Today was my first day of summer vacation, and I accomplished shit all. Like nothing. It’s been this muggy, overcast, no sun bullshit punctuated with rain for a week now, and it is sucking the life out of me and killing my sinuses.

***

Currently I am totally sucked into the Kendrick Lamar/Drake blood feud, and I have to tell you, I am having the best time online since the aughts with websites like Kissing Suzy Kolber and YTMND and other sites like them. You know, back when the internet was fun and there were tons of blogs and everything wasn’t corporate or overrun by fucking nazis.

It’s been entirely too much fun. I’ve loved Lamar since the days of Section 80 and Good Kid, and I have always, for whatever reasons, hated Drake. I think I’m on record on twitter or elsewhere that the only good Drake song was the Poetic Justice by Kendrick himself in which Drake was just featured. For those of you not following along, Drake has basically screwed over everyone he has ever worked with, has generated a ton of bad blood with basically the entire community, Kendrick warned him to not start shit, Drake did anyway, and now Kendrick is just repeatedly bodying him. I’m not going to go too deep into it, but he’s basically called him out on a lot of unseemly shit that has been open rumors until now. Liking young women, not claiming his own kids, pretending to be whiter when it is convenient and blacker when it is convenient, not writing his own music, having lipo and other plastic surgery, etc.

And he’s just soo much better than Drake and Drake is sooo out of his league. Lamar is a Pultizer prize winner. As one person said, it’s as if JK Rowling decided to have a battle of words with Toni Morrison. On top of the diss tracks released by Lamar, Drake was dumb enough to pick a fight with a pretty influential record producer named Metro Boomin, telling him to “Metro, shut yo ho-a– up and make some drums, n—a.” And so Metro did just that, and the other day released a track called BBL Drizzy (BBL stands for Brazilian Butt Lift and Drizzy is Drake’s nickname.” But he didn’t stop there, he released it and asked everyone to make their own diss tracks using the track he created.

So now we have the spectacle of people all over the world making diss tracks in multiple languages using Metro’s beats. I’ve seen them in French and Japanese, I saw one using interpretive dance, and today I watched one using… American Sign Language.

I understand that for many of you this makes no sense and is pointless, but I am here to tell you it is immensely entertaining and I LOVE a good train wreck.

***

Speaking of train wrecks, I see that Stormy Daniels finally got her day in court today, and apparently went into detail about how she and Trump had sex all those years back, discussing how he said it was ok that he and Melania don’t even share a bedroom and how they did not use a condom. All I could think about was back when the Lewinsky scandal was in the news and all the Republicans and religious nuts and moral scolds in the media were all “What am I going to tell my children?”

Now they’re all gonna vote for Trump. And btw- you don’t have to talk to your children about this. You just don’t.

I guess that is all I have.