amazing how tucker had the biggest show in cable news and then got fired and now he's interviewing the prime minister of Nazilvania in a dirt hut and getting mid-ranking youtuber level numbers pic.twitter.com/RMwSA4toyl — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) August 21, 2023

T&T!!! has been a leading ‘trending topic’ on political twitter over the past few days, but I was more impressed by something commentor Princess said last night:

I don’t think there’s been enough attention on the reasons why Trump is too scared to attend and participate in the debate himself. This is a crowd of also-rans. 2015/16 Trump would crush these people like a bug. And yet he’s afraid to face them. Given that every accusation is projection with him, I can only conclude that he is a much diminished man in the way he claims Biden to be. Of course the media is giving him a complete pass.

TFG should be at center stage, on his (former) favorite news station, dominating all mainstream media coverage tonight and into the weekend! Tucker should be beaming, leading the non-stop standing ovations!

Instead… ‘buzz’ of the afternoon is that the Tucker / Trump event will start five minutes before the RNC’s Milwaukee program, because T-T needs to scrape every wandering RW eyeball they can for a pre-recorded show. SAD!

Also, I wanted to share Evan Hurst’s brilliant Wonkette post — “Tucker In Eastern Europe Spreading Russian Propaganda, Just Like Good Old Days When He Had A Job”:

Why is Tucker Carlson trending on the internet today? Did somebody give him a job? You know, besides throwing the stick in the backyard for Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate? More specifically, why are people such as former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger calling Tucker a “traitor to the US”? To answer these questions briefly: No, nobody gave Tucker a job, he’s still doing this pathetic “Tucker on Twitter” thing, because we guess he’s at a dead end, and sniffing Elon’s grundle is his rock bottom. But he did an interview with the president of Serbia, and in the process said a bunch of completely anti-American things that are pretty much indistinguishable from what any Russian spy or Kremlin official might say. In other words, the old Tucker still exists, although he’s worse for the wear. You will see in this video that the past several months have taken their toll, or perhaps the past several months without Fox News hair and makeup have taken their toll. He looks old as shit, like he’s going to play Mitch McConnell in a Netflix biopic. ..

I salute you for that image, Mr. Hurst. Despite the nightmare it gave me.