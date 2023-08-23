Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

We’re not going back!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Let’s finish the job.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Bark louder, little dog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This blog will pay for itself.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Sad RW Pandas Open Thread: Tucker & Trump

Sad RW Pandas Open Thread: Tucker & Trump

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

T&T!!! has been a leading ‘trending topic’ on political twitter over the past few days, but I was more impressed by something commentor Princess said last night:

I don’t think there’s been enough attention on the reasons why Trump is too scared to attend and participate in the debate himself. This is a crowd of also-rans. 2015/16 Trump would crush these people like a bug. And yet he’s afraid to face them.

Given that every accusation is projection with him, I can only conclude that he is a much diminished man in the way he claims Biden to be. Of course the media is giving him a complete pass.

TFG should be at center stage, on his (former) favorite news station, dominating all mainstream media coverage tonight and into the weekend! Tucker should be beaming, leading the non-stop standing ovations!

Instead… ‘buzz’ of the afternoon is that the Tucker / Trump event will start five minutes before the RNC’s Milwaukee program, because T-T needs to scrape every wandering RW eyeball they can for a pre-recorded show. SAD!

Also, I wanted to share Evan Hurst’s brilliant Wonkette post — “Tucker In Eastern Europe Spreading Russian Propaganda, Just Like Good Old Days When He Had A Job”:

Why is Tucker Carlson trending on the internet today? Did somebody give him a job? You know, besides throwing the stick in the backyard for Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate?

More specifically, why are people such as former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger calling Tucker a “traitor to the US”?

To answer these questions briefly: No, nobody gave Tucker a job, he’s still doing this pathetic “Tucker on Twitter” thing, because we guess he’s at a dead end, and sniffing Elon’s grundle is his rock bottom. But he did an interview with the president of Serbia, and in the process said a bunch of completely anti-American things that are pretty much indistinguishable from what any Russian spy or Kremlin official might say.

In other words, the old Tucker still exists, although he’s worse for the wear. You will see in this video that the past several months have taken their toll, or perhaps the past several months without Fox News hair and makeup have taken their toll. He looks old as shit, like he’s going to play Mitch McConnell in a Netflix biopic. ..

I salute you for that image, Mr. Hurst. Despite the nightmare it gave me.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • dmsilev
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • like a metaphor
  • MattF
  • oldster
  • Raoul Paste
  • Roger Moore
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • Tenar Arha
  • Trivia Man

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      TFG doesn’t really have anything to gain by showing up to the debate tonight, so from his perspective it makes perfect sense to skip it and instead stage some sort of publicity stunt to draw away potential viewers. And, of course, to rest up before his booking in Georgia tomorrow.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      I’m going to disagree with Princess, at least in part. Trump participated in some of the debates in 2016 because he needed the exposure. He was in the lead, but he by no means had the nomination sewn up. Showing up at a debate that let him put the other candidates in their place was a big win for him, and that made it a risk worth taking.
      In 2024, Trump is the prohibitive favorite, so showing up for a debate is all risk and no reward. If he crushes them, he’s increased his chances of winning the nomination from 99% to 99.9%. If he stumbles, he risks giving the other guys an opening. He validates the other candidates just by sharing a stage with them. The best thing he can do to crush them is to dismiss them all by treating them as too insignificant to be worth sharing a stage with.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Sounds like he still has that annoying high-pitched nervous chortle. After about the 6th outburst I couldn’t listen/watch anymore.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      TFG doesn’t really have anything to gain by showing up to the debate tonight, so from his perspective it makes perfect sense to skip it and instead stage some sort of publicity stunt to draw away potential viewers.

      Aside from his Indictment woes, Trump might have won either way with the debates. He could show up and blast everyone there as pretenders. Or he could stay above it all and pretend that he is the one and future nominee, so he doesn’t need to be there.

      But DeSantis and the other GOP clowns can take free shots at Trump. And the Orange Menace can do whatever he is doing today, but he will still have to respond to the other challengers.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      @Roger Moore: One has to bear in mind that with Trump, it’s all bullshit. I think Trump is afraid he’s lost his sparkle. Going on stage would settle that question, but probably not in a good way for him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tenar Arha

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Taking away that tool’s giant megaphone worked (within a given value of whatever works).

      I’m not nice about these things anymore. I truly want that guy to be miserable, and go by “Tucker who?” for the rest of his life. I will never understand these horrible propagandist people who probably have socked away tens of millions who still can’t bring themselves to walk away from the public eye, even when they should. Absolutely addict behavior. Hope he’s utterly devastated from the lack of attention.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      My take: Somebody smart convinced him that ANYTHING HE SAYS about his current criminal trials WILL BE USED AGAINST HIM

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.