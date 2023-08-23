Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Programming Note (Open Thread)

Everyone who knows me in real life is aware that I worship Ina Garten as a goddess. And yet somehow, no one thought to inform me that she launched a new TV series called “Be My Guest With Ina Garten.” A couple of years ago! I had to stumble across it while scrolling through options on HBO Max when I woke up at stupid o’clock today and couldn’t get back to sleep!

The premise is Ina Garten invites people she admires (some folks she knows, some she’s never met) to her house in the Hamptons to cook, mix cocktails and shoot the shit about life. In the first episode, the lucky guest was actor Julianna Margulies. They made margaritas and a haddock recipe Margulies often cooks at home, with Ina Garten serving as sous-chef. Margulies was fan-girling out as hard as I would have!

Ina Garten and Julianna Margulies

That’s the only episode I’ve seen so far since I just discovered this treasure trove today in the wee hours, but there’s three seasons, and other guests include Stanley Tucci, Nathan Lane, Nora Jones, Faith Hill and Misty Copeland.

Anyway, now you know.

Open thread!

    42Comments

    3. 3.

      cain

      @Tony Jay: what would be your ideal dinner party of guests?

      ETA:

      My dinner party would be, Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Steven Wilson and Eric Johnson

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      Looks like very short seasons: three seasons of four episodes each.

      I wasn’t aware of the show either.  Enjoy!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      Wow!  Looks great!  Thanks.

      I talked to my what I thought was my non nut job aunt this morning.  “So, who are the Democrats nominating?”  She only watches Bret, so not even the heavy crazies.

      Sigh.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      @cain:

      Stephen Fry, Peter Ustinov, Dave Grohl, Kathy Burke, Peter Cushing, Peter Falk, David Attenborough, you know, the usual crowd.

      Ha! Grohl’s in demand.

      ETA – Need more funny people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      if it was a dinner party/cookout…..

      Michael Palin, Drew Carey, Sandra Bullock, Gillian Anderson, John Scalzi and Lois McMaster Bujold and if allowed to expand the guest list, Joy Reid.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

       

      @eclare:

      “So, who are the Democrats nominating?”  She only watches Bret, so not even the heavy crazies.  Sigh.

      Tell her we’re nominating Michelle and Jill.  =)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      I just want to host small dinner parties with cool people twice a week for the next thirty years, is that so much to ask?

      #LifeGoals, bigly!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      Delighted that “programming note” has nothing to do with tonight’s parade of awful.  Which I shall not subject myself too.

      And:  thinking of Keef: makes me think of Amir and his guitar collection and his cat with the unusual name, and hope that he shows up again soonest.  He has scared us with his absence before …

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      I just saw Margulies the other day in a rewatch of the mini-series The Lost Room. Anyone else seen that? I love it, so atmospheric and weird. Not sure why it’s not a Cult Classic.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      Saw an episode of it with Rob Marshall (Chicago, Little Mermaid, etc.).  I saw he was going to be a guest and, since he’s a Pittsburgh guy, I made it a point to watch.  I, too, adore Ina and would kill to cook and have a meal and drink cocktails with her.  I don’t even like cocktails (just a wine girl), but I’d suck it up a drink some if it was with Ina.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      I’ll go with an all-literary dinner party where death is no obstacle: Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Toni Morrison, Neil Gaiman, Seanan McGuire, Amy Tan, Charles Dickens, Carolina de Robertis…I’ll have to stop otherwise I’d need to rent a banquet hall.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cope

      She is revered in our household as well. My wife is working her way through one of Ina’s cookbooks that came out before she was big on the TV.  Good stuff so far.

      We have seen most of the episodes of “Be My Guest…” and they are very soothing and enjoyable, a pleasant balm in our time of national suffering.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      @Elizabelle:

      Hopefully he’s just too busy waiting by his phone on the off-chance Jurgen Klopp calls with the offer of a short-term contract to provide Liverpool FC with defensive-midfield cover.

      And on the off-chance he gets that call, I hope he accepts before Chelsea come running with a grossly inflated counter-offer.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Raven

      Massive winds on the Outer Banks. I tried  fishing for a couple of hours but nothing will hold the bottom so it’s just cast and watch line race south. It’s pretty here even though it’s Trump country. The better news is the weather looks good for the hopefully epic offshore trip Friday.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      opiejeanne

      @BeautifulPlumage: Now I have to go see what I missed while I was sewing this morning.

      P.S. Your 3-L lama joke was the worst pun I’ve ever seen. I had to say it out loud to get it, but I think it wins 3 groans.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mike in NC

      We were in Charleston a few years ago and saw some schlock artwork featuring Fat Bastard and several of his Republican predecessors hanging out in a pool hall. Can you just imagine if Ike or Teddy Roosevelt were actually in the same room with him? His ass would have been whipped.

      Reply

