I think we have just passed the tipping point on J6, the coup, everything. It sure seems like the floodgates are opening, and it’s all gonna come out.

Does it seem that way to you?

I think they thought their bluff was going to continue to work, that they were really gonna get away with it, Now that shit is getting real, they are turning on one another. What is it about the Fulton County, GA case that it seems to have had this effect? Or is it just timing, that it’s the 4th indictment, with possibly more to come?

What fun pieces of news about this have you heard today? I have mostly had my nose to the grindstone today, so I would love to hear every juicy detail.

Short list of what I’ve heard: Mark Meadows was the ring-leader for J6, Employee #4 no longer has a Trump lawyer and has changed his tune, which screws Trump, Nauta and the cute guy whose name I can never remember.

