Well this both confirms everything you suspected and were afraid of:

The email detailed that the Oath Keepers security detail would be composed of “primarily retired law enforcement/former military members who are very pro-LEO [law enforcement officer] and Pro Trump. Their stated purpose is to provide protection and medical attention to Trump supporters if they come under attack by leftist groups.” The Secret Service member who spoke to Rhodes even admitted to other members in the agency that he was an Oath Keeper himself. “I am the unofficial liaison to the Oath Keepers (inching towards official),” he wrote. The CREW report confirms Rhodes’ claims last year that the far-right group had a contact within the Secret Service. Rhodes admitted this during his trial, when he was charged with seditious conspiracy for attempting to stop Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The right wing fanatics are embedded in every aspect of law enforcement and the military, and that’s to say nothing of the whole constitutional sheriff mess. And they need to be outed. Period.

There is no way that Kamala Harris is safe around Oath Keepers. They probably won’t ever do anything to Biden, but should something happen to him, I would legit be afraid to have a security service with an oath keeper in it “protecting” her.

I’m sure this also has nothing to do with the Secret Service deleting texts from January 6 when a watchdog asked for them.