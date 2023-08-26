Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

No Justins, No Peace

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You cannot shame the shameless.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Last Week in Review – Clowns & Cartoons

15 Comments

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

 

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • CliosFanBoy
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Kay
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Steeplejack

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: How about “Baud 2024: Anyone can bet him!”?

      It will work well with your  “A couch in every crash pad” campaign promise.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      “A second term, 84, 85-year-old Joe Biden,” Honig said, could decline to pardon Trump, so the “conviction stands for history,” but commute his

      LOL. Like his age at the end of a second term matters to any such decision. But the media has it’s marching orders.

    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The cartoons are all on-point in continuing to give him really tiny hands.

      And of course Kamala is 6’3 215. After all, aren’t we all??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Discovered in the deep: an octopus’s garden in the shade

      Scientists have solved the mystery of why tens of thousands of octopuses cluster on the foothills of a giant underwater mountain, two miles down off the coast of California. The pearl octopuses, so named because from a distance they look like scattered gems, seek out warm water seeping through the seabed and use it to speed up the hatching of their eggs.

      This was the initial hunch scientists had when they discovered the “octopus garden” near Davidson Seamount in 2018, the second of four known deep-sea octopus aggregations.
      ………………………….
      The mauve, grapefruit-sized female octopuses each lay about 60 eggs and cement them to the bare rock, then guard them until they hatch. Temperature probes showed the water bathing the eggs ranged from 5C to 10C (40-50F), while less than a metre away it dropped to a frigid 1.6C.

      Revisiting individual nests, the team saw that rather than taking a decade or longer to hatch, as would happen in the very cold deep sea, baby octopuses emerge from their cosy nests after less than two years, dramatically boosting their chances of survival.

    15. 15.

      Kay

      Smart
      @ShaneGoldmacher
      piece on how GOP voters think anyone can beat Biden.
      Noticed something like this in June… many GOP voters think Biden’s so obviously feeble that the nominee will be Harris or Newsom, also easy to beat.

      This is true, but they’ve been like this for a while now. They also thought Obama was sure to NOT be re-elected.
      With the help of political media, they have convinced themselves they are the only “real” voters. No one else “counts”.

