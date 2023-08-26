Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stupid Fox "News" Tricks

The right wing info bubble is real, and it is cynically–I’d say, viciously–maintained and guarded by right wing elites. It seems obvious from the outside that the ragegasm-based information economy in which a figure like Trump thrives is fostered by oligarchs who use the rubes to defend their power and their purses.

Of all such folks, none has been so essential and so effective as Rupert Murdoch. He’s an enemy of democracy worldwide; he rose to power on some mix of page 3 pinups and the endless repetition of bullshit exquisitely designed to ensure that his readers/viewers would direct their anger in useful directions.

Now, of course, he’s respectable, and it is of some importance to him  that many of his media properties be viewed as “real” news operations, operating from a right-of-center worldview, perhaps, but grounded in fact.

But then, every now and then (I’m guessing every day, with any watchdogs overwhelmed by the sheer volume) the lie comes right out into the open.  As in the “story” of a marine’s family who was, Fox alleged pushed towards penury to bring the body of their daughter home:

The U.S. Marine Corps went up to the highest levels of Fox News last month to challenge a story that falsely claimed a fallen Marine’s family had to cover the cost of transporting her remains, emails obtained by The Washington Post show.

Fox quietly amended the digital story and then removed it from its website following more complaints from the Marines but still has not apologized or corrected the erroneous report, which had been based on a false claim quickly retracted by a congressman.

The congressman in question is a Republican, of course, and from Florida (sorry Betty!)

The July 25 FoxNews.com story relied on an account from freshman Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), who stated that the family of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee had shouldered “a heavy financial burden” of $60,000 to retrieve her body from Afghanistan. Gee, 23, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in the frantic final days of the U.S. withdrawal.

This was, of course, bullshit

    5. 5.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife and I have been binging Succession for the last few weeks.  We have a little over a season left.  She thinks the show was modeled on Murdoch.  Is this verified by anyone else?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bill Arnold

      viciously–maintained and guarded

      That is an echo chamber: Echo chambers and epistemic bubbles (C. Thi Nguyen, Episteme 17 (2):141-161 (2020)) (pdf download button at link)

      Mere exposure to evidence can shatter an epistemic bubble, but may actually reinforce an echo chamber. Finally, echo chambers are much harder to escape. Once in their grip, an agent may act with epistemic virtue, but social context will pervert those actions. Escape from an echo chamber may require a radical rebooting of one’s belief system.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      What’s that? An asshole man acted inappropriately with a woman and embarrassed himself, his soccer federation and his nation on worldwide TV?

      Meet Luis “I’m the asshole, and I’m gonna double down on the assholery” Rubiales of the Spanish Football Federation.

      Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by the sport’s global governing body FIFA, following a controversial kissing incident that took place after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.
      During the celebrations after Spain defeated England in the championship final on Aug. 20, Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips. The kiss made headlines around the world when Hermoso said that she “did not enjoy” it.
       

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      True story, a few years pre-covid.
      My Fux-watching elderly relatives went on a Caribbean cruise.  Never went ashore (n.b. this was not a cruise to nowhere.)

      I didn’t know this, asked abt the various islands to compare notes from my trips.  They told me about never disembarking.

      “What?!?”

      Too dangerous.

      “Oh, how many people from your ship were murdered?”

      Hmmmph hrmph mumble mumble.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brent

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: Yes.  The show is famously modeled after the Murdochs, and to some extent, the Trumps.  The showrunners/writers have been coy about it at times, saying, for instance, that they took a number of media families, including the Hearsts, as a a model. But there is little doubt, and they certainly don’t deny,  that the Murdoch family inspires a lot of story and character beats.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Truth is the daughter of time. — Aulus Gellius, 125-180 CE

      Truth is the daughter of time, not of authority. — Francis Bacon, 1561-1626

      Truth is the daughter of time, and I feel no shame in being her midwife. — Johannes Kepler, 1571-1630

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      Avoiding Faux News is something I know how to do. I was surprised yesterday, though, to watch a CBS reporter in Maui spend so much time grilling a shook-up survivor of the fires about exactly how many days it took for the federal response to arrive, it seemed like trying to get dirt on the Biden admin was more important to him than how the gal was doing during his interview.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      Having been in the military, during a rather large, significant war, that no, I didn’t have to actually fight in, and having been hospitalized for 2 months during my last 6 months of duty, I can say that the military does take care of it’s own and very well. It is at the very basic level of it’s operation. Sure there is rank and privilege, there is no escaping that, but the military really, really does take care of it’s own. (It does on rare occasion have to be convinced it’s in their best interest, they can be semi human, and it is a somewhat large organization, but they do take care of their own. It’s built in and hammered home from day one.)

      And even after all these years gone by I remember the bad and the good days, the people I served with, some of the ones I served under. It leaves a mark. In hospital I sat every day with guys in the Marines and Navy who had been shot, hurt, physically and mentally and that leaves a mark as well. Sometimes, often times that mark stays with a person for the rest of their lives. It does this in every single war – and always will. It has with me, and I only saw after effects. Some things still trigger the emotions, 50 yrs later.

      There is a very good 1/2 hr show on Netflix called Resurface. It is about a professional surfer who started a surfing thing for vets. It is a raw view of the level of effect warfare has on humans. It can be an extreme view for some. I highly recommend it if for no other reason than a glimpse of the results and after effects of warfare.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      It remains…interesting that the presumably always-pro military Republican Party and their Pravda arm so often turn on them when the narrative suits. Or in the case of one Senator Potatotown, provide an avenue to swat at The Gays and Other Monsters.

      Money and power and money and vanquishing their enemies. That is the 21st century Republican Party.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Sure would be good if Sleepy Joe/Dark Brandon took this opportunity, as CiC, remove Fox from the TV and radio offerings at every federal facilities, especially military bases.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      smith

      @The Thin Black Duke: My kids also spent a lot of time in downtown Chicago when they were teens and young adults. Cities are a huge cultural smorgasbord for kids that age, something that kids kept cloistered in suburbs, exurbs and small towns miss out on.

      I had a friend who was raised until his teens in a small town, who recalled a Norman Rockwell childhood that he enjoyed at lot. Then his family moved into a city, which he found really stimulating. In his 20s he went back to the small town to visit and found that his old friends who had stayed were mostly deep into drinking and drugs, had dead-end jobs if they had them at all, and had pretty much given up on life at that early age. His opinion was that the stultifying boredom that they had experienced as teenagers had really done a number of them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Origuy

      Why am I not surprised? From the Times of Israel

      Israel has discovered that a set of ancient pottery lamps that it lent to the White House for a temporary exhibit in 2019, and which it has been trying to recover, ended up in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former US president Donald Trump, according to a report Tuesday.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      @Lyrebird: “it seemed like trying to get dirt on the Biden admin was more important to him than how the gal was doing during his interview.”

      Of course. Because not only is the upcoming election all about horserace, every issue that impacts real people is first and foremost (for jouralarmalists) a political problem with political winners and losers. It’s gruesome how they filter human suffering through how it will impact D.C. careers.

      Reminds me of an Aug. 16 exchange between Katy Tur and the Biden Admin.

      Tur: Why was the response slow?
      FEMA leader: We mobilized from Honolulu immediately (followed by long, long list of things FEMA did and is doing).
      Tur: But what are the learnings from how slow the response was?
      FEMA: (pause, probably to not start yelling at her) We were working from the very beginning…

      They want Biden to be bad.

      Because it retroactively excuses Trump (and, it excuses “Bin Laden determined to strike America” Bushie incompetence, too).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @Ruckus: ​
      Post-Eisenhower anyway. I think the first Bush was probably legit pro-military (while Nixon pretended to be, he was not shy about sending them into a tropical meat-grinder, and Reagan simply lied about every little thing he did).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @HumboldtBlue:

      And (almost) unbelievably, the Spanish Football Federation are doubling and tripling down on the whole “Respect The Cock!” dogma by threatening to sue Ms Hermoso for ‘lying’ about a consensual spontaneous celebration that she (being a flighty little filly overcome with whatever women use for testosterone in the presence of Senor Rubiales’ and his cologned masculinity) actually initiated.

      Seriously. They’ve released a set of edited stills to ‘prove’ that she was actually the sexual aggressor and is only pretending to be a victim in service to some Woke ‘false feminist’ agenda.

      I swear to Dog. Some men just need to have their testicles confiscated. They’re soiling Manhood for the rest of us.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      I sometimes wonder what Jeff Flake is up to (I think I must have boring life). Anyway, yesterday the former Senator and current Ambassador to Turkiye was on the flight deck of the carrier USS Gerald Ford, observing operations alongside Selcik Bayrakrar. Mr. Bayraktar and his brother own Baykar Industries, builders of the TB-2 attack drones that destroyed numerous Russian targets in the first weeks of their invasion of Ukraine. Selcik Bayraktar and his brother both earned advance engineering degrees in the US before going home to manage and expand their father’s company.

      The Ford was on maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean along with the drone and helicopter carrier Andalou, new flagship of Turkiye’s Navy. This was a good sign I thought. Turkiye has been a NATO ally since 1952, but it’s had a rocky relationship with the US over the last decade. Now, relations seem to be warming since Presidents Biden and Erdogan had a good meeting on the sidelines of last month’s NATO summit at Vilnius.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Nelle:

      Funny you should ask! 😁😁😁

      Yes, tomorrow’s Medium Cool (7:00 pm) will be about Josephine Tey’s The Daughter of Time. I hope you’ll be there!

      I had collected those quotes to put in a comment tomorrow, but Tom’s post was simply too timely and on-the-nose, and I couldn’t resist!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      @Cameron:

      No it’s ass milk.

      It’s a “nice” way of saying bullshit. As in all the people that drink from the wrong faucet. And believe that it’s a healthy meal.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      @Tony Jay: It’s infuriating and has been going on sufficiently long that several of their stars were left off the WWC squad for the crime of speaking up against the Spanish Futbol management and specifically, their coach.

      I think these clods thought winning the trophy would wallpaper over their bad actions but it seems instead to have brought out the spotlights and the microscopes.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      RaflW

      @Origuy: I mean, we saw them walking out with sculpture busts and all sorts of paraphernalia in the waning days. It was (as is his signature style) theft in broad daylight.

      I seem to recall media types asking “Were these private gifts to the Trumps?” and me yelling (helplessly) at the TV: They’re just ripping off the American people. Same as yesterday, and will be tomorrow!

      How these reporters could will themselves to such blindness. It’s asinine, really .

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @Brent: Thanks.  The show is certainly entertaining but repetitive.  Every episode is about a new deal that needs to be made but if it isn’t the empire is DOOMED!  Every episode.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T: Bob Barker has died at age 99. RIP. I watched “The Price is Right” very rarely — I’ve seen maybe half a dozen episodes total — but I salute Barker for creating a true cultural phenomenon.

      ETA: Aaaaand while I was typing, Highway Rob got there first!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      They are as immersed in falsehood as Cleopatra was in her daily baths of asses milk.

      Assessing milk before consumption is a good practice.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RaflW

      @SiubhanDuinne: TPIR was a daily after school ritual for my grad school housemate. He’d watch while hovering up snacks, then rack out for exactly a 20 minute nap, then he’d start his evening reading load.

      I put up with it (in our compact house near campus) because it was harmlessly diverting. I was also (though less seriously) in a grad program, and a brain check-out for maybe half an hour was useful in its way.

      Bob seemed to enjoy the work, and did a good job of relating to a lot of people who I’d have struggled to not call nincompoops. Kudos to him for seeing them in the fullness of their humanity. RIP.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      I go back to Truman days. Of course I was a bit young to see politics in an adult or any other way, but the only difference between then and now, in my book, was that it was more difficult to notice the difference between the parties because TV was in it’s very early stages, the real exposure ended up far closer to home. Once TV grew and news was more than a 1/2 hr gloss over per day…..

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Tony Jay:

      I swear to Dog. Some men just need to have their testicles confiscated. They’re soiling Manhood for the rest of us.

      I just needed to see that again.

      May I suggest with a very dull knife…..

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Tony Jay

      @trollhattan:

      Es, as they say, cierto.

      It’s one of those situations where FA is followed so closely by FO that it’s like watching a kid’s cartoon where the villains get pied in the face every thirty seconds. The Spanish FA genuinely seem to think that they’re the heroes here and that putting these uppity senoritas (who are probably lesbians anyway) in their place is something they’ll be richly rewarded for by a grateful population of (male) sports fans.

      Talk about epistemic closure! Frigging FIFA have slapped them down. FIFA! That’s like being called out by Coldplay for overt pomposity.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MomSense

      Murdoch has been such a detriment, not just to democracy, but to the whole fucking planet.  I don’t think he will ever suffer what he should for the harm he has done.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Marc

      @p.a.: My Fux-watching elderly relatives went on a Caribbean cruise.  Never went ashore (n.b. this was not a cruise to nowhere.)

      Obligatory link:

      Never get out of the boat

      I’ve spent a fair bit of time in the Caribbean over the past decades, but never on a cruise.  One thing I’ve noticed on several of the islands is the emergence of “Cruise Ship Terminals”. which are basically shopping malls with food courts that are too expensive for the locals.  Many passengers on the larger ships never venture far beyond the terminals, due to time or distance constraints.  I’m cynical enough to believe this is by design.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ruckus

      @RaflW:

      It helps to remember that the vast majority of reporters are employees of an organization that in almost all cases reviews and approves their output before it gets printed or spoken. Not all of those bosses and owners are far or in any way left leaning………

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Highway Rob

      @trollhattan: I want a full medical team shadowing Willie Nelson at all times. The possibility that either of those two outlive him is not one I want to contemplate.

      Reply

