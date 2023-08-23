Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 546: Slow News Day or Schrodinger's Prighozin

War for Ukraine Day 546: Slow News Day or Schrodinger’s Prighozin

Slow news day, huh? I’ve had another busy one and have at least one more tomorrow. I just got in. So I’m going to cover the big stuff and then hit publish.

Orchestra Wagner, which is one of the last not locked down official Wagner Telegram channels is confirming what has been reported: Evegeny Prigozhin is dead. I’ll get to that after the jump as I’m going to include machine translated screengrabs.

Here’s the President Zelenskyy’s address delivered to the Ukrainian and foreign press at the third summit of the Crimean platform earlier today. Video below, English excerpts/description after the jump.

We do not exchange our territories for any membership in any union – President of Ukraine

23 August 2023 – 21:22

Ukraine is fighting for the de-occupation of Crimea and all other Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia and is not ready to give up any of its lands in exchange for membership in any union. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives in the framework of the 3rd Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Kyiv.

“My position is unequivocal: Crimea is Ukraine. We are fighting for Crimea and all other temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and will not exchange our territories for any membership in any union,” the Head of State said.

He noted that the security and defense forces of Ukraine are conducting a counteroffensive to de-occupy our cities and villages, but this is a difficult task.

According to him, Ukraine has a constant need for artillery and long-range weapons, so the help of partners is very important.

“If we are talking about long-range weapons, we are working on it. Diplomats, the Head of the President’s Office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs have respective tasks. I am working on this in different directions. We are lobbying in different ways, but we will definitely get results. Just like we got serious missiles. Now that we are using them, it is no longer a secret. It was not easy. We have Storm Shadow. Just like with Rishi (Sunak – ed.), I negotiated with Emmanuel Macron about SCALP missiles. We have received SCALPs, they are working, the troops are very satisfied. Almost one hundred percent accuracy in hitting the enemy,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also spoke about plans to enhance security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

“Diplomats have been tasked with preparing a security alliance of the Black Sea countries – not contrary to NATO, don’t think so: it is jointly with NATO countries. So that we have a joint defense of the Black Sea and Azov coasts against Russian aggression. I would even say: The Azov, Black Sea and Baltic space,” the Head of State emphasized.

The 24th of August is Ukrainian Independence Day. Since it is after midnight in Ukraine, an early Happy Independence Day!

This afternoon, the Orchestra Wagner Telegram channel began posting regarding the downing of Prigozhin’s plane.

Here is the first post:

A little over 90 minutes later they posted:

9 minutes later:

90 minutes after that:

And two minutes after that:

They’ve also confirmed the original of the three Dmitry Utkins was also killed:

Anyhow, this is the final post for now on Orchestra Wagner’s Telegram channel:

Dmitri has video of the downing and the crash:

My take is that Prigozhin’s jet was definitely brought down. It is probable and plausible that he and Utkin were onboard and are now dead. It is also probable and plausible that Prigozhin faked his own death to go into hiding in order to get off of Putin’s radar. All of that said, Putin has done a very good job of removing everyone who could possible be a threat to him, be perceived as a legitimate potential replacement for him, or both. These men, and they have all been men, are either dead or, like Navalny, in prison. So he’s most likely dead, but let’s see what tomorrow’s reporting brings. Especially if there’s a body.

The Port of Izmail, Odesa Oblast:

13,000 tons of grain were destroyed last night as a result of the eighth consecutive russian drone kamikaze attack on the infrastructure at the port of Izmail.

Several private grain terminals and warehouses, as well as cargo infrastructure, suffered damage. The agricultural products stored there were heading for Egypt and Romania.

In total, russians have destroyed 270,000 tons of grain over the course of a month. This is a cynical blow to global food security.

Romny, Sumy Oblast:

A school building was completely destroyed in the city of Romny, Sumy region, as a result of an attack by Shahed 133/131 drones on the morning of August 23rd. russian terrorists killed two teachers, and at least three more were injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with people still trapped under the rubble.

📷 @SESU_UA

Chernihiv:

The cost:

For whatever reason the tweet won’t embed, so here’s a screengrab:

Robotyne:

Kharkiv:

This is legendary story: Ukraine’s intelligence lured Mi-8 pilot to Ukraine. Helicopter transported parts for Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. Two other crew members were unaware of their actual destination. Mі-8 landed in Kharkiv Oblast, and it’s reported helicopter is already in Kyiv.

Olenivka:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets, videos, or slideshows.

So here’s a pupdate from Illia Ponomarenko:

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Carlo Graziani
  • dmsilev
  • Freemark
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Roger Moore
  • The Pale Scot

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Anoniminous

      Easy enough to put a bomb on a plane when your buddies are in charge of airport security.

      Putzi was an idiot thinking he could embarrass Putin and then shout ‘”BACKSIES!!!! ”  and expect to live.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      “Doubt that any sane people will despair” ahh but see, therein lies the issue! So many non-sane people in russia, laying flowers and weeping over this personification of every sinful thought of every human who has ever lived throughout time immemorial. Also, I don’t believe in the idea of hell as typically constructed, but even if it were real, I doubt prig is there. Even Satan would be like “nah dude FOH”.

      Churchill the Dog is very happy about the plane crash! What a good boy.

      Whenever I see or hear the phrase “Crimea is Ukraine”, I start singing it in my head to the tune of Bei Mir Bist Du Schön.

      Crimea is Ukraine, please let me explain

      Crimea is Ukraine and russia sucks

      Crimea is Ukraine, again I’ll explain

      It means go back home, you stupid fucks

      It won’t win a Grammy, but it’s kinda snappy.

      Thank you as always, Adam. Perhaps tomorrow alongside TIFG’s mugshot we’ll also get a morgueshot of the butcher.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldster

      As I said on another thread, the story of the defecting helicopter pilot would have been the day’s biggest news if not for the destruction of Prigozhin’s plane. Budanov may have been briefly disappointed at his coup being upstaged, but on balance I suspect he was happy with the result.

      Prigozhin dead or in hiding? Whacked by Putin or faking his own death? Either one looks extremely bad for ruzzia. It looks like a lawless, dysfunctional, out of control dystopia. Xi Jinping is going to look at this and want nothing to do with ruzzia. Modi is going to laugh at it — he put a lander on the Moon, after Putin’s attempt failed.

      It’s all bad news for ruzzia, so it’s all good news for Ukraine. With every new village that they liberate, every ruzzian SAM site that they knock out, every bomber that they destroy on its own airstrip, they get closer to liberating their country from the mad invaders.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Freemark

      If it is Prig I’m sure he was surprised. There is no way he thought Putin wanted him dead. One, he wouldn’t have been flying inside Russia, especially between Moscow and St.Petersburg. And two, no way his name would have ever been on a passenger manifest.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      It is also probable and plausible that Prigozhin faked his own death to go into hiding in order to get off of Putin’s radar.

      If there was a SAM involved, it seems plausible but improbable.  It would at the very least require Prigozhin to have very solid information he was being targeted for it to make sense for him to fake his travel on the plane today.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Pale Scot

      If I was the leader of a semi illegal merc company, I’d be sure to at least have targeting radar receivers for the aircraft I’m using.

      Oh my! So sad, Never mind

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      Couple of gangsters killed by a gangster. Where’d I leave my violin? It’s so tiny it could be anywhere.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      What I like about the video in the second Avdeeva tweet, with the S-400 battery going boom, is that UA had a reconnaissance drone in the air filming it. Somebody on Twitter said that was like Babe Ruth calling his shot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @oldster:

      Dead. You can’t fake a SAM strike with an onboard bomb, and Wagner was stripped of all it’s heavy weapons and air defenses.

      But it’s nice to see that Ruzzia’s SMO to denazify  has finally whacked some prominent Nazi’s.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Carlo Graziani

      Not very subtle. A planted bomb would at least have left some forensic doubt as to the sender, but there can be no doubt whatever now (acknowledging Adam’s reservation concerning a faked death, but that seems a bit too movie-plot to me, as I can’t see where Prigozhin might go to live in his accustomed style, even if he could pull off such a difficult disappearing act).

      Assuming it was a SAM, then there’s a very clear message here that nobody even troubled to bury in subtext. MOD would never dare do this without direct authorization. This was a Putin-sent hit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      Zelenskyy honored this year’s winners of the National Legend of Ukraine award, which included a posthumous one for “Da Vinci” as well as a neurosurgeon, a journalist, a musician, and a few others, including this man:

      Fuminori Tsuchiko. Japanese volunteer. With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he came to Ukraine on purpose to support those who were forced to live in the Kharkiv subway, hiding from shelling. He opened a cafe at his own expense, where he organized daily free meals for the locals.

      I don’t recollect if I’ve heard of him before, but this made me a little verklempt. And when he came up to get his award and bowed so solemnly, it was very touching. (The video doesn’t have subtitles, but it was still nice to watch. Also, forgive me for a moment of shallowness, but jeez, Olena is beautiful.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay

      @Roger Moore:

      It would at the very least require Prigozhin to have very solid information he was being targeted for it to make sense for him to fake his travel on the plane today.

      The passenger manifest, along with the issues the Ruzzian MOD is having in getting Wagner fighters and commanders to switch to the MOD, other Ogliarch’s PMC’s or giving up their lucrative contracts and looting in Africa, suggest’s that Prigozhin and other prominent Wagner leaders were trying to negotiate some kind of “deal” saving part’s of Wagner.

      Reply

