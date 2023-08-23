Rumors are hitting social media that a small business jet that crashed/shot down in Russia had coup and Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard.

Baza says an Embraer ERG 135 aircraft that belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed today in Tver, possibly after being shot down by air defenses. Rosaviatsiya says Prigozhin was listed among the passengers. https://t.co/3PJwIk3fzGhttps://t.co/EHZFVHnYuThttps://t.co/Tn0aFlJNcQ pic.twitter.com/Bvv0eQR4lp — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 23, 2023

If true, that is one way to solve the staying away from windows and avoiding shooting oneself twelve times in the back of your head while having a heart attack problem.

Open thread