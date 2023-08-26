(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Around like 2016 I used to think man I can’t wait until I don’t have to pay attention to politics anymore. Increasingly I’m realizing two things: I will never not be able to pay attention to it and I was extremely privileged to feel like I could in the past. — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) August 24, 2023

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Can’t wait for Trump’s fingerprint to match those in unsolved cases. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 24, 2023

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

‘The people who tried to overthrow the government, some of these people are our friends. How can we keep them out of jail despite, you know, the crimes they committed?’ https://t.co/DlYgXT6gJ0 — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 20, 2023

Media wants Biden to pardon Trump for crimes he committed while the same media ignores that Republicans want to convict Biden for crimes he didn't commit. https://t.co/CVBl0K7x0z — John Cole (@Johngcole) August 23, 2023

(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

Also because specifically in the case of Trump, breaking *him* breaks his movement into a thousand different factions each claiming to be his true successor. https://t.co/wF2kSKIPVG — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 25, 2023

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Trump has created a bubble within the right-wing media bubble that undergirds his disinterest in this week's debate — and Fox's eagerness to have him participate. https://t.co/qbQkJpOniq — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 21, 2023

Look at right wing media. You have people like @jimgeraghty, who’s supposed to be the closest thing NR has to a straight reporter, lying to his audience every day about Biden’s mental capacity. https://t.co/X2Y0bOx5nC — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) August 21, 2023

I think it lets these folks off the hook to say results like this indicate delusion. I think it indicates something more like a cross between trolling, after the fact rationalization, and an attempt to shape reality via assertion. https://t.co/LwDwDf03aC — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 20, 2023

And in this age where media just talks about what people say rather than figuring out what’s true, they’ve realized they can play the refs by just refusing to concede reality, instead asserting its opposite. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 20, 2023