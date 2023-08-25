(John Deering via GoComics.com)

The former president being arrested is a complex emotional event for any American. Luckily, we have multiple opportunities to process it. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 25, 2023

I don't think impeachment hearings over Hunter Biden is going to change the fact that this race is now Joe Biden versus Inmate P01135089. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) August 25, 2023

the thing about the Georgia mugshots is that it is bad and unnecessary to humiliate most criminals and it is good and necessary to humiliate criminals who can't be restrained by prison but can be restrained by disgrace — sheikh zubeyr, author of al-easifatan (@revhowardarson) August 24, 2023

bad things which happen to Donald Trump are good because he is beyond the conventional capacities of the state to discipline — sheikh zubeyr, author of al-easifatan (@revhowardarson) August 25, 2023

we need to ruin his life using any means which are plausibly legitimate, including means we would never use against anyone else, because he is personally roughly as powerful as the American legal system taken as a wholehttps://t.co/p04ff3O4FQ — sheikh zubeyr, author of al-easifatan (@revhowardarson) August 25, 2023

Because I needed a laugh. pic.twitter.com/rCgB4wedPB — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) August 25, 2023

One indictment to rule them all. One prosecutor to find them. One indictment to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/IdROUSbssB — I Smoked Elon's Ketamine (@BlackKnight10k) August 25, 2023

“So disgusting to see so many people on here celebrating a suicide. Self harm hurts countless thousands and should never be cheered.” – Public defender Twitter when Hitler killed himself — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) August 25, 2023

you’ve heard him in the last few years, sure, but you haven’t seen much video. and high definition will not be kind to that vain sack of bile — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) August 24, 2023