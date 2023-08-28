For some reason, this sentence makes me ridiculously happy!
“Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.”
~ Aaron Rupar
So Trump’s lawyer tells FOX her client “knows all the facts” and doesn’t need time to prep for the coup trial — while his other lawyer says he needs till April 2026 because it’s so complex. https://t.co/hyONL5NE31
— Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) August 28, 2023
Also, why do all of Trump’s female attorneys look like Barbie?
(Apologies to Barbie, it’s not her fault)
Oh, and everyone probably knows already, but we have a date!
Trial set for March 4th, 2024.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 28, 2023
PSA: Look for a guest post from Valdivia on Tuesday early evening about the women’s soccer players in Spain. They are standing up for all of us.
Open thread.
