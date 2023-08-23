Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well this both confirms everything you suspected and were afraid of:

The email detailed that the Oath Keepers security detail would be composed of “primarily retired law enforcement/former military members who are very pro-LEO [law enforcement officer] and Pro Trump. Their stated purpose is to provide protection and medical attention to Trump supporters if they come under attack by leftist groups.”

The Secret Service member who spoke to Rhodes even admitted to other members in the agency that he was an Oath Keeper himself. “I am the unofficial liaison to the Oath Keepers (inching towards official),” he wrote.

The CREW report confirms Rhodes’ claims last year that the far-right group had a contact within the Secret Service. Rhodes admitted this during his trial, when he was charged with seditious conspiracy for attempting to stop Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The right wing fanatics are embedded in every aspect of law enforcement and the military, and that’s to say nothing of the whole constitutional sheriff mess. And they need to be outed. Period.

There is no way that Kamala Harris is safe around Oath Keepers. They probably won’t ever do anything to Biden, but should something happen to him, I would legit be afraid to have a security service with an oath keeper in it “protecting” her.

I’m sure this also has nothing to do with the Secret Service deleting texts from January 6 when a watchdog asked for them.

    3. 3.

      lee

      Always remember that Biden brought in Secret Service from his time as VP to replace Trump’s.

       

      Biden was well aware of this problem.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      We were lucky that these American Brown Shirts were never really well organized. All preening and shaking-of-fists.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      Cleveland Ohio had a starting class at their police academy of 12. Then 3 of them just dropped out. Not cop material, or don’t want to be Cleveland cops?  One of them was Jayland Walker’s best friend, who wanted to be a cop but not an Akron cop after what they did to Jayland.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @lee: Quietly savvy.

      ETA Biden has always been quiet. Dark Brandon gives him an alter ego to let his dark side out. I love it, because I want him to respond but I don’t want him to lose his bright side. To me that is who he is.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterDancer

      #BlackLivesMatter was right.

      And frankly, I suspect we have similar issues in the DoJ that’s a real reason  the work to deal with Jan6 is so long and tedious. Not because Garland is as asshole, but because he and his team has to work around anyone in the Department sympathetic to Alt-Right ideas.

      But because that’s hard to determine and involves agreeing that racism impacts Justice in America…well. It’s easier to scapegoat one man, than all the fuckwits like these Secret Service wankers elsewhere in the Federal LEOs.

      (Not everything is about Race. But a depressing amount of bullshit rolls up to it.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      This guy apparently chose to represent himself.

      Jan. 6 defendant representing himself at trial compares himself to Brett Kavanaugh

      Brandon Fellows also said he liked that members of Congress were fearing for their lives during the Capitol attack.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @MattF: ​
       

      We were lucky that these American Brown Shirts were never really well organized. All preening and shaking-of-fists.

      It’s worth checking out what happened to the original Brown Shirts when their usefulness had come to an end. I don’t think the Oathkeepers and Proud Boys would do any better than the SA once Trump really felt confident as dictator.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      OT Talking today about elementary school in Florida in the 1960s ( so much fun, a wonderland) and her elementary school in Ohio eleven years later ( horrifying. Beat up by a classmate every day who was acting out because she was being raped every day.) Baby sister and classmate told everyone from their parents to their school officials and not one single adult believed them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony G

      With this level of rot in the Secret Service, the logical thing would be to force them all to re-apply for their jobs, with a full vetting process to weed out the right-wing traitors.  That won’t happen, of course.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @sab: If your child or your sibling is behaving wildly out of character you need to probe. Something is happening there and a child needs your help.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sab

      @sab: Context: talking with my baby sister, eleven years younger than me. Grew up in a different state.

      ETA Just a random get in touch with your sibling phone call and this came out. I was  another person who failed them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MisterDancer

      @Anoniminous: Yes chattle enslavement of my ancestors triggered off a lot of shit. But also keep in mind it’s 1830’s Boston that sees the 1st formal citywide police force. And although I’m sure they were racist as fuck, I doubt they were patrolling for slaves.

      Racism binds together a lot of actions and law enforcement regardless of the local status of Slavery in most of America. Especially when you fold in reactions to immigrants,  from what little I’ve researched so far.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anoniminous: Slave patrols, but also organized crime.

      I’ve wondered for a long time if a nationwide police coup to overthrow the American constitutional order would be possible. It seems like the fascists in the police departments have never been quite nationally organized enough to do it and would rather just exist as a law unto themselves than take over. And on Jan. 6, 2021 you had off-duty cops among the insurrectionists trying to kill Capitol Police. So maybe they never could get it together, but I still wonder.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Scout211

      Reading about the Secret Service communications with the Proud Boys throughout the day today, it just makes me freaked out to imagine what would have happened had all those “leftist groups” actually showed up to protest Trump’s speech on January 6th.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Anoniminous

      @MisterDancer:

      By then 200 years of slavery had caused white attitudes to set.  So the Boston police weren’t specifically established to send escaping slaves I doubt they gave a damn when they did.  And 230 years further on MLK’s experience in Boston is instructive.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      sab

      @MisterDancer: Oliver Wendall Holmes Sr thought it was a conflict of interest that Boston’s first cops were Irish and patrolling for Irish criminals.

      Some of our leaders are morons.

      Reply

