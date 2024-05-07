Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Second rate reporter says what?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans in disarray!

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Bark louder, little dog.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Today was my first day of summer vacation, and I accomplished shit all. Like nothing. It’s been this muggy, overcast, no sun bullshit punctuated with rain for a week now, and it is sucking the life out of me and killing my sinuses.

***

Currently I am totally sucked into the Kendrick Lamar/Drake blood feud, and I have to tell you, I am having the best time online since the aughts with websites like Kissing Suzy Kolber and YTMND and other sites like them. You know, back when the internet was fun and there were tons of blogs and everything wasn’t corporate or overrun by fucking nazis.

It’s been entirely too much fun. I’ve loved Lamar since the days of Section 80 and Good Kid, and I have always, for whatever reasons, hated Drake. I think I’m on record on twitter or elsewhere that the only good Drake song was the Poetic Justice by Kendrick himself in which Drake was just featured. For those of you not following along, Drake has basically screwed over everyone he has ever worked with, has generated a ton of bad blood with basically the entire community, Kendrick warned him to not start shit, Drake did anyway, and now Kendrick is just repeatedly bodying him. I’m not going to go too deep into it, but he’s basically called him out on a lot of unseemly shit that has been open rumors until now. Liking young women, not claiming his own kids, pretending to be whiter when it is convenient and blacker when it is convenient, not writing his own music, having lipo and other plastic surgery, etc.

And he’s just soo much better than Drake and Drake is sooo out of his league. Lamar is a Pultizer prize winner. As one person said, it’s as if JK Rowling decided to have a battle of words with Toni Morrison. On top of the diss tracks released by Lamar, Drake was dumb enough to pick a fight with a pretty influential record producer named Metro Boomin, telling him to “Metro, shut yo ho-a– up and make some drums, n—a.” And so Metro did just that, and the other day released a track called BBL Drizzy (BBL stands for Brazilian Butt Lift and Drizzy is Drake’s nickname.” But he didn’t stop there, he released it and asked everyone to make their own diss tracks using the track he created.

So now we have the spectacle of people all over the world making diss tracks in multiple languages using Metro’s beats. I’ve seen them in French and Japanese, I saw one using interpretive dance, and today I watched one using… American Sign Language.

I understand that for many of you this makes no sense and is pointless, but I am here to tell you it is immensely entertaining and I LOVE a good train wreck.

***

Speaking of train wrecks, I see that Stormy Daniels finally got her day in court today, and apparently went into detail about how she and Trump had sex all those years back, discussing how he said it was ok that he and Melania don’t even share a bedroom and how they did not use a condom. All I could think about was back when the Lewinsky scandal was in the news and all the Republicans and religious nuts and moral scolds in the media were all “What am I going to tell my children?”

Now they’re all gonna vote for Trump. And btw- you don’t have to talk to your children about this. You just don’t.

I guess that is all I have.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Delk
  • dexwood
  • grumbles
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hrprogressive
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Juju
  • Ohio Mom
  • Phein64
  • Princess
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Steve in the ATL
  • sukabi
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on 19 people on Friday, including civil rights icons such as the late Medgar Evers, political leaders such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the actor Michelle Yeoh.

      Wow, Michelle Yeoh and Katie Ledecky together is everything, everywhere, all at once.

       

      The images of the ceremony are so moving:

      Retired teacher Opal Lee (photo)

      Astrophysicist Jane Rigby (photo)

      Olympian Katie Ledecky (photo)

      The stunning Michelle Yeoh (photo)

      Al Gore (photo)

      Elizabeth Dole (photo)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Phein64

      This feud has made it onto the pages of the WaPo, got a shout out on MSNBC, and I heard two youngsters talking about it today at the St Louis Zoo.  My 26-year old middle son had to explain to me what it was about, but I don’t have enough of a dog in the fight to care one way or the other.   I’ve got a copy of “To Pimp a Butterfly” on my car’s harddrive, but don’t know much about Drake, other than that other old white people seem to like him, which may be enough said.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Consider me educated in the diss war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

      I have to admit that I am much more interested in the diss war between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardasian, recently renewed by a track* on TSwift’s latest double album release.

      Diss wars through music can be quite entertaining.

      *thanK you aIMee  is the song in question. Well, not really in question.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am following the greatest drama on the planet, on Twitter. Over a month long general election in India. The voting is going to take place in five phases. Currently the third phase is going on.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess

      Are you following it closely enough to know that a security guard was shot and seriously injured in a drive-by shooting at Drake’s house in Toronto last night?

      That kind of takes the fun out of it for me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      As I understand it,Trump paid Daniels hush money because he thought that if this story came out, it might sink his chance to get elected.

      From this I extrapolate, had she not taken the hush money, and let this story leak out, maybe we would have been spared Trump?

      I finally got fed up with watching Ohio Dad and his brother flail around about what to do with increasingly frail Ohio MIL. Three weeks of this is enough.

      I called Jewish Family Service this afternoon and tomorrow a nice social worker will meet with Ohio Dad and MIL in her independent living apartment and walk them through hiring homemaker/personal care aides through their agency so Ohio Dad does not have to keep spending his waking hours helping his mother with her activities of daily living.

      The three of them are mad at me for butting in but Ohio Dad needs to go back to his work-from-home gig. As well as see to his share of running this household.

      I think it’s hard for them to have their collective bubble popped. She’s a frail 92 y.o., she’s not going to regain her strength.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      twbrandt

      I couldn’t care less about the Kendrick Lamar/Drake thing, although it’s awful that a security guard was shot.

      @Ohio Mom:

      So sorry you have to deal with this. I hope it works out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Juju

      I think I’ve heard of Kendrick LaMar, but never actually heard anything by him, but who’s Drake?  Also, I’m oldish.

      stupid autocorrect added an e where one was not needed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      grumbles

      Have trouble caring about celebrity slap fights, but don’t begrudge those who enjoy. My guilty pleasures are also easy to judge.

      I do have one suggestion/request for protests – please have at least one sign, handout or other easy to locate conveyance of your message. Bullhorns are great for noisemaking, less great for comprehension when your ‘horner doesn’t practice good bullhorn-enunciation. Also, I’m an old man with old-man ears that have been around loud things too much, and just have trouble with distorted speech. But the point is I can’t raise a fist in solidarity if I don’t know why I’d be doing it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      I had a funny/terrible dog ownership moment today. I took the puppy for a run at lunchtime (first run since the half-marathon on Sunday)….. and she took a crap in the middle of a crosswalk. With oncoming traffic. So I dragged her to the sidewalk, and then I ran back out into traffic to bag up her turd.

      Like, what the fuck.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Juju: I’m pretty sure Drake was the “musical guest” on SNL once.  I saw it, but have no memory of the performance.

      Dunno if KL has been on SNL.

      Yes, it’s sad that my knowledge of rap is filtered through SNL.  Yes, I need help…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.