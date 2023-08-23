Slow news day, huh? I’ve had another busy one and have at least one more tomorrow. I just got in. So I’m going to cover the big stuff and then hit publish.

Orchestra Wagner, which is one of the last not locked down official Wagner Telegram channels is confirming what has been reported: Evegeny Prigozhin is dead. I’ll get to that after the jump as I’m going to include machine translated screengrabs.

Here’s the President Zelenskyy’s address delivered to the Ukrainian and foreign press at the third summit of the Crimean platform earlier today. Video below, English excerpts/description after the jump.

We do not exchange our territories for any membership in any union – President of Ukraine Ukraine is fighting for the de-occupation of Crimea and all other Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia and is not ready to give up any of its lands in exchange for membership in any union. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives in the framework of the 3rd Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Kyiv. “My position is unequivocal: Crimea is Ukraine. We are fighting for Crimea and all other temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and will not exchange our territories for any membership in any union,” the Head of State said. He noted that the security and defense forces of Ukraine are conducting a counteroffensive to de-occupy our cities and villages, but this is a difficult task. According to him, Ukraine has a constant need for artillery and long-range weapons, so the help of partners is very important. “If we are talking about long-range weapons, we are working on it. Diplomats, the Head of the President’s Office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs have respective tasks. I am working on this in different directions. We are lobbying in different ways, but we will definitely get results. Just like we got serious missiles. Now that we are using them, it is no longer a secret. It was not easy. We have Storm Shadow. Just like with Rishi (Sunak – ed.), I negotiated with Emmanuel Macron about SCALP missiles. We have received SCALPs, they are working, the troops are very satisfied. Almost one hundred percent accuracy in hitting the enemy,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President of Ukraine also spoke about plans to enhance security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. “Diplomats have been tasked with preparing a security alliance of the Black Sea countries – not contrary to NATO, don’t think so: it is jointly with NATO countries. So that we have a joint defense of the Black Sea and Azov coasts against Russian aggression. I would even say: The Azov, Black Sea and Baltic space,” the Head of State emphasized.

Today Ukraine is celebrating Flag Day.

The flag of the brave, the flag of the steadfast, the flag of the free.

The flag of hope for liberation, the flag of faith in victory, the flag of a peaceful life in our native land. pic.twitter.com/8E6xeqkgeR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 23, 2023

The 24th of August is Ukrainian Independence Day. Since it is after midnight in Ukraine, an early Happy Independence Day!

This afternoon, the Orchestra Wagner Telegram channel began posting regarding the downing of Prigozhin’s plane.

Here is the first post:

A little over 90 minutes later they posted:

9 minutes later:

90 minutes after that:

And two minutes after that:

They’ve also confirmed the original of the three Dmitry Utkins was also killed:

Anyhow, this is the final post for now on Orchestra Wagner’s Telegram channel:

Dmitri has video of the downing and the crash:

Ironically, the plane took a bit of time before it hit the ground. pic.twitter.com/z1bQlhTbvZ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 23, 2023

Russia, Tver Oblast: Evgeniy Prigozhin reportedly dead as a result of a plane crash. Doubt that any sane people will despair about this event. pic.twitter.com/uF2mKCliIG — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 23, 2023

🧵1/3 The cause of Prigozhin's plane crash remains undetermined, but there have been assertions of air defenses involvement. The S-300 air defense unit is located roughly 50 km from the crash site, adds weight to this theory, though not as conclusive or final proof. pic.twitter.com/H3pgQIepcK — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 23, 2023

3/3 I include this information for context, but it doesn't reflect my final stance on the events.

However, I am personally inclined to believe that it wasn't accidental and that the airplane sustained damage while in the air. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 23, 2023

It would. I already replied multiple times – I didn't say that it was hit by S-300. I just said that there are AD units in the area and provided visual evidence. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 23, 2023

My take is that Prigozhin’s jet was definitely brought down. It is probable and plausible that he and Utkin were onboard and are now dead. It is also probable and plausible that Prigozhin faked his own death to go into hiding in order to get off of Putin’s radar. All of that said, Putin has done a very good job of removing everyone who could possible be a threat to him, be perceived as a legitimate potential replacement for him, or both. These men, and they have all been men, are either dead or, like Navalny, in prison. So he’s most likely dead, but let’s see what tomorrow’s reporting brings. Especially if there’s a body.

The Port of Izmail, Odesa Oblast:

13,000 tons of grain were destroyed last night as a result of the eighth consecutive russian drone kamikaze attack on the infrastructure at the port of Izmail. Several private grain terminals and warehouses, as well as cargo infrastructure, suffered damage. The agricultural… pic.twitter.com/LYHiXaOw1v — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 23, 2023

13,000 tons of grain were destroyed last night as a result of the eighth consecutive russian drone kamikaze attack on the infrastructure at the port of Izmail. Several private grain terminals and warehouses, as well as cargo infrastructure, suffered damage. The agricultural products stored there were heading for Egypt and Romania. In total, russians have destroyed 270,000 tons of grain over the course of a month. This is a cynical blow to global food security.

Romny, Sumy Oblast:

A school building was completely destroyed in the city of Romny, Sumy region, as a result of an attack by Shahed 133/131 drones on the morning of August 23rd. russian terrorists killed two teachers, and at least three more were injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with people… pic.twitter.com/pKaCLMfuqk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 23, 2023

A school building was completely destroyed in the city of Romny, Sumy region, as a result of an attack by Shahed 133/131 drones on the morning of August 23rd. russian terrorists killed two teachers, and at least three more were injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with people still trapped under the rubble. 📷 @SESU_UA

Currently, schools across Ukraine are getting ready for the new academic year. Two teachers in Romny, Sumy region were also at their school. Until Russia killed them. 2 more people could be under debris. pic.twitter.com/qhsrW3tCrj — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 23, 2023

Chernihiv:

The cost:

For whatever reason the tweet won’t embed, so here’s a screengrab:

Robotyne:

Yep, Robotybe has been liberated. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 23, 2023

Kharkiv:

This is legendary story: Ukraine's intelligence lured Mi-8 pilot to Ukraine. Helicopter transported parts for Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. Two other crew members were unaware of their actual destination. Mі-8 landed in Kharkiv Oblast, and it’s reported helicopter is already in… pic.twitter.com/UmeyBC1qKt — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 23, 2023

This is legendary story: Ukraine’s intelligence lured Mi-8 pilot to Ukraine. Helicopter transported parts for Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. Two other crew members were unaware of their actual destination. Mі-8 landed in Kharkiv Oblast, and it’s reported helicopter is already in Kyiv.

Olenivka:

Here’s is the big boom. It used to be Russian S-400 Triumf near Olenivka, Tarkhankut. Ouch pic.twitter.com/hBoLU0S1b4 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 23, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets, videos, or slideshows.

So here’s a pupdate from Illia Ponomarenko: