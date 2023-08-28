Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Credit Where Credit Is Due

For some reason, this sentence makes me ridiculously happy!

“Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.”

~ Aaron Rupar

Also, why do all of Trump’s female attorneys look like Barbie?
(Apologies to Barbie, it’s not her fault)

Oh, and everyone probably knows already, but we have a date!
April 2026

March 4, 2024

PSA:  Look for a guest post from Valdivia on Tuesday early evening about the women’s soccer players in Spain.  They are standing up for all of us.

Open thread.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Irony Trumps legal defense jumps the track, careens wildly down the embankment, smashes through a circus, bulldozes a mink farm, and plows into the river, where it bursts into flame, then rolls over and explodes, raining down smoking clown shrapnel and flaming weasels over a terrified countryside.” — Stonekettle

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      “You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong” may be the most hilarious statement about Trump ever uttered. It’s right up there with the “Jeffery Dahmer doesn’t even OWN an oven.” defense.

      I’d love to observe Trump’s lawyer vetting process in action.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lee

      The way that so many folks are supporting the female Spanish players (including some male players). Is really great. I can’t wait for the guest post!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      This bit from the hearing was …special:

      Judge: Trial Date Will Not Be Set To Accommodate Personal Schedule Of Defendant

      She offers an illustration, saying it would not be the court’s problem for an athlete, for example, to claim they have a conflict with their competition schedule.
      She also tells lawyers that delay is a known tactic used by defendants and she is aware of Trump’s other trials.

      “Don’t you know who my client is? He’s a big important man, with big important things to do”

      “Don’t care. Trial date set.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Hah!  I bet on March.  I win!

      Also legal eagles, can a judge use this sort of statement by an attorney on TV in deciding when to schedule a trial?  I don’t see why s/he shouldn’t, but perhaps there are Reasons.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      oldster

      It’s true that the other side has 4 different teams of lawyers assembled by top career prosecutors who have extensive experience in complex trials.

      But Trump will have no problem in assembling 4 all-star teams of defense lawyers on his side; after all, he is a multi-billionaire with nearly infinite cash at his disposal, who has an impeccable record for always paying all of his legal bills promptly.

      Yeah, it’s going to be a debacle that will make fiascos look good. Once the other defendants themselves start taking counsel aside and saying, “you know that I wound up under indictment because I did legal work for him, right? And you know he has never paid me, right?”, I think there’s a good chance that tfg will wind up appearing pro se.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I’m gonna have to side with bleh on this.  All the internet lawyers I follow believe that, yes, there will always be delays, but the original date set for trial is kind of everything.

      If they had set it for August or even July or September, I think it would be game over, and not in a good way.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      LAO

      Since this is an open tread I have a PSA for everyone: super scary situation happened to a neighbor of mine. About 4 months ago, she fell on the street, she broke her wrist, injured her other hand and knocked a tooth out. Unbeknownst to her, she suffered a serious head injury. Fast forward a couple of months, she started having balance issues. She goes to a neurologist, he proscribes an MRI. SHE DOES NOTHING!

      2 months later, she falls a couple of times and finally schedules the MRI. Turns out she had a cerebral hemorrhage.  She’s whisked into surgery. Scary.

      moral of the story: don’t fuck around with head injuries.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      topclimber

      @Jim Appleton: Perhaps it has to do with the nature of what is burning in said dumpster. Given that Trump fuels this one, yeah you want to be “against” this particular one. Sadly, though, we can’t really get far away from it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      TIFG’s calendar is getting fuller!

      ”“Donald Trump will be arraigned next Wednesday in Georgia over charges he and 18 co-defendants sought to overturn the state’s election results,” The Hill reports.”

      ““Trump’s arraignment has been set for Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m., the first of all the defendants, who are charged in a sweeping racketeering case alleging they joined a criminal enterprise bent on keeping Trump in power.””

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @Jackie@WaterGirl: woohoo! I win again!

      As to my question, I think it was answered in the DC hearing today, when the prosecutor used public statements by both TIFG and his lawyers in argument.

      It seems like they just can’t help themselves …

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      “so, just get the trial delayed past the election, and if we win, I’ll pardon myself and if we don’t, I’ll just declare I’m running again for president in 2028…they won’t be able to prosecute because then that’s ELECTION INTERFERENCE, AGAIN, BOOM!  problem solved!!”

      “um, sir…”

      “god I am smart!  the ‘Teflon Don’ had nothing on THIS Don, am I right?  I’m right!”

      “um sir…”

      ” ‘Smart’ doesn’t really even cover it, it’s more like…”BRILLIANT!”

      “sir…never mind…”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @trollhattan: I’d love to observe Trump’s lawyer vetting process in action.

      “oops, I dropped a pencil…would you mind picking that up for me, Ms. Habb…Ms. Habbababba…whatever…?”

      gross but true

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @LAO: thank you for the PSA!

      In my case, my head is so hard it’s the sidewalk/street that better watch out, but point still taken.  =)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: What I love is that all 19 of them are scheduled for the same day, in 15-minute increments.

      Message to Donald:  You are no better than the rest of them.  I hope he is scheduled in the middle of the pack, not the first and not the last.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      Look for a guest post from Valdivia on Tuesday early evening about the women’s soccer players in Spain.

      Fabuloso!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      OT Via Reddit

      Pope Francis condemned the “very strong, organised, reactionary attitude” in the US church and said Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

      Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the US Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      Ramaswamy: the new trump, right down to the details

      re: Rep Ayanna Pressley:  What did she do to supposedly warrant Ramaswamy saying that she was using “the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK?” She reportedly said, “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.”

      “For Ayanna Pressley to tell me that, because of my skin color, I can’t express my views, that is wrong. It is divisive. It is driving hatred in this country,” Ramaswamy said. “This is dividing our country to a breaking point.” You may recall that, during the debate, Ramaswamy declared that the country was in a state of “cold cultural civil war.”

      The political strategy here is the one Trump deployed in 2015. Cast the left and your opponents as deeply tainted and use the most strident rhetoric possible to describe them. If anyone pushes back, you double down and reframe as needed. Arguments don’t need to be consistent beyond “the left is bad, and the right are victims.”

      Actually, this is the old Gingrich playbook: “Tale as old as time…Tune as old as song…Bittersweet and strange…Finding you can’t change…Learning you’re never wrong...”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: He is scheduled first.  Link

      Former President Donald Trump will be the first of 19 co-defendants arraigned on Sept. 6 in a sweeping Georgia racketeering case accusing the group of scheming to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, according to court dockets.

      At 9:30 a.m., Trump will hear the 13 felony charges he faces and then is expected to enter a not guilty plea. Soon after, at 9:45 a.m., his former attorney Rudy Giuliani will go through the same process. Their co-defendants will continue in a 15-minute-increment procession until 3:15 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bupalos

      “These aren’t complicated cases, look at Fani, it was a phone call that’s been around….”

      Took me a full 5 seconds to figure out what this meant, and then “oh, of course, they’re going to name the cases by the black women associated with them. Duh.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      ArchTeryx

      TFG sure learned the wrong lessons on how he was propagandized and thumb-scaled into the presidency, didn’t he? He mostly didn’t bother campaigning and when he did, made every mistake possible. And still won.

      Now he thinks that’ll work forever afterward. Maybe it’s whistling past the graveyard, but judges seem far less impressed with his carnival barker schtick than his cult is.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      CaseyL

      @LAO: I haven’t had any injuries remotely like that, but I have been very wary of head injuries ever since Natasha Richardson died of brain injuries hours after crashing into a tree while skiiing, insisting (until she became unconscious) that all she had was a headache.

      If I ever hit my head falling, or by something falling onto me, or by crashing into something, I will hie myself to an ER immediately (provided, of course, I’m in any condition to do so).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      Fox News headline: “TRUMP LAWYERS HIT BACK AFTER JUDGE SETS TRIAL DATE SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF ELECTION CHAOS”

      Just look at that shit!  ‘HIT BACK’ = “your guy is still fighting, MAGA!  Stay fired up!”  And they wonder why the blessed GOP base can’t be reasoned with.

      (The ‘hit back’ was Lauro saying he wouldn’t be able to provide adequate representation given a 3/4/24 trial date, btw – oooooh, savage ‘hit’!)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ArchTeryx

      @Jeffro: That’s classic politics, sadly. I see the sort of verbage turning politics into a wrestling match all the time on the Great Orange Satan.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jackie

      Did this opinion piece by President Biden get posted?

       

      ”Vice President Harris and I came into office determined to change the economic direction of the country and grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down. Our plan — Bidenomics — is working. Because of the major laws and executive orders I’ve signed — from the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Chips and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, my executive orders on racial equity and more — we’re advancing equity in everything we do making unprecedented investments in all of America, including for Black Americans.”

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/08/27/joe-biden-king-march-on-washington-jobs-freedom/

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh: ​
       

      Also legal eagles, can a judge use this sort of statement by an attorney on TV in deciding when to schedule a trial? I don’t see why s/he shouldn’t, but perhaps there are Reasons.

      IANAL, but I think the judge is not supposed to go looking for this kind of stuff on their own. Now if the prosecution sees the defense making this kind of statement, they’re perfectly free to include it in their reply brief explaining why they think the originally requested date is fine, and the judge can certainly take that into account.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      TRUMP LAWYERS HIT BACK AFTER JUDGE SETS TRIAL DATE SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF ELECTION CHAOS

       
      I’ll say this for Fox, it completely understands the nature of the Republican Party.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Shalimar

      @Jeffro: Mrs.  His last name is Reuben.  Always left out of recitations of Habba’s vast legal experience representing parking garages is that her current husband owns the company.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      LAO

      @Roger Moore: I think framing the issue of whether a court may consider extra-judicial information (facts outside the courtroom and related legal proceedings) isn’t completely accurate. A judge may certainly consider whether an attorney makes arguments outside the courtroom that are inconsistent with what they say/do inside the courtroom in evaluating the credibility of the attorney.  And credibility is very important.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @WereBear: Congratulations! Do the Cat Writers have a branch in Turkiye? Cats seem to have a special place in that country. Someone put out a documentary about the cats of Istanbul a few years ago.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gravenstone

      CNN was kind enough to contextualize 3/4/24 as the day before the “Super Tuesday” primaries. Trump is probably howling like a scalded critter after learning that little tidbit.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      ArchTeryx

      @p.a.: It won’t work. A lot of these cardinals and bishops consider themselves holier than the Pope, and quite a few have told Pope Francis to sod off. That should get every one of them excommunicated, but heaven forbid they should take on their own. Even mass pedophilia wasn’t enough for that, why would a little matter like being pro-fascism?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      cain

      @Jackie: March! Think how much money is going to be going into his legal fund stealing all the money away from the other candidates in other races.

      He’s going to be convicted multiple times – he’s going to try to try to appeal to the supreme court – who if they were smart will turn it down – otherwise, some shit is going to go down. Meanwhile, the mood is going to turn vicious – if the GOP doesn’t get behind Trump – including handing him all the funds to pay for the legal battles – it’s going to be bad.

      Trump is going to bankrupt the GOP and their donors.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      cain

      @Jeffro: Trust me – that motherfucker is going to start talking about caste shit as well. He’ll start trying to divide the Indian community here.

      #ETA whoa.. #50 to #60!!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: This is the part where the judge reads the charges and the defendants just say guilty, not guilty, or no contest?  So the only real time-sink is the reading, and I assume the judge rehearsed that and found it was about 10 minutes.

      There might be some excitement if one or more plead guilty, or no contest; I’d guess that would mean some deal is in the works.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      cain

      @ArchTeryx: I’m afraid that the pope should mass ex-communicate these bozos and ban them from entering vatican city or have any kind of support from the catholic church.

      Reply

