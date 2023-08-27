We're going to find so many pins and mugs and shirts with his mugshot on them at estate sales in three to five years and none of us will know if it's because the dead person absolutely loved him or absolutely hated him — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 25, 2023

Or — splitting the difference — Lincoln Project shot glasses…

"The Kubrick Stare" is one of director Stanley Kubrick's most recognizable directorial techniques. A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement pic.twitter.com/qd2XWc3oHU — Cry-Baby Chloe ?? (@ChloeNumberIII) August 25, 2023





In my 11+ years as a detention aide I've processed a lot of detainees and done a lot of mug shots. The body language in this particular mug shot is from someone who's reluctant to hold up his head in order to show his face on camera. pic.twitter.com/PUmH6bsSvD — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 25, 2023

Trump abhors the 'rule of thirds.' He has to be dead center and looking straight on in pics. That's why, paired with White House lighting and his general robber baron aesthetic, every official WH photograph looks like 'The Shining.' pic.twitter.com/r5Curb3zIl — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 27, 2019

The levels of offensiveness is off the charts! This is high score reset the game type of foolishness — kevin daniels (@kevinddaniels) August 25, 2023

He might be 8 million years old but you really should not leave one over the plate at 87 mph because he’ll put it in the parking lot https://t.co/O9jq1msgQ2 — Screamer Jim (@HeheWaitWhut) August 25, 2023