more solid confirmation.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Well, that would be…interesting, now wouldn’t it.

      Also, for those of us who were a little concerned about Illia in the Ukraine update after his odd tweet about Muskrat, he has tweeted many times now since and nothing seems amiss. So I’m assuming the tweet was ironic or whatnot.

      Happy Ukrainian Flag Day to you all!
      I’m so unspeakably proud of how much history has been made under this banner and of how the people wearing these colours defeated the army of doom against all odds.
      Tomorrow is our second Independence Day they said would never happen.
      🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/k4DpQSYdiZ
      — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 23, 2023

      This vid is so fun to watch knowing how insanely Russian propaganda masturbated at the S-400 Triumph.
      So, here’s your Russian response to MIM-104 – having no idea that a simple Ukrainian drone is hanging above, transferring coordinates, and then comfortably making a kill video. pic.twitter.com/4Jr6CSu6Il
      — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 23, 2023

      Robotyne now.A Ukrainian flag 🇺🇦 in the contested town’s centre. pic.twitter.com/WhDtGuCYP2— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 23, 2023

    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @twbrandt: ​Yeah, but literally with one sentence. That’s not much confirmation. I’m not saying this is false, I’m saying that like in an active shooter news situation, we shouldn’t jump too fast.​

      EDIT – Okay, they updated it with a few more sentences.  ‘He was believed to be on the plane.’

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Whoa.  That’s… a bit of an escalation from Putin Inc.

      I do wonder who else was on the plane.  It might be one of those BOGO+ bargains.

      ETA: Just saw this on the deadbird site: “…neo-Nazi Wagner leader Dmitry Utkin was allegedly aboard on the plane and is now dead.”

    12. 12.

      Eric S.

      IF TRUE…

      This is a big escalation. Don’t want to risk him surviving the fall from a balcony window so make it from 30,000 feet.

    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      There’s also a rumor it was actually shot down by Russian air defense.

      He should have gone for the brass ring during the quasi-coup. He had some chance with that.

    14. 14.

      PaulWartenberg

      Prigozhin: “So all I have to do from dying out a vindow is to avoid tall buildings, ya?”
      Putin: “By the vay, private jets have vindows too.”
      Prigozhin: “Vait, vhat?”

    16. 16.

      ETtheLibrarian

      If true, will it matter if it wasn’t shot down? Any of those inclined to support Prigozhin have been trained by living in Russia/USSR to think everything is a plot.

    18. 18.

      MattF

      NYT reports ‘state media’ say so:

      “An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region,” Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said, according to TASS. “According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @CaseyL:

      Whoa.  That’s… a bit of an escalation from Putin Inc. 

      My exact thought.
      I almost think Trump would rather be in prison. Harder for Vlad to get at him there.

    23. 23.

      RaflW

      Julia Ioffe is noting that its the 23rd today. A momentous date from just two months ago for comrade Prigozhin.

    28. 28.

      Tom Levenson

      Makes it very clear to any would be Putin successors what needs to happen if/when there’s a next time roll-up on the Kremlin

      And yeah, I’m leaping to the conclusion that Prigozhin is an ex-parrot.

    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      Prigozhin was a blood-gargling sociopath, so if this is true, good riddance. But would offing Prigozhin strengthen the position of the murderous psychopath Putin? If so, that’s bad news.

      The best scenario failed to materialize when the Wagner rebellion stop marching toward Moscow. There was a chance then those genocidal pricks would kill each other, which would immediately decrease the evil quotient in the world.

    31. 31.

      RaflW

      @Alison Rose: Has Graham said a g-d damned thing about Tommy Tuberville? Because Lindsey can f. right off with his national security & global defense shtick if he hasn’t (I’m pretty sure he hasn’t). And if he has, it’s not done jack to move the stock-swindling Floridian off the stick.

    32. 32.

      Alison Rose

      #Wagner boss #Prigozhin reportedly dead in a plane crash over Central Russia. My greetings to all who told me “Prigozhin has reached a deal with Putin”. Also best wishes to #Surovikin, who is reportedly fired yesterday, but nobody saw his dead or alive body.
      — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) August 23, 2023

      Last month, when asked about why Prigozhin was still alive, CIA Director Bill Burns said Prigizhin was not out of the woods yet because “Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback.”

      Damn. https://t.co/WYH0BvUHuh
      — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 23, 2023

    35. 35.

      BeautifulPlumage

      He was just somewhere in Africa yesterday touting Wagner’s “work” down there. Wow.

      On a related note, do we know why the state dept issued a ‘leave now’ warning for Americans in Belarus yesterday ( or Monday)?

    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      Never a matter of whether, only a matter of when and where and how. FAFO

      The added indignity of being shot down in Russia riding a Brazilian jet.

    38. 38.

      Alison Rose

      From the NYT live updates:

      Yevgeny Prigozhin’s fate is not known at the moment. On the social messaging app Telegram, an account known to be close to the Russian authorities, Readovka, says that reports of the warlord’s death are “premature.” It adds: “Yevgeny Prigozhin may have been on a different airplane.”

      LOL

    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: Putin’s reputed to have a number of doubles deployed here and there to make his actual whereabouts murky. Did Prigozhin take notes?

      ETA BBC notes he “was on the passenger list” and that doesn’t not sound especially conclusive.

    41. 41.

      Immanentize

      I think you are assuming it was Putin too quickly:
      Some other thoughts-+
      If opposition (Ukraine?) drones can get to Moscow, they can reach Tver.
      I know some folks are very pissed about Wagner’s recent action in Niger.
      Just a couple days ago, the US State Department ordered an urgent update travel alert to “leave Belarus immediately.”
      Langley still has reach.

      Just waiting for more (dis)information….

    42. 42.

      Calouste

      @MazeDancer: Yeah, I totally would not be surprised if Prigozhin tried to fake his own death here, but I doubt Putin, who really is the one that Prigozhin should be scared of, would be convinced by it.

    43. 43.

      jimmiraybob

      I don’t want to pile on the poor terrorist leader but I’d be all for shipping the remains to the Hague for positive ID and trial. Mug shot optional.​

    51. 51.

      RaflW

      @Baud: As a Wagner private flight, the answer is asymptotically close to zero.

      eta: As a rich sociopath, perhaps he had a flight attendant on board to serve tea. If so, I’d maybe consider that person to be pretty distant from Wagner war crimes. Anyone else? Naaaah (I don’t grant that the pilot is likely to have been some unawares naif.)

