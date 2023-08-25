Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s finish the job.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Morning Open Thread: Retribution?

Friday Morning Open Thread: Retribution?

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

Friday Morning Open Thread: Retribution, At Last

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 

Sharing is caring…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • caphilldcne
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • HinTN
  • John S.
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • narya
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • Searcher
  • SFAW
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      the thing about the Georgia mugshots is that it is bad and unnecessary to humiliate most criminals and it is good and necessary to humiliate criminals who can’t be restrained by prison but can be restrained by disgrace

      First off, most of the criminals I’ve known were incapable of shame and 2nd of all, that goes double for trump and his criminal troupe.

      eta:

      because he is personally roughly as powerful as the American legal system taken as a whole

      Ummmmm…. no, just no.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      caphilldcne

      I don’t believe he is beyond the capacity of the state to discipline. I do believe a lot of the criminal Justice system fail to hold him or other elites accountable because it’s a lot easier to go after poor defendants than rich defendants with pricey lawyers. Looking at you NY. And honestly I think that inclination was true at DOJ too. So yes, it is a problem of “refusing to do it.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Searcher

      Is it just me, or does that mugshot look more artful than the typical one?

      Is that just because he spent hours prepping hair and makeup for it, and the typical perp just had a sweaty car ride with the police after a rough day, or did they let him bring his own mugshot too?

      I mean, he’s at a slight angle to the camera even, not dead center staring straight ahead like the other nine in that block.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      Never forget that tfg himself is making money off his mugshot. HE LIKES THAT PHOTO.

      Also too, that Rudy mugshot has a similar vibe to it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @caphilldcne: The question for them, and always is with rich fucks, is he worth the trouble? Most of the time they decide against spending years and years in court, than on appeals, with hundreds of thousands of lawyer hours expended all to end up with what amounts to a slap on the wrist fine, because they sure as shit ain’t going to prison. I wish it was otherwise but it ain’t.
      There are of course exceptions, Madoff, Lay*, and Epstein come to mind, but by and large the obscenely rich have the resources to drag things out damned near forever.
      *Lay dragged his appeals out long enough to die before they ran out and as a consequence his conviction was voided.​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      One indictment to rule them all.
      One prosecutor to find them.
      One indictment to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.

      In the state of Georgia, where the prison lies.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Take it away Pet Shop Boys!

      If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to fear

      If you’ve something to hide, you shouldn’t even be here

      You’ve had your chance, now we’ve got the mandate

      If you’ve changed your mind I’m afraid its too late

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      I just noticed, looking at the police department seal on the wall, that Trump isn’t as tall as most of the other defendants. Are all three of those women 6’2″?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      narya

      Idle thoughts on a Friday morning . . .

      Order in which I think current list of charges will actually go to trial against TIFG:

      Leticia James in NY; J6 in DC; docs case in FL; Bragg in NY; Fulton County

      I don’t know where to fit in the EJ Carroll case. I think that the Fulton County case is gonna be a hot mess to prosecute–just getting through the severability claims and the move-it-to-federal requests is gonna slow things down. The other big unknown, for me, is the docs case; I don’t trust Cannon as far as I can throw her. OTOH, if she doesn’t permit the Garcia hearing, she’ll be off the case.

      Ed: to get his name out of my sight.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Searcher: Fulton set aside facilities across the street from where indicted people are processed just for them to prep their appearance. I am not making this up. They are allowed at least two companions (hair, make-up, whatever). Processing itself (taking the mugshot, etc.) is getting done about 30-40 mins total, which is super-fast. I can understand wanting to get these knuckleheads in and out as quickly as possible, but I’m not sure why they’re showing so much deference and accommodation. Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      oldster

      He conspired to silence my voice, steal my vote, and then send the US military out to kill me when I protested the coup.

      I hope he is put away for a long, long time

      Oh– and why does his mugshot look more “artful” than most?
      Because the fascist cops who rough up most people on arrest treat him like the leader of their cult. When the cops arrest you or me, they’ll put their hands on your head to force your neck down, they’ll manhandle you any way that they want and you have to put up with it or you’ll be killed for “resisting arrest”.

      But the same goddamn cops treat this guy with kid gloves because they know a fascist when they see one.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Fulton set aside facilities across the street from where indicted people are processed just for them to prep their appearance. I am not making this up. They are allowed at least two companions (hair, make-up, whatever). Processing itself (taking the mugshot, etc.) is getting done about 30-40 mins total, which is super-fast. I can understand wanting to get these knuckleheads in and out as quickly as possible, but I’m not sure why they’re showing so much deference and accommodation. Fuck ’em.

      That’s ridiculous. There’s no reason they shouldn’t have had to go through this process the same way any other criminal defendant would have to.

      And fuck the motorcade – next time TFG has to be there, they should send a car to meet him at the airport.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      p.a.

      I don’t think he looks tough in the mugshot.  I think he looks pissed, like someone cracked a joke at his expense just before hitting the shutter.

      He shouldn’t be angry; they let him wear his orange makeup and keep the comb-over.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      HinTN

      It’s not persecution, it’s not revenge, it’s not retribution.
      It’s holding a person accountable for their alleged crimes.

      I would turn that around to be, “Any District Attorney who fails to hold politicians accountable for their alleged crimes is demonstrating political bias.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      Two expert pollsters wanted to know what swing voters thought of the Republican candidates in the Presidential debate — so they tested them with dials as they watched. The results should make the entire Republican Party nervous.

      It’s a podcast and I know a lot of you dislike podcasts, so I’ll summarize. First, normal people don’t like jerks:

      DIAL GROUP FINDINGS: Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy each were net negative in their favorability ratings after the debate, as both were seen as polarizing throughout, and a plurality of participants believed Nikki Haley won the debate

      Second, people like public schools and want to keep them and third, no normal people believe climate change is a “hoax” – zero. That’s just for weirdo conspiracy theorists on the far Right.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: It’s the old dictator scowl. I think many people observed that part of Hitler’s appeal was that he always looked sad and angry. People who were sad and angry would assume that the same things that pissed them off were bothering him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.