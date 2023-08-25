Maui update. South Maui resorts (Lahaina is West Maui) NEED visitors. Furloughs and layoffs starting because people think the whole island is closed. It is not. If you are planning a trip to Wailea or Kihei, don’t cancel. If you want to come to Hawaii pls consider South Maui. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 24, 2023

When my Administration says we'll be with Maui for as long as recovery takes, we mean it. pic.twitter.com/13dyrtI8VB — President Biden (@POTUS) August 23, 2023

FYI: Maui is open to visitors & workers & small businesses need you to come. West Maui is closed to visitors through Oct. 17 but as @GovJoshGreenMD notes, the rest of Maui is safe.https://t.co/pmanqw8Km0 — HawaiiDelilah™ ?? #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 25, 2023





Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has basically declared YIMBY martial law. His emergency order suspends local zoning, environmental review, and more, and sets up a special working group to give expedited approval to individual housing projects https://t.co/3MJ4bKQCy5 — Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) August 23, 2023

BREAKING: Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company over the fires that devastated Lahaina and killed at least 115 people, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. https://t.co/pz6qHcwoBG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2023