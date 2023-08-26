The right wing info bubble is real, and it is cynically–I’d say, viciously–maintained and guarded by right wing elites. It seems obvious from the outside that the ragegasm-based information economy in which a figure like Trump thrives is fostered by oligarchs who use the rubes to defend their power and their purses.

Of all such folks, none has been so essential and so effective as Rupert Murdoch. He’s an enemy of democracy worldwide; he rose to power on some mix of page 3 pinups and the endless repetition of bullshit exquisitely designed to ensure that his readers/viewers would direct their anger in useful directions.

Now, of course, he’s respectable, and it is of some importance to him that many of his media properties be viewed as “real” news operations, operating from a right-of-center worldview, perhaps, but grounded in fact.

But then, every now and then (I’m guessing every day, with any watchdogs overwhelmed by the sheer volume) the lie comes right out into the open. As in the “story” of a marine’s family who was, Fox alleged pushed towards penury to bring the body of their daughter home:

The U.S. Marine Corps went up to the highest levels of Fox News last month to challenge a story that falsely claimed a fallen Marine’s family had to cover the cost of transporting her remains, emails obtained by The Washington Post show.