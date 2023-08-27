Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Everybody saw this coming.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

T R E 4 5 O N

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

No one could have predicted…

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

We’re not going back!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Let’s finish the job.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Face on the Post Office Waaaaahll

Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Face on the Post Office Waaaaahll

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Face on the Post Office Waaaaahll

Or — splitting the difference — Lincoln Project shot glasses


Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Face on the Post Office Waaaaahll 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BethanyAnne
  • bjacques
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • mrmoshpotato
  • RandomMonster
  • sab
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • sukabi

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m looking forward to when he graduates to the top of the FBi’s Most Wanted list after he flees to a non-extradition country….or Florida.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: That would be peak Meatball from DeSantis if he was trying to protect Trump with some weird states right argument while at the same time running against Trump in the primary.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: At this point, I think DeSantis would put Trump on the prison bus to Georgia personally.  He’s gotta be pissed that 4 time loser is still kicking his ass.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Cannot click through to any of those Xes or Tweets or whatever they’re called now. Every single one gives me a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair, and an “Oops!” message followed by “Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble.” So now I guess Elon is tripling and quadrupling down on his crafty plan to increase X’s audience by absolutely locking out all non-members. Sheer fucking genius.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BethanyAnne

      I’ve been idly looking at bumper stickers on Amazon tonight. Found one that’s a QR code to “Never Gonna Give You Up”. I think I have to have it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.