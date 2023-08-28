For some reason, this sentence makes me ridiculously happy!

“Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.”

~ Aaron Rupar

So Trump’s lawyer tells FOX her client “knows all the facts” and doesn’t need time to prep for the coup trial — while his other lawyer says he needs till April 2026 because it’s so complex. https://t.co/hyONL5NE31 — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) August 28, 2023

Also, why do all of Trump’s female attorneys look like Barbie?

(Apologies to Barbie, it’s not her fault)

Oh, and everyone probably knows already, but we have a date!

April 2026

March 4, 2024

Trial set for March 4th, 2024. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 28, 2023

PSA: Look for a guest post from Valdivia on Tuesday early evening about the women’s soccer players in Spain. They are standing up for all of us.

