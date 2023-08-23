Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s All Gonna Come Out

by



I think we have just passed the tipping point on J6, the coup, everything.  It sure seems like the floodgates are opening, and it’s all gonna come out.

Does it seem that way to you?

I think they thought their bluff was going to continue to work, that they were really gonna get away with it,   Now that shit is getting real, they are turning on one another.  What is it about the Fulton County, GA case that it seems to have had this effect?  Or is it just timing, that it’s the 4th indictment, with possibly more to come?

What fun pieces of news about this have you heard today?  I have mostly had my nose to the grindstone today, so I would love to hear every juicy detail.

Short list of what I’ve heard: Mark Meadows was the ring-leader for J6, Employee #4 no longer has a Trump lawyer and has changed his tune, which screws Trump, Nauta and the cute guy whose name I can never remember.

Open thread.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      Dam: BREAKING

      I just posted Rudy’s mugshot on my FB page with the following

      Seeing Rudy G’s mug shot from earlier today, I wonder if the reality of all of this is starting to sink in with the GOP – elected officials and voters alike???

      Oh well. It’s a great example of what happens when a party – especially its elected leaders – empowers an utterly unstable and corrupt crook, looks the other way for years, and pretends that ‘both sides’ are even remotely the same.

      I wouldn’t normally corrupt my page like that, but it reminds the low-info folks of what’s at stake and tweaks the SHIT out of the FoxBots.  And what can they say in response?  Joe Biden wasn’t on the Fulton County grand jury, nimrods!

      Anyway, it’s important to take a shot at breaking through the bubble once in a while!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Urza

      Fulton Country Georgia isn’t a Federal case.  They probably all figured if they were convicted in a federal case they’d get a pardon from the next Republican president, whoever that might be.  A state where the governor can’t easily pardon them and isn’t showing any inclination he would even if they went through the process means that reality is finally setting in, even if its just a little bit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Urza: In GA they can only pardon… something about 5 years.  Five years after they serve their time?  Five years in prison?  Something about 5 years.

      Pretty sure no prison in GA has ever been referred to as Club Fed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: This one?

      Not sure if anyone on BJ has picked up on this, but it appears that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane has crashed. Total accident most likely. I’m sure Putin had absolutely nothing to do with it.This is the MSNBC report I saw.​

      I alternate between Putin did it, Prigozhin faked his own death, and total coincidence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Greg

      I think the realization that even a Trump victory in 2024 won’t get them pardons plays a part. Also, the Trump funded lawyer in the docs case who was willing to let a client face perjury charges to save Trump has also focused some attention.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      waspuppet

      I’m not a lawyer, but I think it’s two things:

      First, Willis cast a wide net, which supposedly will slow down the trials but means there’s a lot of people without Trump-“paid” (lol) lawyers who will turn on each other.

      Second, the specificity in the indictments about what happened to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Even Trump and Rudy can’t claim they have a First Amendment right to do that. (Although they’ll probably try.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Both Meadows & Clark were denied stays in federal court, and DA Willis spanked their filings. Guess Jeffy has to put his pants on and get moving!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      the other scuttlebutt alluded to was that Jack Smith supposedly has the SS J6 texts and e-mail histories with the OathKeepers leadership.  If so, it may shed some light on certain behaviors during the events that day and the depth of the planning that went on between the White House and Cosplay Coup Clan.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Now that shit is getting real, they are turning on one another. What is it about the Fulton County, GA case that it seems to have had this effect?

      One piece may be that here in the United States, for whatever reason, it may be easier to write off federal law enforcement as politically motivated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      steppy

      @WaterGirl: I’ll start you off with a linky:

      https://news.yahoo.com/secret-agents-were-contact-far-194848107.html

      A Secret Service agent told other agents that Rhodes had called him to inform him that the Oath Keepers planned to provide “security details” for a Trump visit to North Carolina. Their mission was to provide protection from “leftist” attacks.

      This agent admitted to other agents that he was an Oath Keeper himself. He described himself as an unofficial liaison with Oath Keepers (“inching toward official”).

      Fun, huh?

       

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Reply
    22. 22.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Sh!t’s getting real for a group of folks who never thought the leopard-eating party could ever possibly eat their faces. Getting booked and fingerprinted in a very nasty jail, or having judges and DAs sneer at your attempts to stamp your little feets and demand that they recognize what an important person you are, will do that to you. I can just feel the cold sweat from here. There are not going to be 19 defendants in GA. There are already people trying to cut deals down there.

      There are MAGAts who will never ever ever break with their god. But just as sh!t is getting real for the defendants (and people who were going to be Federal defendants until they got independent lawyers), regular, non-MAGAt repubs are starting to get queasy. I don’t know if the break will come in time for another candidate for President, but I don’t think TFG is going to be going to make it to the stage in January 2025.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Delk

      The southwest suburban minister indicted with former President Donald Trump and 17 others last week on charges related to attempts to overthrow election results in Georgia has reached a bond agreement and plans to surrender to authorities on Friday.

      David Shestokas, an attorney representing Lee, said a bond agreement has been reached with Fulton County authorities, and Lee will turn himself in on Friday morning, the deadline for defendants to voluntarily surrender. Lee’s bond has been set at $75,000.

      But Shestokas said he still contends a $75,000 bond for Lee isn’t reasonable.

      “I think that’s an excessive bond. He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” Shestokas said. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I advised them that he is not a wealthy man and wouldn’t be able to make bond.”

      Cue the theme from Baretta.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Trump was paying for the attorneys in the previous cases.  Racketeering charges make that not really work this time.  Cannon’s not in charge, and the Georgia system made this case immediate and in everyone’s face.  Those became the last pebbles that started the avalanche, or at least made it visible to us.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Captain C

      What is it about the Fulton County, GA case that it seems to have had this effect?

      I think the taking of and publishing the mugshots is part of it; that’s a very real signifier of Criminal Trouble both in the general newsosphere and in police and detective and other such movies and shows.

      I wonder if TFG will give a smile and thumbs up at his.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): +1

      I’m reminded that most civil court cases settle about a minute before the trial starts.  The prospect of a result that one cannot control focuses the mind.

      Similarly, everyone indicted is madly looking around and figuring and trying to determine whether they can get a better deal now, or at some future date, or whether they can get any deal at all if someone else pleads first.

      Consequences, and deadlines, focus the mind…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

